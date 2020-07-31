Teoria de-conjuntos-pamer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS ARITMÉTICA - TEMA 1 NOCIÓN DE CONJUNTO Es un ente matemáti...
Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 2TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II CLASES DE CONJUNTO 1. Conjunt...
Academias Exigimos más!PamerTEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 3UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA 6. Conjuntos equipotentesocoor...
Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 4TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II • Representaciones gráficas A...
Academias Exigimos más!PamerTEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 5UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA • Representaciones gráficas A ...
Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 6TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II Ejecución de la solución: A ∩...
Academias Exigimos más!PamerTEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 7UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA 6. Sean los conjuntos: A {2a/a...
Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 8TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II SUFICIENCIA DE DATOS 19. Hall...
Teoría de Conjuntos

  1. 1. 1UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS ARITMÉTICA - TEMA 1 NOCIÓN DE CONJUNTO Es un ente matemático por el cual se puede tener una idea subjetiva de ello, como colección, agrupación o reunión de objetos abstractos o concretos denominados elementos. Ejemplo: * Los meses del año * Las estaciones del año * Los planetas del sistema solar NOTACIÓN DEL CONJUNTO Generalmente se denota a un conjunto con símbolos que indiquen superioridad y a sus elementos mediante variables o letras minúsculas separados por comas y encerrados con llaves. Ejemplo: A = {a, b, c, d, e} B = {lunes, martes, miercoles, jueves, viernes, sábado, domingo} RELACIÓN DE PERTENENCIA Es la relación que existe entre los elementos y los conjuntos y se le denota con el símbolo ∈ , el cual se lee "pertenece". Ejemplo: H = {a, 2, 3, {5}} a ∈ H (a pertenece a H) 5 ∉ H (5 no pertenece H) DETERMINACIÓN DE UN CONJUNTO Puede hacerse de 2 formas: 1. Porextensiónoformatabular Se indica generalmente a todos los elementos. Ejemplo: A = {a, b, c, d, e, f, g, .......... z} N = {mercurio, venus, tierra, marte, júpiter, ... plutón} 2. Porcomprensiónoformaconstructiva Cuando se menciona una o más características comúnes y únicas a todos los elementos de dicho conjunto. Ejemplo: A = {x/x es letra del abecedario} N = {x/x es planeta del sistema solar} En nuestra vida cotidiana se presentan gran diversidad de elementos que usted puede agrupar de acuerdo a ciertas características, como por ejemplo, en un aula de clase usted puede agrupar a los hombres y mujeres, puede agrupar a los que tienen buena nota o no, agrupar los que tienen más estatura que los otros, etc. Y al m "Para relacionar un conjunto con otro conjunto, utilizamos la inclusión o no inclusión excepto cuando trabajamos con el conjunto potencia que relaciona el conjunto de partes con el mismo por medio de la pertenencia". Ejemplo: A = {1, 2}→ P(A) = { {1}, {2}, {1, 2},∅} {1}∈P (A) (se verá más adelante) IDEAS FUERZA agruparlos usted puede obtener algunas conclusiones de ellos, como por ejemplo, cuántos elementos tienen, cuántos subconjuntos se pueden formar, que relación tiene con otros grupos, etc. Todo ello conlleva a un estudio amplio de conjuntos y todas las operaciones que con ellos se pueda realizar.
