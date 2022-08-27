Non Ferrous Metals and its use.pptx

A metal is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, shows a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relatively well. Metals are typically malleable (they can be hammered into thin sheets) or ductile (can be drawn into wires). A metal may be a chemical element such as iron; an alloy such as stainless steel; or a molecular compound such as polymeric sulfur nitride. Metals, as chemical elements, comprise 25% of the Earth's crust and are present in many aspects of modern life.

An alloy is a substance having metallic properties and which is composed of two or more elements at least one of which is a metal. An alloy may have a variable or fixed composition.

Basically metals are two types : Ferrous and non-ferrous metals

A ferrous metal is any metal that is primarily composed of iron and has magnetic properties.

Non-ferrous metals are alloys or metals that do not contain any appreciable amounts of iron.

