Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ejercicio del alergólogo Post COVID-19 Dr. José Antonio Ortega Martell. Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo, México...
Grandes Epidemias
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/ Brote Epidemia Pandemia Aparición en un grupo Propagación...
Pandemia •Brote epidémico que afecta a más de un continente y los casos de cada país ya no son importados sino provocados ...
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/ 1520: • 90% nativos americanos 1800: • 400 millones c/ añ...
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/ VIH/SIDA Influenza Coronavirus
¿Qué podemos aprender de las pandemias? Comunicación Capacidad de Adaptación Teletrabajo Equilibrar Horarios Distribuir ta...
Sistema inmunológico Inmunidad innata Inmunidad adaptativa Co-morbilidades Epigenética Tóxicos Genética
DOI: 10.1056/NEJMcibr2007042 SARS-CoV-2 JAMA. 2020 Jul 10. doi: 10.1001 Factores virales: • RBD Prot S n ACE2 • Furina, Ex...
Diagnostic Microbiology & Infectious Disease (2020),https://doi.org/10.1016/j.diagmicrobio.2020.115094 Antivirales Vacuna
Pruebas en animales Seguridad Eficiencia inmunológica Protección y seguridad Permiso gubernamental Acceso toda población
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-tracking-every-global-effort-to-find-a-covid- 19-vaccine-12030675
Recomendaciones
¿Cómo sé si es COVID-19? Sospecha Confirmación Cuadro clínico, contacto qRT-PCR, IgM / IgG
Diagnóstico de COVID-19 Sospecha • Clínica • Antecedentes Cuadro clínico: • Fiebre: 77 – 98% • Tos seca: 46 – 82% • Disnea...
Confirmación • qRT-PCR • Detección Ag Toma de muestra: • Exudado nasofaringe u orofaringe • Esputo, BAL, aspirado traqueal...
Pruebas serológicas rápidas Posible exposición corroborar con RT-PCR ¿Protección?
Pruebas serológicas rápidas Posible exposición corroborar con RT-PCR ¿Infección activa?
Recomendaciones para la atención de pacientes Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 • Pre-valoración del paciente (cita) • Derivar si hay sospecha fuerte de COVI...
Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
Vigilancia ◦ Salud mental ◦ Función respiratoria ◦ Función hepática ◦ Función metabólica ◦ Función cardiovascular ◦ Funció...
Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 Telemedicina Solución emergente pero NO permanente
Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 Cambios en el estilo de Vida Cambios en la atención médica Temporal vs Perman...
www.worldallergy.org
www.worldallergy.org
www.worldallergy.org
www.worldallergy.org
www.worldallergy.org
Recomendaciones personales No es área COVID Considerar a todas las personas potencialmente infectadas
Instalaciones adecuadas • Ventilar bien el área (ventanas) • Tapete sanitizante (entrada) • Mantener distancia (1.5 m) • R...
Vigilar higiene adecuada • Todos: uso de cubre bocas • Lavado de manos al llegar • Aislar si hay datos respiratorios • Lim...
Solución de hipoclorito de sodio al 0.2%
Interrogatorio del paciente • Signos vitales: temp, SatO2, T/A • Uso de gel con alcohol al recibirlo • Mantener distancia ...
Exploración del paciente • Uso de careta protectora • Uso de mascarilla N95 • Lavado de manos 20 seg (PRE) • Lavado de man...
Procedimientos: • Pruebas cutáneas • Aplicación inmunoterapia • Nebulización (solo si es indispensable) • Espirometría, pr...
Nebulización: • Evitarla g preferir pMDI / DPI / casa • Si no se puede evitar: • ventilar muy bien el área • usar toda la ...
Habitación con presión ambiental negativa
Fed Pract. 2020 Apr; 37(4): 160–163. • Recomendaciones: • Evitar tratamientos nebulizados • Utilizar pMDI con espaciador •...
https://www.amitahealth.org/assets/documents/covid-19-playbook/nebulized- vs-mdi-medication-administration-guidance-amita-...
https://www.amitahealth.org/assets/documents/covid-19-playbook/nebulized- vs-mdi-medication-administration-guidance-amita-...
https://www.amitahealth.org/assets/documents/covid-19-playbook/nebulized- vs-mdi-medication-administration-guidance-amita-...
¿Cómo vencer a la Pandemia?
Recomendaciones… ◦ Programa nacional integral unificado: Gobierno Garantizar suministro de servicios Garantizar suministro...
Recomendaciones… ◦ Programa nacional integral unificado: Población Solidaridad entre todos los grupos Información en sitio...
Recomendaciones…Médicos Etapa I Infección temprana Etapa II Fase pulmonar Etapa III Hiperinflamación Médico 1er Contacto M...
Conclusiones Limitar la pandemia: • Pruebas Dx g rastreo g tratamiento • Aislamiento efectivo g vigilancia Vacunar a la po...
Sistema inmunológico Inmunidad innata Inmunidad adaptativa Co-morbilidades Epigenética Tóxicos Genética Nurición equilibra...
Dr. José Antonio Ortega Martell. Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo. drortegamartell@prodigy.net.mx Ejercicio del ...
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell

45 views

Published on

Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ejercicio del alergólogo post-Covid 19 - Dr. Ortega Martell

  1. 1. Ejercicio del alergólogo Post COVID-19 Dr. José Antonio Ortega Martell. Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo, México. drortegamartell@prodigy.net.mx
  2. 2. Grandes Epidemias
  3. 3. https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/ Brote Epidemia Pandemia Aparición en un grupo Propagación comunitaria
  4. 4. Pandemia •Brote epidémico que afecta a más de un continente y los casos de cada país ya no son importados sino provocados por trasmisión comunitaria.
  5. 5. https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/ 1520: • 90% nativos americanos 1800: • 400 millones c/ año Viruela
  6. 6. https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/ VIH/SIDA Influenza Coronavirus
  7. 7. ¿Qué podemos aprender de las pandemias? Comunicación Capacidad de Adaptación Teletrabajo Equilibrar Horarios Distribuir tareas Convivencia familiar Aprendizaje tecnológico Medidas higiénicas
  8. 8. Sistema inmunológico Inmunidad innata Inmunidad adaptativa Co-morbilidades Epigenética Tóxicos Genética
  9. 9. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMcibr2007042 SARS-CoV-2 JAMA. 2020 Jul 10. doi: 10.1001 Factores virales: • RBD Prot S n ACE2 • Furina, Exonucleasa Comorbilidades: • HTAs • Dm II Alt. inmunológica: • Retraso en IFN I/III • Falla en regulación Hiperinflamación: • Inflamasoma (TNFa, IL-1b) • IL-6, ferritina, dímero D Daño endotelial: • Alveolar • Sistémico Linfopenia Coagulopatía
  10. 10. Diagnostic Microbiology & Infectious Disease (2020),https://doi.org/10.1016/j.diagmicrobio.2020.115094 Antivirales Vacuna
  11. 11. Pruebas en animales Seguridad Eficiencia inmunológica Protección y seguridad Permiso gubernamental Acceso toda población
  12. 12. https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-tracking-every-global-effort-to-find-a-covid- 19-vaccine-12030675
  13. 13. Recomendaciones
  14. 14. ¿Cómo sé si es COVID-19? Sospecha Confirmación Cuadro clínico, contacto qRT-PCR, IgM / IgG
  15. 15. Diagnóstico de COVID-19 Sospecha • Clínica • Antecedentes Cuadro clínico: • Fiebre: 77 – 98% • Tos seca: 46 – 82% • Disnea:3 – 31% • Fatiga: 11 – 52% • Cefalea: 7 – 14% • Diarrea: 2 – 10% • Anosmia, disgeusia https://www.aebm.org/comites-main/comite-de-calidad-gestion-seguridad-y-evidencia/743-covid-19-perspectiva-desde-el-laboratorio-cl%C3%ADnico.html Factores de riesgo: Edad, co-morbilidades, contacto Personal de salud: Médicos, enfermeras, trabajadores Factores genéticos: TLR, IFN, HLA, Treg, ABO…
  16. 16. Confirmación • qRT-PCR • Detección Ag Toma de muestra: • Exudado nasofaringe u orofaringe • Esputo, BAL, aspirado traqueal Rendimiento Dx: • BAL = 93% • Esputo = 72% • Nasal = 63% • Faringe = 32% • Heces = 29% • Sangre = 1% RNA: SARS-CoV-2 en Aguas residuales Diagnóstico de COVID-19 https://www.aebm.org/comites-main/comite-de-calidad-gestion-seguridad-y-evidencia/743-covid-19-perspectiva-desde-el-laboratorio-cl%C3%ADnico.html
  17. 17. Pruebas serológicas rápidas Posible exposición corroborar con RT-PCR ¿Protección?
  18. 18. Pruebas serológicas rápidas Posible exposición corroborar con RT-PCR ¿Infección activa?
  19. 19. Recomendaciones para la atención de pacientes Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  20. 20. Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 • Pre-valoración del paciente (cita) • Derivar si hay sospecha fuerte de COVID-19 • Alergia leve en control g teleconsulta • Alergia grave / sin control g presencial
  21. 21. Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  22. 22. Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  23. 23. Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  24. 24. Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  25. 25. Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  26. 26. Necesita consulta Presencial Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453
  27. 27. Vigilancia ◦ Salud mental ◦ Función respiratoria ◦ Función hepática ◦ Función metabólica ◦ Función cardiovascular ◦ Función renal ◦ Respuesta inmunológica ◦ Evaluación dermatológica Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 Post COVID-19