  2. 2. Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 2TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II CLASES DE CONJUNTO 1. Conjunto finito Un conjunto es finito si posee una cantidad limitada de elementos, es decir, que el proceso de contarlos termina en un determinado momento. A = {x/x es un día de la semana} B = {2, 3, 5, 7, 9} 2. Conjunto infinito Un conjunto es infinito si la cantidad de elementos es ilimitada, es decir, el proceso de contar jamás acaba. T = {x/x es un número par} M = {x ∈ ¡/0 < x < 1} 3. Conjuntosnuméricos – Números Naturales (¥ ) ¥ = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, ...}} – Números Enteros (¢ ) ¢ = {... -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, ...}} – Números Racionales (¤ ) { }a Q /a y b , {0} b = ∈ ∈ −¢ ¢ – Números Irracionales {noracionales}− =¡ ¤ – Números Reales (¡ ) ( )= − ∪¡ ¡ ¤ ¤ CARDINAL DE UN CONJUNTO Es el que indica el número de elementos distintos que posee un conjunto. Notación: n(A) Se lee número de elementos de A. A={2, 3, 4, 7} ⇒ n(A)=4 B={a, a, b, b, c, c, d, e, f}⇒ n(B)=6 CONJUNTOS ESPECIALES 1. Conjunto nulo o vacío. (Ø) Es aquel conjunto que no posee elementos. Ejemplo: A { x / x 2 x 5}= ∈ ∧ =¥ ={}= φ 2. Conjuntounitarioosingleton Es aquel que posee 1 solo elemento. Ejemplo: 2 A {x/x 2x 8}= ∈ ∧ =¥ ={2} 3. Conjunto universal (U) Es un conjunto referencial que se toma para el análisis de una situación particular. Ejemplo: A = {perro, gato, ornitorrinco} Un conjunto referencial al conjunto anterior podría ser: U = {x/x es un mamífero} RELACIÓN ENTRE CONJUNTOS 1. Inclusión (⊂ ) Se dice que un conjunto está dentro de otro cuando todos sus elementos forman parte del otro conjunto. ⊂ : Inclusión o contenido Representación: A B x A; x A X B"Ì @ Î Î ® Î Gráficamente: A B 2. Igualdad (=) Se dice que dos conjuntos son iguales si poseen los mismos elementos. A {3n 2 / n 1 n 4}= + ∈ ∧ ≤ ≤¢ B {5,14,8,11}= Se observa que A = B A = B A B B AÛ Ì Ú Ì 3. Conjuntosdiferentes (≠ ) Intuitivamente dos conjuntos serán diferentes cuando al menos uno posea un elemento que no posee el otro. Ejemplo: A = {2, 3, 5, 7, 9} B = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} Se observa A ≠ B A B ( x, x A x B) ( x, x A x B)¹ Û $ Î Ù Ï Ú $ Ï Ù Î 4. Conjuntos disjuntos o ajenos Son conjuntos que no poseen elementos en común. Ejemplo: A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10} } A y B son disjuntos no B = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11} tiene elementos comunes A y B disjuntos x/x A x B⇔ ∃ ∈ ∧ ∈ 5. ConjuntosComparables Dos conjuntos se denominan comparables si uno de ellos esta contenido en el otro. A es comparable con B A B B AÛ Ì Ú Ì m Si los elementos se repiten, se les cuenta como uno solo. m No siempre el símbolo Ø representa el vacío, también se suele tomar como elemento. Ejemplo: A = {Ø, {Ø} } SUGERENCIAS
