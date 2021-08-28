Sesión Clínica de Inmunología del CRAIC "Ataxia-Telangiectasia"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sesión Clínica Inmunología Dra. Elma Isela Fuentes Lara Residente de segundo año de alergia e Inmunología clínica Profesor...
Ataxia-Telangiectasia
Inmunidad El sistema inmunológico ataca a los organismos y sustancias que invaden el cuerpo y provocan enfermedades. Abbas...
La función primordial del sistema inmune es la diferenciación entre los antígenos propios y los no propios. El sistema inm...
Los errores innatos de la inmunidad (EII) son más de 400 enfermedades congénitas. Los EII se encuentran subdiagnosticadas ...
A-T recibió su nombre de uso común de Elena Boder y Robert P. Sedgwick, quienes describieron un síndrome familiar de ataxi...
Abolhassani H, Azizi G, Sharifi L, et al. Global systematic review of primary immunodeficiency registries. Expert Rev Clin...
Prevalencia de IDP Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 20...
Epidemiologia Incidencias tan altas como 1 en 40,000 y tan bajas como aproximadamente 1 en 300,000 Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR...
Definición Es una enfermedad que asocia una inmunodeficiencia combinada grave, con una ataxia cerebelosa progresiva. Se ca...
Fisiopatología
Fisiopatología La ATM juega un papel clave en la reparación de roturas de doble cadena del ADN. Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Y...
Fisiopatología

Fisiopatología: Función nuclear Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia:...
Fisiopatología: Citoplasmática Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: ...
Telómero persona sana Telómero persona con A-T Fisiopatología Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
Clínica
Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas Inicio de la enfermedad 1 a 2 años Movimientos anómalos de la cabeza y problemas de ...
Clínica Primera década Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas Segunda década Dificultad para leer Silla de ruedas Disartria y babeo Amirifar P, Ra...
Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas En la mayoría de los casos, la inteligencia es normal; aproximadamente un 30% de los...
Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas Dificultad creciente de movimientos involuntarios Corea Atetosis Distonías La pérdid...
Clínica Rothblum-Oviatt C, Wright J, Lefton-Greif MA, McGrath-Morrow SA, Crawford TO, Lederman HM. Ataxia telangiectasia: ...
Formas clásicas vs Formas leves de AT Forma clásica Formas leves Manifestaciones neurológicas Los déficits neurológicos se...
Neuroimagen El sello neuropatológico de la A-T es la degeneración o atrofia difusa del vermis y los hemisferios cerebeloso...
Telangiectasias La telangiectasia dentro de la conjuntiva bulbar sobre la esclerótica expuesta de los ojos suele aparecer ...
Ojo y visión La telangiectasia no afecta la visión y la agudeza visual es normal en A-T El estrabismo es común Movimientos...
Farr AK, et al. Ocular manifestations of ataxia-telangiectasia. Am J Ophthalmol. 2002;134(6):891–6. Se otorgó 1 punto por ...
Las anomalías más comunes son niveles bajos de una o más clases de inmunoglobulinas Linfopenia de linfocitos T Las persona...
Trombocitopenia inmune Varias formas de artritis Granulomas cutáneos que se cree que se deben a una inflamación alterada. ...
La enfermedad pulmonar crónica se desarrolla en más del 25% de personas con A-T Manifestaciones pulmonares La enfermedad p...
Manifestaciones pulmonares McGrath-Morrow S, et al. Pulmonary function in adolescents with ataxia telangiectasia. Pediatr ...
Manifestaciones pulmonares McGrath-Morrow S, et al. Pulmonary function in adolescents with ataxia telangiectasia. Pediatr ...
Cáncer Las personas con A-T tienen una incidencia muy aumentada (25% de riesgo de por vida de cánceres). Los linfomas y la...
Diagnóstico Predisposición de cáncer Recomendaciones de detección centradas en complicaciones de alto riesgo Ataxia-telang...
Sensibilidad a la radiación Las personas con A-T tienen una mayor sensibilidad a la radiación ionizante (rayos X y rayos g...
Alimentación, deglución y nutrición La alimentación y la deglución pueden resultar difíciles para las personas con A-T La ...
Diagnóstico
Diagnóstico El diagnóstico se confirma por un nivel sérico elevado de a-fetoproteína (AFP) (>10 ng/ml). La prueba de radio...
