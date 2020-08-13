Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad de la Sierra Repositorios de software y servidor de versiones Asignatura:  Programación 3. Docente:  M.C. Jo...
Contenido Introducción.......................................................................................................
Introducción Normalmente se denomina repositorios a los sitios que almacenan diferentes archivos para acceso o búsqueda a ...
Repositorios de software públicos Un repositorio de software es primordial, se pueden definirse como una colección de soft...
 NGINX. Es un servidor Web muy ligero y trabaja sobre sistemas Unix y Windows. Se ha convertido en el 4º servidor HTTP má...
Conclusiones Los repositorios son instalaciones virtuales donde se depositan los resultados de una investigación, que pued...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Repositorios de software y servidor de versiones

25 views

Published on

explica lo que son los repositorios de software y los servidores de versiones

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Repositorios de software y servidor de versiones

  1. 1. Universidad de la Sierra Repositorios de software y servidor de versiones Asignatura:  Programación 3. Docente:  M.C. José David Madrid Monteverde. Licenciatura:  Ing. Sistemas Computacionales. Alumno:  Silvia María Noriega Ruiz. Moctezuma, Sonora Abril, 2020
  2. 2. Contenido Introducción................................................................................................................................................. 3 Repositorios de software públicos.............................................................................................................. 4 Servidores de versiones ............................................................................................................................. 4 Públicos................................................................................................................................................... 5 Privados................................................................................................................................................... 5 Conclusiones............................................................................................................................................... 6 Referencias................................................................................................................................................. 6
  3. 3. Introducción Normalmente se denomina repositorios a los sitios que almacenan diferentes archivos para acceso o búsqueda a diferentes tipos de usuarios. Las búsquedas se pueden ejecutar de diferentes formas, ya que se obtiene buscar por tipo de programa, por plataforma o secciones de funcionalidades. Un servidor forma parte de una red y proporciona servicios a otros equipos cliente. Incluso se denomina como servidor dedicado, aquel que brinda todos sus recursos para atender las solicitudes a los equipos cliente. Sin embargo, un servidor compartido es aquel que no brinda todos sus recursos para servir as peticiones de los clientes, sino que además es manipulado por un usuario para trabajar de forma local.
  4. 4. Repositorios de software públicos Un repositorio de software es primordial, se pueden definirse como una colección de software ordenado, clasificado y disponible para su uso con herramientas compatibles que lo utilicen para descargar software y manipular dicho software. (Fedora 2020) Tipos de repositorios de software  Licencia privativa. El administrador limita o restringe las propiedades del software.  Licencia de uso libre. Ofrecen una plataforma de trabajo colaborativo y compartida de conocimiento libre sobre cualquier temática, sin ningún tipo de restricciones. (EcuRed 2013) Servidores de versiones Un servidor es aquel ordenador que están al servicio de otros ordenadores. El servidor atiende y responde a las peticiones que le hacen otros ordenadores. A los otros ordenadores, los usuarios del servidor son los que hacen la petición hacia el servidor. El modelo o arquitectura que adoptan los servidores es el de cliente/servidor, es decir, el cliente pide y el servidor provee los recursos o servicios. Tipos de servidores web:  Microsoft IIS. Es un servidor de alto rendimiento de Microsoft. Se ejecuta en plataformas únicamente en Windows. IIS está estrechamente integrado con el sistema operativo, es relativamente fácil adminístralo.  Apache. Este es el servidor más popular, asimismo es un software de código abierto y alrededor del 60% de os ordenadores usados como servidor web se ejecuta mediante el servidor Apache.  Sun. Es un servidor web adecuado para grandes sitios web de medianas y grandes empresas. Aunque el servidor es libre no es de código abierto. Sin embargo, se ejecuta en plataformas Windows, Linux y Unix.  Jigsaw. Es de código abierto y libre y puede ejecutarse en varias plataformas como Linux, Unix. Windows, Mac Os, etc. Ha sido escrito en Java y se puede ejecutar scripts CGI y programas PHP.
  5. 5.  NGINX. Es un servidor Web muy ligero y trabaja sobre sistemas Unix y Windows. Se ha convertido en el 4º servidor HTTP más popular de la red y también se distribuye bajo licencia BSD. (Tecnología s.f.) Públicos Se le llama así a toda persona que realiza tareas dentro del estado, siendo la primordial misión del servidor público administrar, gestionar, diseñar y ejecutar políticas o acciones para lograr el bienestar de la comunidad y la calidad de vida de las personas. (Servidor público s.f.) Privados Se denomina a un servidor que tiene acceso y recursos privados e independientes, y que se utiliza por un solo cliente, es decir, que no es parte del clásico hosting compartido, a este se le conoce como VPS (en inglés Virtual Prívate Server y en español como Servidor Privado Virtual). Tipos de servidor privado:  VPD. Es el clásico servidor privado, se trata de un sistema operativo virtualizado que tiene recursos de CPU, RAM, disco y red asignados.  Cloud VPS. Es un servidor privado también, virtualizado, idéntico al VPS tradicional. Sólo que existen diferencias muy grandes entre uno y otro, sobre todo en la infraestructura que está detrás, y que es lo que le da el nombre de Cloud.  Administrado. Los VPS como comentamos antes son sistemas operativos, y como todo sistema operativo necesitan que alguien lo administre, es decir, se ocupe de instalarle programas, configurarlos, así como servidores web como Apache, NGINX, MySQL o PHP.  Sin administración. Así como también tenemos los servidores virtualizados administrados, están los que no son administrados. (Borges 2018)
  6. 6. Conclusiones Los repositorios son instalaciones virtuales donde se depositan los resultados de una investigación, que pueden ser temáticos, institucionales o de objetos de aprendizajes. Suelen contar con sistemas de respaldo y mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo, lo que se hace es que la información se pueda recuperar en el caso que la máquina quede inutilizable. Los servidores operan mediante una arquitectura cliente/servidor y estos servidores son programas en ejecución que atienden las peticiones de otros programas que en este caso serían los clientes. Referencias Borges, Esteban. infranetworking. 13 de Diciembre de 2018. https://blog.infranetworking.com/servidor- privado/ (último acceso: 25 de Abril de 2020). Fedora. 2020. https://gomix.fedorapeople.org/software-management-guide/f19/html/ch02s02.html (último acceso: 25 de Abril de 2020). Servidor público. s.f. https://designificados.com/servidor-publico/ (último acceso: 25 de Abril de 2020). Tecnología. s.f. https://www.areatecnologia.com/informatica/servidor-y-tipos.html (último acceso: 25 de Abril de 2020).

×