  3. 3. Academias Exigimos más!PamerTEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 3UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA 6. Conjuntos equipotentesocoordinables Se dice que dos conjuntos son equipotentes cuando entre sus elementos se puede establecer una correspondencia biunívoca. Como consecuencia de esto se tiene que los cardinales de ambos conjuntos son iguales. A = {a, b, c, d} ⇒ n (A) = 4 B = {1, 2, 3, 4} ⇒ n (B) = 4 A y B son equipotentes • a • b • c • d • 1 • 2 • 3 • 4 A B 7. Conjuntopotencia(P(A)) Es aquel conjunto que tiene como elemento a todos los subconjuntos del mismo conjunto. Ejemplo: A = {1, 2, 3} { } subconjuntosdeA P(A) {1},{2},{3},{1,2},{1,3},{2,3},{1,2,3},= ∅ 644444444474444444448 n[P(A)]=8=23 ⇒ se cumple que n (P(A)) = 2n(A) # subconjuntos propios = 2n(A) - 1 OPERACIONES ENTRE CONJUNTOS: I. Unión ( ∪) La unión de los conjuntos A y B es el conjunto de todos los elementos que pertenecen a A o a B o a ambos. Se denota la unión de A y B por: A ∪ B; que se lee: "A unión B". A B = {x/x A x B}È Î Ú Î Ejemplo: Dados los conjuntos: A = {2; 3; 5; 8} B = {1; 2; 7; 9; 10} ⇒ A ∪ B = {1; 2; 3; 5; 7; 8; 9; 10} • Representaciones gráficas: A B Disjuntos A B A B Comparables A B∪ A B∪ A B A∪ = • Propiedades: 1. A ∪ Ø = A (Elemento neutro) 2. A ∪ = (Elemento absorvente) 3. A ∪ A = A (Propiedad indempotente) 4. A ∪ B = B ∪ A (Propiedad conmutativa) 5. (A ∪B) ∪ C=A ∪ (B ∪ C) (Propiedad asociativa) 6. A ⊂ (A ∪ B) B⊂ (A ∪ B) 7. A ⊂ B⇒ A ∪ B = B 8. A ∪ (B ∪ C)=(A ∪B) ∪ (A ∪C) (Propiedad distributiva) 9. A ∪ B=Ø⇒ A=Ø ∧ B=Ø 10. A ⊂ B ⇒ (A ∪ C)⊂ (B ∪C) (Propiedad de monotonía) II. Intersección ( ∩ ) La intersección de los conjuntos A y B es el conjunto de los elementos que son comunes a A y B; es decir, aquellos elementos que pertenecen a A y que también pertenecen a B. Se denota la intersección de A y B por: A∩ B; que se lee: "A intersección B". A B = {x/x A x B}Ç Î Ù Î Ejemplo: Dados los conjuntos: A = {1, 3; 4; 6; 8} B = {2; 3; 6; 8; 9; 11} ⇒ A ∆ B = {3; 6; 8} m "Cuando hallamos el número de subconjuntos propios, el subconjunto que no consideramos es el propio conjunto" Ejemplo: A = {a, b} ⇒ n(A)=2 Subconjuntos A • {a} {b} {a, b} (no propio) Ø IDEAS FUERZA m La unión de A y B también puede denotarse como A + B y se llama suma conjuntista de A y B o simplemente A más B. IDEAS FUERZA m En los textos de problemas se reconoce a la operación de unión por el conectivo: "o". SUGERENCIAS
  4. 4. Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 4TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II • Representaciones gráficas A B Disjuntos A B A B Comparables A B∩ = ∅ A B B∩ = • Propiedades 1. A ∩ Ø = Ø (Elemento absorvente) 2. A ∩ = A (Elemento neutro) 3. A ∩ A = A (Propiedad idempotente) 4. A ∩ B = B∩ A (Propiedad conmutativa) 5. (A ∩ B) ∩ C=A ∩ (B ∩ C) (Propiedad asociativa) 6. (A ∩ B) ⊂ A (A ∩ B) ⊂ B 7. A ⊂ B⇔ A ∩ B = A 8. A ⊂ B ⇒ (A ∩ C)⊂ (B ∩ C) 9. (A ⊂ C ∧B ⊂ D) ⇒ A ∩ B⊂ C ∩ D 10. A ∩ (B ∩ C)=(A ∩ B) ∩ (A ∩ C) (Propiedad distributiva) III. Diferencia(–) La diferencia de los conjuntos A y B es el conjunto de los elementos que pertenecen