Diagnóstico Debe sospecharse un diagnóstico de A-T cuando un niño presenta ataxia cerebelosa y telangiectasia ocular. Tela...
Diagnóstico Datos de apoyo adicionales: Resonancia magnética Muestra atrofia cerebelosa progresiva. La patología muestra d...
Manejo y tratamiento No se conoce ningún tratamiento que ralentice o detenga la progresión de los déficits neurológicos as...
Tratamiento Discusión del diagnóstico con los padres. La familia debe tener claro que se trata de una enfermedad progresiv...
Tratamiento En la prevención y el tratamiento de la infección y la detección precoz de la malignidad, ya que las infeccion...
Tratamiento El TCMH alogénico y el TCMH preventivo se han realizado como modalidad terapéutica potencial en pocos paciente...
La esperanza de vida se reduce y las infecciones recurrentes causan morbilidad y discapacidad importantes. la vacunación c...
Problemas neurológicos Intervenciones Amantadina Fluoxetina Buspirona Trihexifenidilo Baclofeno y clonazepam Nissenkorn A,...
Cáncer Estos tratamientos son citotóxicos; por lo tanto, el uso de esta terapéutica debe ser monitoreado con mucho cuidado...
Anomalía mitocondrial Se han recomendado antioxidantes nutricionales para los pacientes con A ‐ T debido a que mejoran la ...


La ataxia telangiectasia resulta en alta morbilidad e invalidez y es invariablemente fatal antes de la tercera década de l...
Gracias por su atención
Sesión Clínica de Inmunología del CRAIC "Ataxia-Telangiectasia"
Sesión Clínica de Inmunología del CRAIC "Ataxia-Telangiectasia"

  1. 1. Sesión Clínica Inmunología Dra. Elma Isela Fuentes Lara Residente de segundo año de alergia e Inmunología clínica Profesor asesor: Dra. med. María del Carmen Zárate Hernández 27 de agosto de 2021
  2. 2. Ataxia-Telangiectasia
  3. 3. Inmunidad El sistema inmunológico ataca a los organismos y sustancias que invaden el cuerpo y provocan enfermedades. Abbas A.K. Lichtman A. H. y Pober J. S. 5º Ed. “Inmunología celular y molecular”. Sanunders-Elsevier. (2004). Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  4. 4. La función primordial del sistema inmune es la diferenciación entre los antígenos propios y los no propios. El sistema inmune es una maravillosa colaboración entre células y proteínas que trabajan en conjunto para proveer una defensa en contra de infecciones. Introducción Inmunodeficiencias primarias, J. Elorz Lambarria , J.M. García Martínez b y A. Bilbao Aburto An Pediatr 2004;60(Supl 1):19-23 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  5. 5. Los errores innatos de la inmunidad (EII) son más de 400 enfermedades congénitas. Los EII se encuentran subdiagnosticadas en todo el mundo. Aunque son raros, su incidencia y prevalencia es variable en diferentes poblaciones, lo que conlleva a un retraso en el diagnóstico. Infecciones Autoinmunidad Alergias Cáncer Abolhassani H, Azizi G, Sharifi L, et al. Global systematic review of primary immunodeficiency registries. Expert Rev Clin Immunol. 2020;16(7):717-732. doi:10.1080/1744666X.2020.1801422 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  6. 6. A-T recibió su nombre de uso común de Elena Boder y Robert P. Sedgwick, quienes describieron un síndrome familiar de ataxia cerebelosa progresiva, telangiectasia oculocutánea e infección pulmonar frecuente. BODER E, SEDGWICK RP. Ataxia-telangiectasia; a familial syndrome of progressive cerebellar ataxia, oculocutaneous telangiectasia and frequent pulmonary infection. Pediatrics. 1958 Apr;21(4):526-54. PMID: 13542097. 1957 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  7. 7. Abolhassani H, Azizi G, Sharifi L, et al. Global systematic review of primary immunodeficiency registries. Expert Rev Clin Immunol. 2020;16(7):717-732. doi:10.1080/1744666X.2020.1801422 Epidemiología Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  8. 8. Prevalencia de IDP Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  9. 9. Epidemiologia Incidencias tan altas como 1 en 40,000 y tan bajas como aproximadamente 1 en 300,000 Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Epidemiología Se estima que la prevalencia es <1-9/100.000 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  10. 10. Definición Es una enfermedad que asocia una inmunodeficiencia combinada grave, con una ataxia cerebelosa progresiva. Se caracteriza por signos neurológicos, telangiectasias, una mayor susceptibilidad a infecciones y un riesgo aumentado de cáncer. Anheim M, Tranchant C, Koenig M. The autosomal recessive cerebelar ataxias. N Engl J Med. 2012;366(7):636–46. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  11. 