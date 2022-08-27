Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Non Ferrous Metals and its use.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 9
1 of 9

Non Ferrous Metals and its use.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Engineering

A metal is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, shows a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relatively well. Metals are typically malleable (they can be hammered into thin sheets) or ductile (can be drawn into wires). A metal may be a chemical element such as iron; an alloy such as stainless steel; or a molecular compound such as polymeric sulfur nitride. Metals, as chemical elements, comprise 25% of the Earth's crust and are present in many aspects of modern life. 
An alloy is a substance having metallic properties and which is composed of two or more elements at least one of which is a metal. An alloy may have a variable or fixed composition.
Basically metals are two types : Ferrous and non-ferrous metals
A ferrous metal is any metal that is primarily composed of iron and has magnetic properties.
Non-ferrous metals are alloys or metals that do not contain any appreciable amounts of iron.  

A metal is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, shows a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relatively well. Metals are typically malleable (they can be hammered into thin sheets) or ductile (can be drawn into wires). A metal may be a chemical element such as iron; an alloy such as stainless steel; or a molecular compound such as polymeric sulfur nitride. Metals, as chemical elements, comprise 25% of the Earth's crust and are present in many aspects of modern life. 
An alloy is a substance having metallic properties and which is composed of two or more elements at least one of which is a metal. An alloy may have a variable or fixed composition.
Basically metals are two types : Ferrous and non-ferrous metals
A ferrous metal is any metal that is primarily composed of iron and has magnetic properties.
Non-ferrous metals are alloys or metals that do not contain any appreciable amounts of iron.  

Engineering

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
Free
The Right Stuff Tom Wolfe
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
Free
Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller Alec Nevala-Lee
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
Free