a A pero no a B. Se denota la diferencia de A y B por: A - B; que se lee: "A diferencia B" o simplemente "A menos B". A - B = {x/x A x B}Î Ù Ï Ejemplo: Dados los conjuntos: A = {2; 3; 4; 5; 6} B = {5; 6; 7; 8; 9;10} ⇒ A - B = {2; 3; 4} ⇒ B - A = {7; 8; 9;10} • Representaciones gráficas A B Disjuntos A B A B Comparables A - B A - B = A A - B • Propiedades 1. A - Ø = A 2. A - A = Ø 3. A ∩ (B - C) = (A ∩ B) - (A ∩ C) 4. Ø - A = Ø 5. (A - B)⊂ A 6. A ⊂ B ⇒ (A - C)⊂ (B - C) 7. A ⊂ B⇔ A - B = Ø 8. B∩ (A - B) = Ø 9. A - B = (A ∪ B) - B = A - (A ∩ B) 10. A - B = A∩ B' IV. Diferenciasimétrica ( ∆) La diferencia simétrica de los conjuntos A y B es el conjunto de los elementos no comunes de A y B; es decir, aquellos elementos que pertenecen o bien a A o bien a B, pero no a ambos. Se denota la diferencia simétrica de A y B por: A ∆ B por; que se lee: "A diferencia simétrica B". A B = {x/x (A - B) x (B - A)}D Î Ú Î o también: A B = {x/x (A B) x (A B)}D Î È Ù Ï Ç Ejemplo: Dados los conjuntos: A = {2; 3; 4; 5; 6} B = {1; 3; 5; 6; 9; 11} ⇒ A ∆ B = {1; 2; 4; 9; 11} m LainterseccióndeAyBtambiénpuededenotarse comoA.BysellamaproductoconjuntistadeAy B o simplemente A por B. IDEAS FUERZA m En los textos de problemas se reconoce a la intersecciónporelconectivo:"y". SUGERENCIAS m La diferencia de A y B también puede denotarsecomoA/B. IDEAS FUERZA m RecuerdaquesidosconjuntosAyBsondiferentes: A - B ≠ B - A SUGERENCIAS m Enlostextosdeproblemassereconocealaoperación de diferencia por la palabra: "sólo". SUGERENCIAS
  5. 5. Academias Exigimos más!PamerTEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 5UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA • Representaciones gráficas A B Disjuntos A B A B Comparables A B∆ A B A B∆ = ∪ A B A B∆ = − • Propiedades 1. (A ∆ B) ∆ C=A ∆ (B ∆ C) (Propiedad asociativa) 2. A ∆ B = B∆ A (Propiedad conmutativa) 3. A ∆ Ø = A (Elemento neutro) 4. A ∆ A = Ø 5. A ∩ (B ∆ C) = (A ∩ B) ∆ ( A∩ C) 6. (A ∆ B) ∪ (B ∆ C) = (A ∪ B ∪ C) - (A ∩ B∩ C) V. Complemento ( C ) El complemento de un conjunto A es el conjunto de elementos que no pertenecen a A; es decir, la diferencia del conjunto universal y del A. Se denota el complemento de A de varias maneras: C (A) ; Ac ; A' ; A ; y se lee: "Complemento del conjunto A" C (A) = {x/x U x A}Î Ù Ï Ejemplo: Dados los conjuntos: = {0; 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 7; 8; 9} A = {2; 3; 4; 7; 9} ⇒ C (A) = {0; 1; 5; 6; 8} • Representaciones gráficas A A’ U • Propiedades 1. A ∪ A' = 2. A ∩ A' = Ø 3. ' = Ø 4. Ø' = 5. (A')' = A 6. A - B = A∩ B' 7. A ⊂ B⇔ B' ⊂ A' PROPIEDADES COMPLEMENTARIAS • D´Morgan (A ∩ B)' = A' ∪ B' (A ∪ B)' = A' ∩ B' • Absorciones A ∩ (A ∪ B) = A A ∪ (A ∩ B) = A A ∩ (A'∪ B) = A ∩ B A ∪ (A'∩ B) = A ∪ B • Axiomas N1: n(A) ≥ 0 N2: A = Ø⇒n(A) = 0 N3: Si A y B son conjuntos finitos y disjuntos (A ∩ B = Ø) entonces: n(A ∪ B) = n(A) + n(B) • Teorema Si A y B son dos conjuntos finitos no disjuntivos: (A ∩ B≠ Ø) entonces: n(A ∪ B) = n(A) + n(B) - n(A ∩ B) m En los