11. Fisiopatología Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  12. 12. Fisiopatología La ATM juega un papel clave en la reparación de roturas de doble cadena del ADN. Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Enfermedad autosómica recesiva que resulta de la mutación en el cromosoma 11 en el gen ATM Se reportan más de 500 mutaciones únicas. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  13. 13. Fisiopatología La ATM juega un papel clave en la reparación de roturas de doble cadena del ADN. Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Enfermedad autosómica recesiva que resulta de la mutación en el cromosoma 11 en el gen ATM Se reportan más de 500 mutaciones únicas. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  14. 14. Fisiopatología Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  15. 15. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  16. 16. Fisiopatología: Función nuclear Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Sistema de Detección y Reparación del Daño (DDR) la ATM implica mecanismos especializados de reparación de ADN en condiciones fisiológicas como la recombinación meiótica, el ensamblaje del receptor de células T y los genes de inmunoglobulina (Ig) Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  17. 17. Fisiopatología: Citoplasmática Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Una de las características de las células de los pacientes con A‐T es que se relacionan con las vías que responden al daño oxidativo del ADN y están siempre activas debido al estrés oxidativo continuo. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  18. 18. Telómero persona sana Telómero persona con A-T Fisiopatología Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  19. 19. Clínica Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  20. 20. Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas Inicio de la enfermedad 1 a 2 años Movimientos anómalos de la cabeza y problemas de equilibrio Lenguaje confuso (disartria) Movimientos anormales de los ojos (apraxia oculomotora). En torno a los 9-10 años puede aparecer una mala coordinación de movimientos (apraxia) y temblor en las extremidades con un empeoramiento progresivo. Crawford TO. Ataxia telangiectasia. Semin Pediatr Neurol. 1998;5(4):287–94. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  21. 21. Clínica Primera década Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  22. 22. Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas Segunda década Dificultad para leer Silla de ruedas Disartria y babeo Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 La mayoría de estos problemas neurológicos dejan de progresar después de los 12 a 15 años de edad. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  23. 23. Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas En la mayoría de los casos, la inteligencia es normal; aproximadamente un 30% de los pacientes presenta dificultades de aprendizaje o discapacidad intelectual moderada. . Las telangiectasias cutáneo-mucosas aparecen entre los 3 y los 6 años, o incluso durante la adolescencia. Crawford TO. Ataxia telangiectasia. Semin Pediatr Neurol. 1998;5(4):287–94. Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  24. 24. Clínica: Manifestaciones neurológicas Dificultad creciente de movimientos involuntarios Corea Atetosis Distonías La pérdida de los reflejos tendinosos de avance distal a proximal es también característico de A-T, reflejando una neuropatía progresiva sensorial y motora. Amirifar P, Ranjouri MR, Yazdani R, Abolhassani H, Aghamohammadi A. Ataxia-telangiectasia: A review of clinical features and molecular pathology. Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30(3):277-288. doi:10.1111/pai.13020 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  25. 25. Clínica Rothblum-Oviatt C, Wright J, Lefton-Greif MA, McGrath-Morrow SA, Crawford TO, Lederman HM. Ataxia telangiectasia: a review. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2016;11(1):159. Published 2016 Nov 25. doi:10.1186/s13023-016-0543-7 Inicio temprano: sin degeneración inmediata parece estático Disminución: la degeneración puede superponerse solo en parte a los primeros síntomas Fase de meseta: para muchas características neurológicas Fig. El patrón de deterioro neurológico en la A-T clásica. * Puntuaciones de la escala AT basadas en la escala cuantitativa neurológica A-T de Crawford; 100 = normal Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  26. 