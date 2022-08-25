PRODUCT AND PRICE DECISIONS.ppt

1.
ASM DEGREE & PG
COLLEGE
FOR WOMEN
POWER POINT PRESENTAION
ON
PRODUCT AND PRICE DECISIONS
SUB : MARKETING MANAGEMENT
PRESENT ED
BY
B ANUSHA
M.COM (G ) 2 SEM
H.NO:22010C0008
2.
• Here are some of the goals to be achieved by performing Pricing analysis:
• Understand competitive landscape
• Pricing
• Features
• Customers
• Understand if there's any money left on the table
• If yes, then how much?
• What's the room for improvement
• Identify if there are any data collection issues required for changing pricing
• Understand if we are charging Customers in line with value we are providing
them
• Customer distribution by
• Geo,
• Vertical
• Product Feature usage, etc
2
4.
• High touch v/s low touch
• Commitment size (small v/s large)
• Commitment duration
• Engagement process (Website, email, phone calls, etc)
• Sales Cycle duration and introduction of payment conversation in the
process
4
• Purchase approval needs
5.
• Customer Buying Profiles:
• The Bargain Hunters - Price drive
• The Savvy Buyers – Focused on value generated from
functionality provided by the product / service
5
6.
• Competitive Comparison
• When and how do prospects compare price with the
competition?
• Does it happen only during the initial purchase or also during the
repeat purchase?
• Are there enough payment options compared to customer
offerings?
6
8.
• Too much reliance on sales of certain product / product
module
• Too expensive compared to competition (especially when
customer needs are very basic)
• Pricing related issues with online transactions
• Revenue Generation by Geo
• Cap on product purchase 10
9.
• In which scenarios we most likely to win business?
• Niche
• Beachhead
• Customer referrals
• Low barrier to entry markets
• In which scenarios we most likely to loose business?
• Most profitable and least profitable scenarios
13