Non Ferrous Metals and its use.pptx

  1. 1. CONTINUOUSASSESMENT– 1
  2. 2. 1. Introduction 2. What is a Non-ferrous Metal ? 3. Non-ferrous Metals List and their uses : 1. Aluminum 2. Copper 3. Zinc 4. Lead 5. Magnesium
  3. 3. A metal is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, shows a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relatively well. Metals are typically malleable (they can be hammered into thin sheets) or ductile (can be drawn into wires). A metal may be a chemical element such as iron; an alloy such as stainless steel; or a molecular compound such as polymeric sulfur nitride. Metals, as chemical elements, comprise 25% of the Earth's crust and are present in many aspects of modern life. An alloy is a substance having metallic properties and which is composed of two or more elements at least one of which is a metal. An alloy may have a variable or fixed composition. Basically metals are two types : Ferrous and non-ferrous metals A ferrous metal is any metal that is primarily composed of iron and has magnetic properties. Non-ferrous metals are alloys or metals that do not contain any appreciable amounts of iron. Iron, shown here as fragments and a 1 cm3 cube, is an example of a chemical element that is a metal.
  4. 4. Non-ferrous metals are those which do not contain iron as main constituent or base metal. Non-ferrous metals have industrial applications because of their case of fabrication (like rolling, forging, casting, welding, and machining), electrical and thermal conductivity, resistance to corrosion, light-weight, etc. However, at high temperatures, their strength is lowered, and shrinkage is more than ferrous metals. The principal non-ferrous metals used in engineering applications are Copper, Aluminum, Zinc, Tin, Lead, Cobalt, Nickel, Chromium, Magnesium, and their alloys. Ferrous Metals like steel and iron is used commonly in buildings and engineering industries. However, many non-ferrous metals and their alloys have also been used to great advantage in both buildings and engineering industries. In fact, in some cases, they form far better materials than iron and steel and have replaced them to a great extent. However, the non-ferrous metals are comparatively costlier and are selected for use only when they satisfy certain specific requirements and possess some definite properties.
  5. 5. Aluminum is highly resistant to corrosion. When exposed to moist air, aluminum forms a thin film of oxide at the top, which is impervious to air/moisture, and thus saves the metal from further corrosion. Uses of Aluminum [Al] 1. It is used in the manufacturing of equipment for chemical and food industries, cooking utensils, cookers, steam-jacketed kettles 2. Due to its lightweight and high tensile strength, it is used in structural work of airplanes, ships, trains, buses, trucks, etc. And also used for roofing, sheathing, window frames, foils, posts, etc. 3. It is used for manufacturing of electric cables. 4. Used for manufacturing of reflectors and mirrors. 5. Aluminum powder is used for preparing paints. 6. It is used in iron and steel making as a de-oxidizer.
  6. 6. Copper is a chemical element with the symbol Cuand atomic number 29. It is a soft, malleable, and ductile metal with very high thermal and electrical conductivity. A freshly exposed surface of pure copper has a pinkish-orange color. Copper is used as a conductor of heat and electricity, as a building material, and as a constituent of various metal alloys. Uses of Copper [Cu] 1. Most copper is used in electrical equipment such as wiring and motors. This is because it conducts both heat and electricity very well, and can be drawn into wires. It also has uses in construction (for example roofing and plumbing), and industrial machinery (such as heat exchangers). 2. Copper sulfate is used widely as an agricultural poison and as an algicide in water purification. 3. Copper compounds, such as Fehling’s solution, are used in chemical tests for sugar detection.
  7. 7. Zinc is a chemical element with the symbol Zn and atomic number 30. Zinc is a slightly brittle metal at room temperature and has a silvery- greyish appearance when oxidation is removed. It is the first element in group 12 of the periodic table. Uses of Zinc [Zn] Most zinc is used to galvanise other metals, such as iron, to prevent rusting. Galvanised steel is used for car bodies, street lamp posts, safety barriers and suspension bridges. Large quantities of zinc are used to produce die-castings, which are important in the automobile, electrical and hardware industries. Zinc is also used in alloys such as brass, nickel silver and aluminium solder. Zinc oxide is widely used in the manufacture of very many products such as paints, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastics, inks, soaps, batteries, textiles and electrical equipment. Zinc sulfide is used in making luminous paints, fluorescent lights and x-ray screens.
  8. 8. Lead is a chemical element with the symbol Pb and atomic number 82. It is a heavy metal that is denser than most common materials. Lead is soft and malleable, and also has a relatively low melting point. When freshly cut, lead is silvery with a hint of blue; it tarnishes to a dull gray color when exposed to air. Uses of Lead [Pb] This easily worked and corrosion-resistant metal has been used for pipes, pewter and paint since Roman times. It has also been used in lead glazes for pottery and, in this century, insecticides, hair dyes and as an anti-knocking additive for petrol. All these uses have now been banned, replaced or discouraged as lead is known to be detrimental to health, particularly that of children. Lead is still widely used for car batteries, pigments, ammunition, cable sheathing, weights for lifting, weight belts for diving, lead crystal glass, radiation protection and in some solders. It is often used to store corrosive liquids. It is also sometimes used in architecture, for roofing and in stained glass windows.
  9. 9. Magnesium is a chemical element with the symbol Mg and atomic number 12. It is a shiny gray solid which shares many physical and chemical properties with the other five alkaline earth metals. This element is produced in large, aging stars from the sequential addition of three helium nuclei to a carbon nucleus. Uses of Magnesium [Mg] Magnesium is used in products that benefit from being lightweight, such as car seats, luggage, laptops, cameras and power tools. It is also added to molten iron and steel to remove sulfur. As magnesium ignites easily in air and burns with a bright light, it’s used in flares, fireworks and sparklers. Magnesium sulfate is sometimes used as a mordant for dyes. Magnesium hydroxide is added to plastics to make them fire retardant. Magnesium oxide is used to make heat-resistant bricks for fireplaces and furnaces. It is also added to cattle feed and fertilisers. Magnesium hydroxide (milk of magnesia), sulfate (Epsom salts), chloride and citrate are all used in medicine. Grignard reagents are organic magnesium compounds that are important for the chemical industry.

×