textos de problemas se reconoce a la operación de diferencia simétrica de A y B por: "sólo A o sólo B" SUGERENCIAS m El símbolo: ℵo (aleph cero) fue introducido por GeorgeCantorenlateoríadeconjuntosyrepresenta el cardinal de todo conjunto infinito numerable; es decir, representa el cardinal de todo conjunto equivalenteconelconjuntodelosnúmerosnaturales. (ℵ: aleph es la primera letra del alfabeto hebreo). IDEAS FUERZA Problema 1 Dado el intervalo real I = [–7; 20] Sean: A = {x/x∈Z ∧x – 8∈I} B = {x∈Z/[x – 2] ≤ 5} Hallar el número de elementos de B∩A San Marcos 1999 Nivel fácil A) 5 B) 6 C) 7 D) 8 E) 9 Resolución Análisis: Los conjuntos dados están expresados por comprensión, entonces habrá que expresarlos por extensión. Estrategia de solución: Debemos hallar "x" en los intervalos indicados. Pasos: 1) I = [–7; 20] 2) A = {x/x ∈Z ∧ x – 8∈I} –7 ≤ x – 8≤ 20 1 ≤ x ≤ 28 A = {1, 2, 3, 4, ..., 28} 3) B = {x∈Z/(x – 2) ≤ 5} x ≤ 7 B = {..., –2, –1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}
  6. 6. Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 6TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II Ejecución de la solución: A ∩ B = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7} ∴ n(A ∩ B) = 7 Respuesta: C) 7 Problema 2 Si: R2 = {a;b/a∈ R ∧b∈R} y definimos suma como: (a;b) + (c;d) = (a + c; b + d) producto como: (a;b).(c;d) = (a.c – b.d; ad + b.c) Responde acerca de la verdad (V) o falsedad (F) de las siguientes proposiciones: I. (a;b).(1;0) = (a;b) II. (a;b) = (a;0) + (b;0).(0;1) III. (a;b) + (c;d).(0;1) = (a + d;b + c) A) FVF B) VVF C) FFF D) V F V E) V V V Resolución Análisis: Son nuevas operaciones definidas en R2 . Estrategia: Utilizar las nuevas operaciones en cada una de las proposiciones. Pasos: I) (a;b).(1;0) = (a.1–b.0;a.0+b.1) = (a; b) ..........(V) II) (b.0 0.1;b.1 0) (0;b) (a;b) (a;0) (b;0).(0;1) − + = + 1442443 144424443 = (a; 0) + (0; b) = (a; b) ................. (V) III) (c.0 d,1;c.1 d.0) ( d;c) (a d;b c)............(F) (a;b) (c;d).(0;1) (a;b) ( d;c) − + − − + + = + − 1444442444443 1442443 144424443 Ejecución de la solución: Analizando las 3 proposiciones: I) (V) II) (V) III) (F) ∴ VVF Respuesta: B) VVF Problema 3 Sean: A = {x ∈ Z/x5 – 5x3 = 36x} B = {x∈Z/x – 3∈A} Hallar: (A ∪ B) – (A ∩ B) A) {3} B) {1; 6} C) {–6} D) {–3; 6} E) {3; 6} Resolución Análisis: Los conjuntos dados están expresados por comprensión, entonces habrá que expresarlos por extensión. Estrategia: Habrá que hallar el valor de "x" en cada caso. Pasos: 1) A = {x ∈Z/x5 – 5x3 = 36x} x(x4 – 5x2 ) = 36x .x2 .(x2 – 5) = 36. x 0;x 3;x 3= = = −⇒ 2) B = {x∈ Z/x – 3∈ A} x – 3∈ {–3; 0; 3} x∈ {0; 3; 6} B = {0, 3, 6} Ejecución de la solución: A ∪ B = {–3, 0, 3, 6} A ∩ B = {0, 3} ∴(A∪ B) – (A∩B) = {–3,0,3,6} – {0,3} = {–3, 6} ∴(A∪ B) – (A∩ B) = {–3, 6} Respuesta: D) {–3, 6} 1. Hallar el valor de verdad de cada una de las siguientes proposiciones: - Si: A = {1; 2; 3; 4}, entonces {1; 3} A∈ - Si: A = {x/x ∈ IN; 2x + 4 = 5} es unitario - Si: B = {x/x ∈ IN; 1 x 5≤ ≤ } entonces posee 5 elementos A) FVV B) FFV C) V F V D) VFF E) FVF 2. Sea el universo: U = {0; 1; 2; 3; ...