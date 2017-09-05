Natural Language Processing Tech workshop

www.globalbigdataconference.com Twitter : @bigdataconf
NLP workshop by SK Reddy skreddy99@gmail.com h<ps://www.linkedin.com/in/s-k-reddy-3473763/
Instruc(ons to all a-endees 1.  Unzip and load all the ﬁles in the zip ﬁle. Make sure that you have these ﬁles in a singl...
Install the following 1.  Please download nltk and all the text corpora available at h<p://www.nltk.org/ 2.  Also instal...
All you need is…. h<ps://github.com/skreddy99/ BigDataConf_NLP_Tech_Workshop
Lets start NLP
Word sense disambiguaSon a. The lost children were found by the searchers (agenSve) b. The lost children were found by...
NLTK corpora
Processing text… •  Tokenize, •  Normalizing, •  Stemming, •  Lemming (suﬃxes), •  Sentence segmentaSon, •  Wor...
Word TokenizaSon Ref: Speech and Language Processing. Daniel Jurafsky & James H. MarSn. h<ps://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky...
Lemma(za(on and Stemming Ref: Speech and Language Processing. Daniel Jurafsky & James H. MarSn. h<ps://web.stanford.edu/~...
Ref: h<p://www.nltk.org/book/ch05.html Open a jupyter notebook using anaconda navigator >>> import nltk >>> nltk.down...
Open a jupyter notebook using anaconda navigator >>> text = nltk.Text(word.lower() for word in nltk.corpus.brown.words(...
h<ps://pythonprogramming.net/stop-words-nltk-tutorial/?completed=/tokenizing-words-sentences-nltk-tutorial/ Hands-on: Sto...
1. Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2. Open the ﬁle “Stopwords_full.py” Type the following sente...
CC coordinaSng conjuncSon CD cardinal digit DT determiner EX existenSal there (like: "there is" ... think of it li...
Sen(ment analyses 1. Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2. Open and Run classiﬁer.py
Word vectors (One-hot vectors) Ref: h<p://cs224d.stanford.edu/lecture_notes/LectureNotes1.pdf
Word vectors (Word-Word co-occurrence matrix) Ref: h<p://cs224d.stanford.edu/lecture_notes/LectureNotes1.pdf
RNN
The unreasonable eﬀecSveness of RNNs – Shakespeare Novel h<p://karpathy.github.io/2015/05/21/rnn-eﬀecSveness/ RNN: 3 Lay...
Ref: h<p://colah.github.io/posts/2015-08-Understanding-LSTMs/ LSTM 22 ft it ot
Seq2Seq where is input sequence is corresponding output sequence Ref: Sequence to Sequence Learning with Neural Netwo...
Ref: h<p://www.wildml.com/2016/01/a<enSon-and-memory-in-deep-learning-and-nlp/ Encoder-Decoder
Hidden state Output vector inputs Encoder reads the inputs Ref: NEURAL MACHINE TRANSLATION BY JOINTLY LEARNING TO ALI...
Encoder-Decoder with a ‘peek’ Ref: Learning Phrase RepresentaSons using RNN Encoder–Decoder for StaSsScal Machine Transla...
A-en(on 27 Ref: NEURAL MACHINE TRANSLATION BY JOINTLY LEARNING TO ALIGN AND TRANSLATE; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1409.0473.pd...
Ref: Achieving Open Vocabulary Neural Machine TranslaSon with Hybrid Word-Character Models; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1604.007...
Ref: Massive Exploration of Neural Machine Translation Architectures; https://arxiv.org/pdf/1703.03906.pdf A-en(on Result...
Implementa(on using Keras Ref: h<ps://github.com/farizrahman4u/seq2seq Seq2Seq with peak Seq2Seq Seq2Seq with a<enSon
Word2vec How to convert words into vectors?
Word2vec implementa(on 1.  Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2.  Run word2vec.py h<ps://githu...
How to design a Keras model (funamental_keras_model.py) h<p://machinelearningmastery.com/tutorial-ﬁrst-neural-network-py...
