LAUNCHING KRISPY NATURAL : CRACKING THE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT CODE A CASE STUDY
CANDLER ENTERPRISES
THE U.S. CRACKER INDUSTRY PEPPERIDGE FARM KELLOGG CO. FOODKRAFT FREQUENT AND REGULAR CONSUMPTION.  PREFER PACKED PRODUCT...
ACQUISITION OF KRISPY INC. FOCUSED ON SOUTHEASTERN U.S. OFFERED SIX ROUND TOASTED CRACKER AND A FLAT CRACKER MARKETED AS “...
DISAPPOINTED ... WHY ? DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PLANNED AND ACTUAL SALES FIGURE. LIMITED PRODUCT LINE. UNABLE TO DELIVER FLAV...
RELAUNCH  R&D LABS ENGAGED TO IMPROVE PRODUCT TASTE AND QUALITY.  REBRANDING TO KRISPY NATURAL.  MULTIPLE SERVING PACKA...
OBJECTIVES MINIMUM SALES OF $500 MILLION. PRE-TAX PROFIT OF AT LEAST 13%.
KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY
PRODUCT INCREASE PACKAGE SIZES. IMPROVED TASTE . MADE FROM 100% WHOLE WHEAT AND OTHER NATURAL INGREDIENTS. DIFFERENT FL...
MARKETING PULL STRATEGY TRADE PROMOTIONS
COMPETITIVE ADVERTISING SPENDING
DISTRIBUTION DSD ( DIRECT STORE DELIVERY ) DISTRIBUTION. OPTIMISING SYSTEM TO ACCOUNT FOR LONGER SHELF LIFE OF CRACKERS ...
PRICING PREMIUM PRICING STRATEGY VISUAL PRICE WILL BE SAME BUT PACKAGE WEIGHT WOULD BE LESS .
TEST MARKET PLAN .COLUMBUS  NO PRIOR PRESENCE FIVE SPECIAL ‘KRISPY FORCE’ SEPARATE FROM TRADITIONAL DSD . SOUTHEAST MOR...
RESULTS COLUMBUS DOUBLED THE SHARE , ACHIEVING 18% MARKET SHARE . INCREASE IN CATEGORY VOLUME BY 30%. SOUTHEAST SLIGHT ...
TEST MARKET SHARE ESTIMATES
RESULTS CAN GRAB MORE MARKET SHARE AS NEW ENTRANT .  FOCUS MORE ON MARKETING IN OLD MARKETS TO INCREASE SHARE THERE . I...
POTENTIAL COMPETITIVE RESPONSES
RESPONSE TO FRITO LAY INTRODUCTION OF MORE HEALTHY FLAVORS . OPTIMISATION OF DSD. CONTINUOUS AGGRESSIVE ADVERTISING. I...
NATIONAL ROLLOUT BECAUSE  POSITIVE PURCHASE INTENT 77-92%. CONTINUOUSLY STEALING MARKET SHARE OF COMPETITORS. THERE IS ...
Disclaimer Created by Simran Gurejani , Maharani College , Jaipur , Rajasthan during a Marketing Internship under Prof. Sa...
LAUNCHING KRISPY NATURAL : CRACKING THE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT CODE

Krispy natural