26. Formas clásicas vs Formas leves de AT Forma clásica Formas leves Manifestaciones neurológicas Los déficits neurológicos se observan típicamente durante los años de la niñez resultando en silla de ruedas dependencia alrededor de los 10 años. Los individuos tienen déficits neurológicos más leves en la infancia con una neurodegeneración más lenta relacionada con la edad. Los síntomas neurológicos predominantes o los síntomas que se presentan primero pueden ser mioclonías, distonía, coreoatetosis o temblor con ataxia que aparece más tarde. La apraxia oculomotora también puede aparecer más tarde o no aparecer . Inmunodeficiencias Aproximadamente dos tercios de las personas con A-T clásica sufre algún tipo de inmunodeficiencia y/o linfopenia. Las inmunodeficiencias ocurren, pero son menos comunes. Enfermedad pulmonar Común Menos común Cáncer Aunque las neoplasias malignas en estos individuos tienden a ocurrir a una edad más temprana y a menudo son de naturaleza linfoide, los cánceres en las personas mayores ocurren e incluyen tanto neoplasias malignas hematopoyéticas como no hematopoyéticas. Las neoplasias tienden a aparecer más tarde en la vida e incluyen una mayor proporción de cánceres no hematopoyéticos. El diagnóstico de cáncer puede preceder al diagnóstico de A-T. Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  27. 27. Neuroimagen El sello neuropatológico de la A-T es la degeneración o atrofia difusa del vermis y los hemisferios cerebelosos, que afecta a las células de Purkinje. La resonancia magnética es la modalidad preferida para visualizar el sistema nervioso central y médula espinal en A-T. Hoche F, Seidel K, Theis M, et al. Neurodegeneration in ataxia telangiectasia: what is new? What is evident? Neuropediatrics. 2012;43:119‐129. Boder E, Sedgwick RP. Ataxia‐telangiectasia. (Clinical and immunological aspects). Psychiatr Neurol Med Psychol Beih. 1970;13‐14:8‐16. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  28. 28. Telangiectasias La telangiectasia dentro de la conjuntiva bulbar sobre la esclerótica expuesta de los ojos suele aparecer a la edad de 5-8 años La ausencia de telangiectasia no excluye el diagnóstico de A T. Puede aparecer en áreas de la piel expuestas al sol, especialmente en la cara y las orejas. Se han observado en lo profundo del cerebro de personas mayores con A-T Cabana MD, et al. Consequences of the delayed diagnosis of ataxiatelangiectasia. Pediatrics. 1998;102(1 Pt 1):98–100. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  29. 29. Ojo y visión La telangiectasia no afecta la visión y la agudeza visual es normal en A-T El estrabismo es común Movimientos anormales de los ojos asociados con A-T incluyen: apraxia oculomotora, nistagmo, sacadas hipométricas e intrusiones sacádicas, convergencia/acomodación y anomalías del reflejo vestíbulo ocular. Farr AK, et al. Ocular manifestations of ataxia-telangiectasia. Am J Ophthalmol. 2002;134(6):891–6. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  30. 30. Farr AK, et al. Ocular manifestations of ataxia-telangiectasia. Am J Ophthalmol. 2002;134(6):891–6. Se otorgó 1 punto por cada manifestación encontrada en un paciente. El número total de manifestaciones oculares 0 [normal] a 7 [afectación grave] Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  31. 31. Las anomalías más comunes son niveles bajos de una o más clases de inmunoglobulinas Linfopenia de linfocitos T Las personas con A-T tienen un mayor riesgo de desarrollar enfermedades inflamatorias autoinmunes o crónicas. Un pequeño porcentaje de las personas con A-T también pueden tener niveles elevados de IgM en combinación con deficiencia de IgG y/o IgA Manifestaciones inmunológicas Aproximadamente dos tercios de las personas con A-T tienen anomalías del sistema inmunológico Nowak-Wegrzyn A, et al. Immunodeficiency and infections in ataxiatelangiectasia. J Pediatr. 2004;144(4):505–11. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  32. 32. Trombocitopenia inmune Varias formas de artritis Granulomas cutáneos que se cree que se deben a una inflamación alterada. Vitíligo Enfermedades inflamatorias autoinmunes o crónicas. Este riesgo es probablemente un efecto secundario de su inmunodeficiencia y no un efecto directo de la falta de proteína ATM. Nowak-Wegrzyn A, et al. Immunodeficiency and infections in ataxiatelangiectasia. J Pediatr. 2004;144(4):505–11. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  33. 