The magic of Language TranslaSon
•  Seq2Seq •  Encoder-decoder •  + A<enSon •  + Language Model •  + MulS language translaSon •  + Reinforced Learning...
What is a language model h<ps://indico.io/blog/sequence-modeling-neuralnets-part1/
Integra(on of Language Model (RNNLM) with NMT Ref: On Using Monolingual Corpora in Neural Machine Translation by Gulcehre...
Mutual InformaSon and Diverse Decoding Improve Neural Machine TranslaSon by Li et. al., h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1601.00372.pd...
1.  IdenSfy top K beam length searches 2.  Rank siblings too in addiSon to parents 3.  Punish lower-ranking siblings Be...
Ref: MetaMind Neural Machine TranslaSon System for WMT 2016 by Bradbury et al., h<p://anthology.aclweb.org/W/W16/W16-2308....
Ref: Google’s Neural Machine Translation System: Bridging the Gap between Human and Machine Translation; https://arxiv.org...
Ref: Google’s Neural Machine Translation System: Bridging the Gap between Human and Machine Translation; https://arxiv.org...
Ref: MulS-Task Learning for MulSple Language TranslaSon by Daxiang Dong et al; Mul(-Task Learning for Mul(ple Language T...
SummarizaSon
Ref: A Tutorial on Deep Learning by Quoc V. Le ; h<ps://cs.stanford.edu/~quocle/tutorial2.pdf yi is the ground truth duri...
Approaches to summarizaSon •  Seq2Seq •  BiDirecSonal Seq2Seq •  Re-feed Decoder •  For UNKs or rare words, copy from ...
A Deep Reinforced Model for Abstrac(ve Summariza(on Input RNN Output RNN Teacher forcing (word to word comparison) vs...
Ref: A Deep Reinforced Model for AbstracSve SummarizaSon; R Paulus, C Xiong, R Socher; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1705.04304.pdf...
Read again in encoder; Copy words in decoder Ref: EFFICIENT SUMMARIZATION WITH READ-AGAIN AND COPY MECHANISM, Zeng et al...
Read again encoder Hierarchical Read again encoder (for mul(ple sentences) Ref: EFFICIENT SUMMARIZATION WITH READ-AGAI...
Teaching computers to comprehend (QuesSon-Answering)
IR-based factoid quesSon answering has three stages: quesSon processing, passage retrieval, and answer processing Ref: S...
Ref: Teaching Machines to Read and Comprehend; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1506.03340.pdf Original and anonymized version of a d...
Ref: The goldilocks principle: Reading children’s books with explicit memory representaSons; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1511.023...
Ref: Teaching Machines to Read and Comprehend; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1506.03340.pdf Document and query embedding models
ImpaSent Reader Ref: Teaching Machines to Read and Comprehend; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1506.03340.pdf
Hands on: Generate text Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 1.  Create a LSTM network (weights_...
Thank you SK Reddy skreddy99@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Natural Language Processing Tech workshop

25 views

Published on

These are the slides used in Natural Language Processing Tech Workshop in 5th annual Global Big Data Conf Santa Clara on 30 Aug., 2017.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Natural Language Processing Tech workshop

  1. 1. www.globalbigdataconference.com Twitter : @bigdataconf
  2. 2. NLP workshop by SK Reddy skreddy99@gmail.com h<ps://www.linkedin.com/in/s-k-reddy-3473763/
  3. 3. Instruc(ons to all a-endees 1.  Unzip and load all the ﬁles in the zip ﬁle. Make sure that you have these ﬁles in a single directory 1.  weights-improvement-19-1.9435.hdf5 2.  fundamental_keras_model.py 3.  generate_text_largeLSTM.py 4.  weights_generaSon.py 5.  weights_generaSon_largeLSTM.py 6.  Wonderland.txt 7.  generate_text.py 8.  word2vec.py 9.  classiﬁer.py 10.  Stop_words_ipynb 2.  If you do not have python installed in your machine, download any free online python IDE. I have used PyCharm Community ediSon (2016.3).
