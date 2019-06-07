Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Alergia a alimentos • Ponente: Ligia Libeth Carrasco Díaz Residente de primer año de Alergia e Inmunología Clínica • Ase...
Alergia alimentaria Afecta del 6 al 8% de los niños Afecta del 2 al 3% de los adultos Reacción clínica reproducible mediad...
Alergia alimentaria. Epidemiología Tham E.H. Ann. Global perspectives on food allergy: One size doesn’t ﬁt all. Allergy As...
Alergia alimentaria. Epidemiología • En México no existen cifras exactas acerca de la prevalencia de alergia a alimentos A...
Alergia alimentaria Factores de riesgo Factores genéticos : Mutación del gen filagrina Exposición ambiental en la vida tem...
Alergia alimentaria Factores de riesgo • Según evidencia los aeroalergenos y alérgenos de alimentos se pueden transmitir p...
Alergia alimentaria. Fisiopatología Factores de riesgo Agnes S. food allergy in the developing world. J Allergy Clin Immun...
Alergia alimentaria: Fisiopatología Hugh A. Mechanisms of food allergy. J Allergy Clin Immunol.2018: 141 ;11-9 Dra. Carras...
Alergia alimentaria: Fisiopatología Reacción adversa a alimentos Inmunológica Alergia alimentaria enfermedad celiaca No in...
Alergia alimentaria. Clasificación Waserman S.IgE-mediated food allergy. Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol 2018.14;73-81 Mediada...
Alergia alimentaria y dermatitis atópica(DA) • La DA es el mayor factor de riesgo para desarrollar alergia a alimentos. • ...
Alergia alimentaria y dermatitis atópica(DA) Samady W.The prevalence of atopic dermatitis in children with food allergy. A...
Alergia alimentaria Christoph J.Current understanding of egg allergy. Pediatr Clin North Am.2011:58(2);427-453 Alérgeno No...
Alergia alimentaria. Fenotipos y endotipos Clásico Transitorio Persistente FDEIA Dependiente de AINES Dependiente de alcoh...
Alergia alimentaria. Fenotipos y endotipos Epítopo alergénicos Son grupos de aminoácidos de las proteínas alergénicas que ...
Alergia alimentaria Epítopos alergénicos Agnes S. food allergy in the developing world. J Allergy Clin Immunolol.2018:142(...
Alergia alimentaria Endotipos y Fenotipos M.G.Baker. Phenotypes and endotypes of food allergy: A path to better understand...
Alergia alimentaria Evolución Waserman S.IgE-mediated food allergy. Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol 2018.14;73-81 Tolerancia 4...
Alergia alimentaria Epítopos alergénicos • En los niños que recibieron alimentación con cacahuate durante el estudio no se...
Alergia alimentaria Waserman S.IgE-mediated food allergy. Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol 2018.14;73-81 Reactividad cruzada Ab...
Alergia alimentaria. Diagnóstico • La prueba cutánea (PC) tiene una sensibilidad del 90% y especificidad del 50% . • El va...
Alergia alimentaria. Diagnóstico • Técnicas de diagnóstico molecular para determinar niveles de IgE específica contra comp...
Alergia alimentaria. Diagnóstico Waserman S.IgE-mediated food allergy. Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol 2018.14;73-81 Historia ...
Alergia Alimentaria. Tratamiento Prevención Alimentos alergénicos Leche de vaca huevo soya trigo Cacahuate y nueces Pescad...
Se recomienda En lactantes que no reciben lactancia materna exclusiva y con riesgo alto de enfermedad alérgica: DA Fórmula...
Alergia alimentaria. Prevención. Tratamiento Sensibilización a alimentos 9.3% Eccema 17.7% Dieta rica en ácidos grasos pol...
Alergia alimentaria. Tratamiento. Prevención Probióticos Tang M.L. Administration of a probiotic with peanut oral immunoth...
Alergia Alimentaria Prevención DU Tiot. Prevention of food allergy.J Allergy Clin Immunolol.2016:137(4);998-1009 Israel Re...
Alergia alimentaria. Tratamiento • El tratamiento de elección es evitar comer el o los alimentos causantes de la respuesta...
Alergia alimentaria Tratamiento Inmunoterapia oral (ITO) Inmunoterapia sublingual(ITSL) V. Sampath et al. New treatment di...
Alergia alimentaria Tratamiento V. Sampath et al. New treatment directions in food allergy .Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 201...
Alergia alimentaria Inmunoterapia epicutánea • Parches que se colocan en la región interescapular o en el hombro • Se util...
Alergia alimentaria Inmunoterapia epicutánea V. Sampath et al. New treatment directions in food allergy .Ann Allergy Asthm...
Alergia alimentaria Terapia anti-IgE • Omalizumab se uso por primera vez como coadyuvante de la ITO en el año 2011. • Se a...
Conclusiones • La alergia alimentaria y DA son problemas se salud que se asocian con estrés, baja calidad de vida y anafil...
Gracias Dra. Carrasco CRAIC Mty
