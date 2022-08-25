Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2022
PRODUCT AND PRICE DECISIONS.ppt

  1. 1. ASM DEGREE & PG COLLEGE FOR WOMEN POWER POINT PRESENTAION ON PRODUCT AND PRICE DECISIONS SUB : MARKETING MANAGEMENT PRESENT ED BY B ANUSHA M.COM (G ) 2 SEM H.NO:22010C0008
  2. 2. • Here are some of the goals to be achieved by performing Pricing analysis: • Understand competitive landscape • Pricing • Features • Customers • Understand if there's any money left on the table • If yes, then how much? • What's the room for improvement • Identify if there are any data collection issues required for changing pricing • Understand if we are charging Customers in line with value we are providing them • Customer distribution by • Geo, • Vertical • Product Feature usage, etc 2 Created by Yukta
  3. 3. 3 Created by Yukta
  4. 4. • High touch v/s low touch • Commitment size (small v/s large) • Commitment duration • Engagement process (Website, email, phone calls, etc) • Sales Cycle duration and introduction of payment conversation in the process 4 • Purchase approval needs Created by Yukta
  5. 5. • Customer Buying Profiles: • The Bargain Hunters - Price drive • The Savvy Buyers – Focused on value generated from functionality provided by the product / service 5 Created by Yukta
  6. 6. • Competitive Comparison • When and how do prospects compare price with the competition? • Does it happen only during the initial purchase or also during the repeat purchase? • Are there enough payment options compared to customer offerings? 6 Created by Yukta
  7. 7. 7 Created by Yukta
  8. 8. • Too much reliance on sales of certain product / product module • Too expensive compared to competition (especially when customer needs are very basic) • Pricing related issues with online transactions • Revenue Generation by Geo • Cap on product purchase 10 Created by Yukta
  9. 9. • In which scenarios we most likely to win business? • Niche • Beachhead • Customer referrals • Low barrier to entry markets • In which scenarios we most likely to loose business? • Most profitable and least profitable scenarios 13 Created by Yukta