  4. 4. Install the following 1.  Please download nltk and all the text corpora available at h<p://www.nltk.org/ 2.  Also install the following packages from online free resources: In my experience anaconda (h<ps://www.conSnuum.io/downloads) is a good package manager that MAY serve all your needs. Check that you have installed the packages correctly •  Numpy, •  Pandas, •  Tensorﬂow, •  Keras
  5. 5. All you need is…. h<ps://github.com/skreddy99/ BigDataConf_NLP_Tech_Workshop
  6. 6. Lets start NLP
  7. 7. Word sense disambiguaSon a. The lost children were found by the searchers (agenSve) b. The lost children were found by the mountain (locaSve) c. The lost children were found by the acernoon (temporal) Pronoun resoluSon a. The thieves stole the painSngs. They were subsequently sold. b. The thieves stole the painSngs. They were subsequently caught. c. The thieves stole the painSngs. They were subsequently found. Ref: h<p://www.nltk.org/book/ch01.html Q&A a. Text: ... The thieves stole the painSngs. They were subsequently sold. … b. Human: Who or what was sold? c. Machine: The painSngs. NMT 0> how long before the next ﬂight to Alice Springs? 1> wie lang vor dem folgenden Flug zu Alice Springs? 2> how long before the following ﬂight to Alice jump? 3> wie lang vor dem folgenden Flug zu Alice springen Sie? SummarizaSon a.  Text: David Golinkin is the editor or author of eighteen books, and over 150 responsa, arScles, sermons and books b.  b. Hypothesis: Golinkin has wri<en eighteen books
  8. 8. NLTK corpora
  9. 9. Processing text… •  Tokenize, •  Normalizing, •  Stemming, •  Lemming (suﬃxes), •  Sentence segmentaSon, •  Word segmentaSon, •  PoS Tagging •  Chunking (eg. NP chunking) •  Named EnSty RecogniSon (deﬁnite noun phrases) •  RelaSon extracSon
  10. 10. Word TokenizaSon Ref: Speech and Language Processing. Daniel Jurafsky & James H. MarSn. h<ps://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/28.pdf
  11. 11. Lemma(za(on and Stemming Ref: Speech and Language Processing. Daniel Jurafsky & James H. MarSn. h<ps://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/28.pdf
  12. 12. Ref: h<p://www.nltk.org/book/ch05.html Open a jupyter notebook using anaconda navigator >>> import nltk >>> nltk.download() >>> text = nltk.word_tokenize("And now for something completely diﬀerent") >>> nltk.pos_tag(text) [('And', 'CC'), ('now', 'RB'), ('for', 'IN'), ('something', 'NN'), ('completely', 'RB'), ('diﬀerent', 'JJ')] >>> text = nltk.word_tokenize("They refuse to permit us to obtain the refuse permit") >>> nltk.pos_tag(text) [('They', 'PRP'), ('refuse', 'VBP'), ('to', 'TO'), ('permit', 'VB'), ('us', 'PRP'), ('to', 'TO'), ('obtain', 'VB'), ('the', 'DT'), ('refuse', 'NN'), ('permit', 'NN')]
  13. 13. Open a jupyter notebook using anaconda navigator >>> text = nltk.Text(word.lower() for word in nltk.corpus.brown.words()) >>> text.similar('woman') Building word-context index... man day Sme year car moment world family house boy child country job state girl place war way case quesSon >>> text.similar('bought') made done put said found had seen given lec heard been brought got set was called felt in that told >>> text.similar('over') in on to of and for with from at by that into as up out down through about all is >>> text.similar('the') a his this their its her an that our any all one these my in your no some other and Ref: h<p://www.nltk.org/book/ch05.html The text.similar() method takes a word w, ﬁnds all contexts w1w w2, then ﬁnds all words w' that appear in the same context, i.e. w1w'w2.