  28. 28. Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 Telemedicina Solución emergente pero NO permanente
  29. 29. Allergy. 2020 Jun 12. doi: 10.1111/all.14453 Cambios en el estilo de Vida Cambios en la atención médica Temporal vs Permanente
  30. 30. www.worldallergy.org
  31. 31. www.worldallergy.org
  32. 32. www.worldallergy.org
  33. 33. www.worldallergy.org
  34. 34. www.worldallergy.org
  35. 35. Recomendaciones personales No es área COVID Considerar a todas las personas potencialmente infectadas
  36. 36. Instalaciones adecuadas • Ventilar bien el área (ventanas) • Tapete sanitizante (entrada) • Mantener distancia (1.5 m) • Retirar fomites (revistas, juguetes)
  37. 37. Vigilar higiene adecuada • Todos: uso de cubre bocas • Lavado de manos al llegar • Aislar si hay datos respiratorios • Limpiar con solución de cloro (0.2%)
  38. 38. Solución de hipoclorito de sodio al 0.2%
  39. 39. Interrogatorio del paciente • Signos vitales: temp, SatO2, T/A • Uso de gel con alcohol al recibirlo • Mantener distancia de 1.5 m • Uso de mascarilla N95
  40. 40. Exploración del paciente • Uso de careta protectora • Uso de mascarilla N95 • Lavado de manos 20 seg (PRE) • Lavado de manos 20 seg (POST)
  41. 41. Procedimientos: • Pruebas cutáneas • Aplicación inmunoterapia • Nebulización (solo si es indispensable) • Espirometría, pruebas de reto
  42. 42. Nebulización: • Evitarla g preferir pMDI / DPI / casa • Si no se puede evitar: • ventilar muy bien el área • usar toda la protección posible • colocar cubre bocas al nebulizador
  43. 43. Habitación con presión ambiental negativa
  44. 44. Fed Pract. 2020 Apr; 37(4): 160–163. • Recomendaciones: • Evitar tratamientos nebulizados • Utilizar pMDI con espaciador • Si no es posible evitarlo: • Usar todo el equipo de protección • Utilizar un equipo cerrado
  45. 45. https://www.amitahealth.org/assets/documents/covid-19-playbook/nebulized- vs-mdi-medication-administration-guidance-amita-health-3-31-2020.pdf
  46. 46. https://www.amitahealth.org/assets/documents/covid-19-playbook/nebulized- vs-mdi-medication-administration-guidance-amita-health-3-31-2020.pdf
  47. 47. https://www.amitahealth.org/assets/documents/covid-19-playbook/nebulized- vs-mdi-medication-administration-guidance-amita-health-3-31-2020.pdf
  48. 48. ¿Cómo vencer a la Pandemia?
  49. 49. Recomendaciones… ◦ Programa nacional integral unificado: Gobierno Garantizar suministro de servicios Garantizar suministro de medicamentos Equipo personal para protección Confianza en los hospitales Comunicación con los familiares Reporte oportuno de pruebas Dx Control (autoridad) de la movilidad Monitoreo de casos y contactos Información clara para prevención
  50. 50. Recomendaciones… ◦ Programa nacional integral unificado: Población Solidaridad entre todos los grupos Información en sitios confiables No propagar rumores Compartir historias de éxito Uso correcto de cubrebocas Lavado de manos con agua y jabón Distanciamiento social efectivo Acudir a recibir atención médica Vigilar datos de alarma
  51. 51. Recomendaciones…Médicos Etapa I Infección temprana Etapa II Fase pulmonar Etapa III Hiperinflamación Médico 1er Contacto Médico especialista Médico intensivista El virus se está replicando… El pulmón se está dañando… La inflamación no se está controlando Sospecha clínica Confirmar Dx con qRT-PCR Tratamiento antiviral / apoyo Vigilar función pulmonar Tratamiento antiinflamatorio y vigilar progresión Vigilar falla orgánica Tratamiento intensivo Seguimiento IgG
  52. 52. Conclusiones Limitar la pandemia: • Pruebas Dx g rastreo g tratamiento • Aislamiento efectivo g vigilancia Vacunar a la población: • Vacuna universal, gratis, efectiva, segura • Memoria inmunológica g resistencia
  53. 53. Sistema inmunológico Inmunidad innata Inmunidad adaptativa Co-morbilidades Epigenética Tóxicos Genética Nurición equilibrada Complemento vitaminas Control de enfermedades Salud mental Constante supervisado Evitar tóxicos Vacunas Probióticos Prebióticos Lisados bacterianos Derivados del Timo Desarrollo < 3 años
  54. 54. Dr. José Antonio Ortega Martell. Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo. drortegamartell@prodigy.net.mx Ejercicio del alergólogo Post COVID-19

×