33. La enfermedad pulmonar crónica se desarrolla en más del 25% de personas con A-T Manifestaciones pulmonares La enfermedad pulmonar crónica se desarrolla en más de 25% de personas con A-T Tos persistente, congestión en el pecho y/o sibilancias pueden ser síntomas tempranos de enfermedad pulmonar La enfermedad pulmonar restrictiva es común en A-T y se caracteriza por una capacidad vital forzada más baja de lo normal McGrath-Morrow S, et al. Pulmonary function in adolescents with ataxia telangiectasia. Pediatr Pulmonol. 2008;43(1):59–66. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  34. 34. Manifestaciones pulmonares McGrath-Morrow S, et al. Pulmonary function in adolescents with ataxia telangiectasia. Pediatr Pulmonol. 2008;43(1):59– 66. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  35. 35. Manifestaciones pulmonares McGrath-Morrow S, et al. Pulmonary function in adolescents with ataxia telangiectasia. Pediatr Pulmonol. 2008;43(1):59–66. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  36. 36. Cáncer Las personas con A-T tienen una incidencia muy aumentada (25% de riesgo de por vida de cánceres). Los linfomas y las leucemias ocurren con mayor frecuencia con A-T clásica en menores de 20 años. Los adultos son susceptibles tanto a tumores linfoides como a una variedad de tumores sólidos que incluyen carcinomas de mama, hígado, estómago y esófago. Shiloh Y. ATM and related protein kinases: safeguarding genome integrity. Nat Rev Cancer. 2003;3(3):155–68. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  37. 37. Diagnóstico Predisposición de cáncer Recomendaciones de detección centradas en complicaciones de alto riesgo Ataxia-telangiectasia Linfoma, LLA, cáncer de ovario, cáncer de mama, cáncer gástrico, melanoma, leiomiomas, Sarcomas -Hematológico: CBC anuales, perfil metabólico y lactato deshidrogenasa -Dermatología: examen anual de la piel -Pulmonar: pruebas de función pulmonar basales y según sea necesario -Endocrino: examen anual de diabetes -Ortopedia: evaluación anual de la escoliosis Cáncer Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  38. 38. Sensibilidad a la radiación Las personas con A-T tienen una mayor sensibilidad a la radiación ionizante (rayos X y rayos gamma), que pueden ser citotóxicos. La exposición a los rayos X debe limitarse a los momentos en que sea médicamente necesario para fines de diagnóstico. La radioterapia para el cáncer o cualquier otra razón es generalmente dañina para las personas con A-T y debe realizarse sólo en raras circunstancias y en dosis reducidas. No existe una mayor incidencia de cáncer de piel y pueden afrontar normalmente la exposición al sol, por lo que no es necesario tomar precauciones especiales DeWire MD, et al. Radiation therapy and adjuvant chemotherapy in a patient with a malignant glioneuronal tumor and underlying ataxia telangiectasia: a case report and review of the literature. J Clin Oncol. 2013;31(1):e12–4. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  39. 39. Alimentación, deglución y nutrición La alimentación y la deglución pueden resultar difíciles para las personas con A-T La disfagia es frecuente en la A-T y suele aparecer durante la segunda década de la vida La disfagia también puede resultar en un compromiso nutricional porque el proceso de comer se vuelve lento y difícil. Señales de advertencia de un problema para tragar en A-T • Asfixia o tos al comer o beber • Poco aumento de peso durante las edades de crecimiento esperado o pérdida de peso en cualquier edad • Babeo excesivo • Horarios de las comidas de más de 40 a 45 minutos, de forma regular • Los alimentos o bebidas que antes disfrutaba ahora se rechazan o se dificultan • Problemas de masticación • Aumento de las infecciones pulmonares Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  40. 40. Diagnóstico Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  41. 41. Diagnóstico El diagnóstico se confirma por un nivel sérico elevado de a-fetoproteína (AFP) (>10 ng/ml). La prueba de radiosensibilidad y la demostración de una mutación en el gen ATM pueden contribuir al diagnóstico. Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  42. 42. Diagnóstico Debe sospecharse un diagnóstico de A-T cuando un niño presenta ataxia cerebelosa y telangiectasia ocular. Telangiectasia ocular o facial Inmunoglobulina A sérica al menos 2 DE por debajo de lo normal para la edad AFP al menos 2 DE por encima de lo normal para la edad Aumento de la rotura cromosómica inducida por radiación en células cultivadas PROBABLE Un paciente masculino o femenino con ataxia cerebelosa progresiva y tres de los cuatro hallazgos siguientes: POSIBLE Un paciente masculino o femenino con ataxia cerebelosa progresiva tiene al menos uno de los cuatro hallazgos anteriores. Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  43. 43. Diagnóstico Datos de apoyo adicionales: Resonancia magnética Muestra atrofia cerebelosa progresiva. La patología muestra degeneración cortical cerebelosa primaria, pérdida progresiva de células granulares y de Purkinje. Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Imagen: Martínez-Córdoba Natalia, Espinosa-García Eugenia. ATAXIA TELANGIECTASIA: A DIAGNOSTIC CHALLENGE. CASE REPORT. Case reports [Internet]. 2020 Dec [cited 2021 Aug 13] ; 6( 2 ): 109-117. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  44. 44. Manejo y tratamiento No se conoce ningún tratamiento que ralentice o detenga la progresión de los déficits neurológicos asociados con la A-T. Rothblum-Oviatt et al. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases (2016) 11:159 Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  45. 45. Tratamiento Discusión del diagnóstico con los padres. La familia debe tener claro que se trata de una enfermedad progresiva. Los riesgos de cáncer y radiosensibilidad deben discutirse en la primera reunión. Tratamiento Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  46. 46. Tratamiento En la prevención y el tratamiento de la infección y la detección precoz de la malignidad, ya que las infecciones y el cáncer serán las principales causas de morbilidad y mortalidad. Si la enfermedad no tiene cura ¿En qué debe basarse el tratamiento? Mejorar la calidad de vida Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  47. 47. Tratamiento El TCMH alogénico y el TCMH preventivo se han realizado como modalidad terapéutica potencial en pocos pacientes con A ‐ T resultando en una tasa de supervivencia deficiente del 25% durante el seguimiento de 3 años. La característica más debilitante de A ‐T es la neurodegeneración progresiva debido a la pérdida de células de Purkinje y al mal funcionamiento de otras células neuronales, pero teóricamente el TCMH no es posible para curar el fenotipo neurodegenerativo de este trastorno. Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Pronostico de vida: 25 años TCMH: Trasplante de células madre hematopoyéticas Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  48. 48. La esperanza de vida se reduce y las infecciones recurrentes causan morbilidad y discapacidad importantes. la vacunación contra patógenos respiratorios bacterianos comunes como el Haemophilus influenzae, los virus de la influenza y los neumococos mejora el estado de inmunidad en estos pacientes La esperanza de vida de los pacientes con A ‐ T podría prolongarse potencialmente con la terapia de reemplazo de inmunoglobulinas y el tratamiento con antibióticos Inmunodeficiencia Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  49. 49. Problemas neurológicos Intervenciones Amantadina Fluoxetina Buspirona Trihexifenidilo Baclofeno y clonazepam Nissenkorn A, et al. Movement disorder in ataxia-telangiectasia: treatment with amantadine sulfate. J Child Neurol. 2013;28(2):155–60 Van Egmond ME, et al. Myoclonus in childhood-onset neurogenetic disorders: The importance of early identification and treatment. Eur J Paediatr Neurol. 2015;19(6):726–9. Ciertos fármacos antiparkinsonianos y antiepilépticos pueden resultar útiles en el tratamiento de los síntomas. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  50. 50. Cáncer Estos tratamientos son citotóxicos; por lo tanto, el uso de esta terapéutica debe ser monitoreado con mucho cuidado. Radioterapia Inhibidor de la poli-(ADP-ribosa)–polimerasa Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  51. 51. Anomalía mitocondrial Se han recomendado antioxidantes nutricionales para los pacientes con A ‐ T debido a que mejoran la función mitocondrial. Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies Edited by Kathleen E. Sullivan and E. Richard Stiehm. London: Elsevier, 2014. 1156 pp Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  52. 52. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  53. 53. Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  54. 54. La ataxia telangiectasia resulta en alta morbilidad e invalidez y es invariablemente fatal antes de la tercera década de la vida. Es importante realizar educación médica para diagnosticar y tratar tempranamente a los pacientes y así brindarles una adecuada calidad de vida y proveer consejería genética a las familias de los individuos afectados por esta enfermedad. Conclusiones Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty
  55. 55. Gracias por su atención Dra. Fuentes CRAIC Mty

Sesión Clínica de Inmunología del CRAIC "Ataxia-Telangiectasia"

×