  14. 14. h<ps://pythonprogramming.net/stop-words-nltk-tutorial/?completed=/tokenizing-words-sentences-nltk-tutorial/ Hands-on: Stop words Open a jupyter notebook using anaconda navigator >>>from nltk.corpus import stopwords >>>set(stopwords.words('english'))
  15. 15. 1. Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2. Open the ﬁle “Stopwords_full.py” Type the following sentence in place of ????: “This is a test to check how to ﬁlter stop words in nltk.” 1. Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2. Open the ﬁle “stemmer_full.py” Type the following sentence in place of ????: "john","johner","johning","johned","johnly"
  16. 16. CC coordinaSng conjuncSon CD cardinal digit DT determiner EX existenSal there (like: "there is" ... think of it like "there exists") FW foreign word IN preposiSon/subordinaSng conjuncSon JJ adjecSve 'big' JJR adjecSve, comparaSve 'bigger' JJS adjecSve, superlaSve 'biggest' LS list marker 1) MD modal could, will NN noun, singular 'desk' NNS noun plural 'desks' NNP proper noun, singular 'Harrison' NNPS proper noun, plural 'Americans' PDT predeterminer 'all the kids' POS possessive ending parent's PRP personal pronoun I, he, she PRP$ possessive pronoun my, his, hers RB adverb very, silently, RBR adverb, comparaSve be<er RBS adverb, superlaSve best RP parScle give up TO to go 'to' the store. UH interjecSon errrrrrrrm VB verb, base form take VBD verb, past tense took VBG verb, gerund/present parSciple taking VBN verb, past parSciple taken VBP verb, sing. present, non-3d take VBZ verb, 3rd person sing. present takes WDT wh-determiner which WP wh-pronoun who, what WP$ possessive wh-pronoun whose WRB wh-abverb where, when POS tag list:
  17. 17. Sen(ment analyses 1. Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2. Open and Run classiﬁer.py
  18. 18. Word vectors (One-hot vectors) Ref: h<p://cs224d.stanford.edu/lecture_notes/LectureNotes1.pdf
  19. 19. Word vectors (Word-Word co-occurrence matrix) Ref: h<p://cs224d.stanford.edu/lecture_notes/LectureNotes1.pdf
  20. 20. RNN
  21. 21. The unreasonable eﬀecSveness of RNNs – Shakespeare Novel h<p://karpathy.github.io/2015/05/21/rnn-eﬀecSveness/ RNN: 3 Layer RNN with 512 nodes per layer; 4.4 MB input ﬁle PANDARUS: Alas, I think he shall be come approached and the day When li<le srain would be a<ain'd into being never fed, And who is but a chain and subjects of his death, I should not sleep. Second Senator: They are away this miseries, produced upon my soul, Breaking and strongly should be buried, when I perish The earth and thoughts of many states. DUKE VINCENTIO: Well, your wit is in the care of side and that. Second Lord: They would be ruled acer this chamber, and my fair nues begun out of the fact, to be conveyed, Whose noble souls I'll have the heart of the wars. Clown: Come, sir, I will make did behold your worship. VIOLA: I'll drink it.
  22. 22. Ref: h<p://colah.github.io/posts/2015-08-Understanding-LSTMs/ LSTM 22 ft it ot
  23. 23. Seq2Seq where is input sequence is corresponding output sequence Ref: Sequence to Sequence Learning with Neural Networks; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1409.3215.pdf
  24. 24. Ref: h<p://www.wildml.com/2016/01/a<enSon-and-memory-in-deep-learning-and-nlp/ Encoder-Decoder
  25. 25. Hidden state Output vector inputs Encoder reads the inputs Ref: NEURAL MACHINE TRANSLATION BY JOINTLY LEARNING TO ALIGN AND TRANSLATE; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1409.0473.pdf predicts the next word Decoder 25
  26. 26. Encoder-Decoder with a ‘peek’ Ref: Learning Phrase RepresentaSons using RNN Encoder–Decoder for StaSsScal Machine TranslaSon; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1406.1078.pdf
  27. 27. A-en(on 27 Ref: NEURAL MACHINE TRANSLATION BY JOINTLY LEARNING TO ALIGN AND TRANSLATE; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1409.0473.pdf where are forward hidden states are backward hidden states
  28. 28. Ref: Achieving Open Vocabulary Neural Machine TranslaSon with Hybrid Word-Character Models; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1604.00788.pdf A-en(on (word-character level model)
  29. 29. Ref: Massive Exploration of Neural Machine Translation Architectures; https://arxiv.org/pdf/1703.03906.pdf A-en(on Results: •  LSTMs are be<er (than GRUs) •  Shallow networks perform as good (as deep ones) •  Deep encoders more diﬃcult to opSmize (than decoders) Ci is a<enSon vector or context vector
  30. 30. Implementa(on using Keras Ref: h<ps://github.com/farizrahman4u/seq2seq Seq2Seq with peak Seq2Seq Seq2Seq with a<enSon
  31. 31. Word2vec How to convert words into vectors?