} A = {x/x ∈ U; x + 2 = x - 2} B = {x/x ∈ U; 2x < 7} Hallar: n(A) + n(B) A) 3 B) 5 C) 7 D) 2 E) 4 3. Hallar la suma de los elementos del conjunto "A". 2 A {x +1/x ; 2 x 3}= ∈ ≤ ≤¢ A) 15 B) 17 C) 18 D) 20 E) 25 4. Dados los conjuntos: A = {{m}, p, {r, s, t}, u, v} B = {r, s, t} C = {r, s} podemos afirmar que son verdaderas: I. B A∈ II. C A⊂ III. C A∈ A) Solo I B) Solo II C) I y II D) I y III E) Ninguno 5. Dado el conjunto: A = {m, {m}, φ , {φ }} ¿Cuál o cuáles de las siguientes proposiciones son verdaderas? I. {m} ⊂ A A∧ φ ⊂ II. { } A { } Aφ ⊂ → φ ∈ III. {m, } A { } Aφ ∈ ∨ φ ⊂ A) Solo I B) Solo II C) Solo III D) Todas E) Ninguna
  7. 7. Academias Exigimos más!PamerTEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 7UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA 6. Sean los conjuntos: A {2a/a IN;a<6}= ∈ { }b 4 B IN;b A 2 + = ∈ ∈ { }2c 1 C IN;c B 3 + = ∈ ∈ ¿Cuántos subconjuntos propios tiene el conjunto "C"? A) 3 B) 7 C) 15 D) 31 E) 0 7. De un grupo de 38 estudiantes, 8 aprobaron matemática pero no historia, 17 aprobaron historia pero no matemática y 10 no aprobaron ninguno de los dos cursos. ¿Cuántos estudiantes aprobaron ambos cursos? A) 1 B) 2 C) 3 D) 4 E) 5 8. De un grupo de 650 turistas se observó que 280 tienen plaeado visitar Cuzco, 220 visitar Arequipa y los que tienen planeado visitar Cuzco y Arequipa es la cuarta parte de los que tienen planeado visitar otras ciudades. ¿Cuántos tienen planeado visitar Cuzco solamente? A) 230 B) 300 C) 250 D) 190 E) 210 9. Dados los conjuntos "A", "B" y "C" con los cardinales 6; 10 y 4 respectivamente, si "k" es el número máximo posible de elementos de A ∪ B y "m" es el número máximo posible de elementos de A ∩ C. Hallar "k2 + m2 " A) 202 B) 272 C) 236 D) 213 E) 308 10. En un salón de clases se consultó sobre el deporte que practican los alumnos y se obtuvo que: 40% practican natación, 60% practican fútbol, además el 25% de los que practican natación también practican fútbol, ¿qué porcentaje de alumnos no practican estos deportes? A) 12% B) 14% C) 10% D) 18% E) 20% 11. De un grupo de 50 personas se sabe que 10 hombres no tienen 17 años ni 18, 5 mujeres tienen 17 años y 14 mujeres no tienen 18 años. ¿Cuántos hombres tienen 17, si 15 personas tienen 18 años? A) 10 B) 15 C) 8 D) 11 E) 5 12. En un centro de idiomas están matriculados 90 alumnos. Se sabe que 38 están matriculados en inglés, 38 en francés, 44 en alemán y 5 en los tres idiomas mencionados. Si 7 están matriculados en otros idiomas, ¿cuántos alumnos estudian sólo uno de dichos idiomas? A) 16 B) 17 C) 14 D) 21 E) 20 13. De un grupo de 50 personas, 30 hablan español, 25 hablan inglés, 20 hablan francés y 4 los tres idiomas. ¿Cuántas personas del grupo hablan al menos dos de estos idiomas, si todos hablan al menos uno de estos idiomas? A) 16 B) 17 C) 14 D) 21 E) 20 14. Dados los conjuntos: 2 P {y/y=n 1 , n ,3<n 5}= − ∈ ≤¢ 2 R {z / z 1 m, m , n 4}= + = ∈ ≤¥ Indicar: [n(p)+n(R)]- (P R)∩ ∩ A) 11 B) 12 C) 8 D) 10 E) 9 15. De 100 personas que leen por lo menos 2 de 3 revistas "A", "B" y "C", se observa que 40 leen las revistas "A" y "B", 50 leen "B" y "C" y 60 "A" y "C". ¿Cuántas personas leen las tres revistas? A) 22 B) 23 C) 24 D) 25 E) 27 16. En las últimas olimpiadas panamericanas de atletismo participaron 170 deportistas y se realizaron 18 pruebas. Al final se observó que 8 atletas ganaron medallas de oro y bronce, 9 de plata y bronce, 10 de oro y plata y 6 ganaron las 3 medallas. Indicar verdadero (V) o falso (F) según corresponda: I. 137 atletas no ganaron medallas. II. 9 atletas ganaron exactamen te 2 medallas. III. 9 atletas ganaron medallas de plata pero no bronce. A) VVF B) V F V C) FVV D) V V V E) FVF COMPARACIÓN CUANTITATIVA 17. Si P = {1; 12 ; 2; 22 ; 3; 32 } y Q = {2; 2; 3; 3; 4; 4} A B n(P) n(Q)→ A) La cantidad en A es mayor que en B. B) La cantidad en B es mayor que en A. C) Ambas cantidades son iguales. D) Falta información para poder determinarlo. E) ¡No debe utilizar esta opción! 18. n[P(A)] + n[P(B)] = 40 A B n(A) n(B)→ A) La cantidad en A es mayor que en B. B) La cantidad en B es mayor que en A. C) Ambas cantidades son iguales. D) Falta información para poder determinarlo. E) ¡No debe utilizar esta opción!
  8. 8. Academias Exigimos más!Pamer TEORÍA DE CONJUNTOS 8TEMA 1 / ARITMÉTICA UNCP REGULAR 2009 - II SUFICIENCIA DE DATOS 19. Hallar n(A) I. A tiene 7 subconjuntos propios. II. n[P(A)] + n[P(B)] = 16 A) El dato I es suficiente y el dato II no lo es. B) El dato II es suficiente y el dato I no lo es. C) Es necesario utilizar I y II conjuntamente. D) Cada uno de los datos, por separado, es suficiente. E) Se necesitan más datos. 1. Los conjuntos se clasifican en _________________ ________________________________________ 2. Son conjuntos especiales ____________________ ________________________________________ 3. Para hallar el número de subconjuntos de un P(A) ________________________________________ 4. Los conjuntos se determinan _________________ ________________________________________ 5. Para hallar el número de subconjuntos propios de un P(A) ____________________________________ 6. Se le llama cardinal de un conjunto ____________ ________________________________________ 7. Dos conjuntos son disjuntos si _________________ ________________________________________ 8. Dos conjuntos son comparables si _____________ ________________________________________ 9. Dos conjuntos son equivalentes si ______________ ________________________________________ 10. Llamado también conjunto de partes ___________ ________________________________________ 20. Si: A = {a + 3; b + 8}; B = {12}, hallar a + b I. A = B II. A es unitario. A) El dato I es suficiente y el dato II no lo es. B) El dato II es suficiente y el dato I no lo es. C) Es necesario utilizar I y II conjuntamente. D) Cada uno de los datos, por separado, es suficiente. E) Se necesitan más datos.