  32. 32. Word2vec implementa(on 1.  Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 2.  Run word2vec.py h<ps://github.com/tensorﬂow/tensorﬂow/blob/r1.3/tensorﬂow/examples/tutorials/word2vec/word2vec_basic.py
  33. 33. How to design a Keras model (funamental_keras_model.py) h<p://machinelearningmastery.com/tutorial-ﬁrst-neural-network-python-keras/ Pima Indian A<ribute InformaSon: 1. Number of Smes pregnant 2. Plasma glucose concentraSon a 2 hours in an oral glucose tolerance test 3. Diastolic blood pressure (mm Hg) 4. Triceps skin fold thickness (mm) 5. 2-Hour serum insulin (mu U/ml) 6. Body mass index (weight in kg/(height in m)^2) 7. Diabetes pedigree funcSon 8. Age (years) 9. Class variable (0 or 1)
  34. 34. The magic of Language TranslaSon
  35. 35. •  Seq2Seq •  Encoder-decoder •  + A<enSon •  + Language Model •  + MulS language translaSon •  + Reinforced Learning •  + Mutual dependency between target and source language •  + Beam search diversity scoring •  + AugmentaSon through back translaSon •  + MulSple layers •  + Residual connecSon •  + Low precision arithmeSc •  + sub-word morphemes •  + Beam search length normalizaSon & coverage penalty The ‘how’ of NMT
  36. 36. What is a language model h<ps://indico.io/blog/sequence-modeling-neuralnets-part1/
  37. 37. Integra(on of Language Model (RNNLM) with NMT Ref: On Using Monolingual Corpora in Neural Machine Translation by Gulcehre et al., https://arxiv.org/pdf/1503.03535.pdf Deep fusion Shallow fusion
  38. 38. Mutual InformaSon and Diverse Decoding Improve Neural Machine TranslaSon by Li et. al., h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1601.00372.pdf Bi-direc(onal dependency of source and target A typical objecSve funcSon is, A MMI based objecSve funcSon is To eliminate UNKs: 1.  During training, idenSfy word-alignments of word-pairs from source and target sentences using a<enSon models 2.  Extract these word-alignments to create a dicSonary 3.  During tesSng/inference, if a UNK is created in target sentences, replace it with word in source sentence To increase Max Mutual Info (MMI) 1.  Train two separate Seq2Seq models, one for and one for 2.  is used to generate N-best target sentences for the input sentence 3.  is used to re-rank the target sentences
  39. 39. 1.  IdenSfy top K beam length searches 2.  Rank siblings too in addiSon to parents 3.  Punish lower-ranking siblings Beam search scoring Beam search plus diversity scoring Ref: Mutual InformaSon and Diverse Decoding Improve Neural Machine TranslaSon by Li et. al., h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1601.00372.pdf Promote diversity in target sentences
  40. 40. Ref: MetaMind Neural Machine TranslaSon System for WMT 2016 by Bradbury et al., h<p://anthology.aclweb.org/W/W16/W16-2308.pdf More tricks AugmentaSon through back translaSon Target to Source Model Target to Source Model Current Bilingual corpora New monolingual Target corpora AddiSonal Source corpora
  41. 41. Ref: Google’s Neural Machine Translation System: Bridging the Gap between Human and Machine Translation; https://arxiv.org/pdf/1609.08144.pdf Bi-DirecSonal encoder for Layer1 GNMT… Residual connecSons Plain stacked LSTMs LSTMs with residual connecSons •  8 layer encoder and 8 layer decoder •  Bi-DirecSonal encoder in layer1 •  Residual connecSons •  A<enSon (from bo<om to top) •  Low precision arithmeSc during inference •  Beam search (Length normalizaSon & coverage penalty) •  Rare words
  42. 42. Ref: Google’s Neural Machine Translation System: Bridging the Gap between Human and Machine Translation; https://arxiv.org/pdf/1609.08144.pdf GNMT: A giant leap…
  43. 43. Ref: MulS-Task Learning for MulSple Language TranslaSon by Daxiang Dong et al; Mul(-Task Learning for Mul(ple Language Transla(on Mul(-task learning framework for mul(ple-target language transla(on
  44. 44. SummarizaSon
  45. 45. Ref: A Tutorial on Deep Learning by Quoc V. Le ; h<ps://cs.stanford.edu/~quocle/tutorial2.pdf yi is the ground truth during training and is the previous output during predicSon Greedy search: Best predicSon of the previous Sme-step is the input for the current Sme-step Full search: Joint probability of the output sequence is highest Beam search: Top-k joint probabiliSes Greedy search vs. Full search vs. Beam search during predic(on How to have an RNN take x as input and arrive at a sequence y1y2y3?
  46. 46. Approaches to summarizaSon •  Seq2Seq •  BiDirecSonal Seq2Seq •  Re-feed Decoder •  For UNKs or rare words, copy from input (hence smaller output vocab) •  A<enSon •  Re-read inputs
  47. 47. A Deep Reinforced Model for Abstrac(ve Summariza(on Input RNN Output RNN Teacher forcing (word to word comparison) vs. Reinforced Learning (summary to summary) Ref: A Deep Reinforced Model for AbstracSve SummarizaSon; R Paulus, C Xiong, R Socher; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1705.04304.pdf
  48. 48. Ref: A Deep Reinforced Model for AbstracSve SummarizaSon; R Paulus, C Xiong, R Socher; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1705.04304.pdf Neural Intra-A-en(on Model To avoid repeSSon, set for a tri-gram
  49. 49. Read again in encoder; Copy words in decoder Ref: EFFICIENT SUMMARIZATION WITH READ-AGAIN AND COPY MECHANISM, Zeng et al; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.03382.pdf Read again & copy model Encoder Decoder
  50. 50. Read again encoder Hierarchical Read again encoder (for mul(ple sentences) Ref: EFFICIENT SUMMARIZATION WITH READ-AGAIN AND COPY MECHANISM, Zeng et al; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.03382.pdf
  51. 51. Teaching computers to comprehend (QuesSon-Answering)
  52. 52. IR-based factoid quesSon answering has three stages: quesSon processing, passage retrieval, and answer processing Ref: Speech and Language Processing. Daniel Jurafsky & James H. MarSn. h<ps://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/28.pdf
  53. 53. Ref: Teaching Machines to Read and Comprehend; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1506.03340.pdf Original and anonymized version of a data point from the Daily Mail valida(on set
  54. 54. Ref: The goldilocks principle: Reading children’s books with explicit memory representaSons; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1511.02301.pdf
  55. 55. Ref: Teaching Machines to Read and Comprehend; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1506.03340.pdf Document and query embedding models
  56. 56. ImpaSent Reader Ref: Teaching Machines to Read and Comprehend; h<ps://arxiv.org/pdf/1506.03340.pdf
  57. 57. Hands on: Generate text Open python IDE (for example PyCharm Community ediSon) 1.  Create a LSTM network (weights_generaSon.py) (Took 36hrs in iMac) 2.  Generate text with the network (generate_text.py) Not impressed with the results? To get even be<er results: 1.  Create a Large LSTM network (weights_generaSon_largeLSTM.py) (Took 56 hrs in iMac) 2.  Use a larger LSTM network (generate_text_largeLSTM.py) Ref: h<p://machinelearningmastery.com/text-generaSon-lstm-recurrent-neural-networks-python-keras/
  58. 58. Thank you SK Reddy skreddy99@gmail.com

×