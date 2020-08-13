Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASP.NET  Es un modelo de desarrollo web unificado que incluye los servicios necesarios para crear aplicaciones web, empre...
Ventajas Desventajas Cuenta con varias herramientas de trabajo. No se periten las pruebas de unidad. Tiene la facilidad de...
El modelo Es la representación de la información con la cual el sistema opera, por lo tanto, gestiona todos los accesos a ...
 Es un framework de aplicaciones que implementa el patrón modelo-vista-controlador (MVC).  Uno de los pilares básicos de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Asp

31 views

Published on

explica lo que es asp y mvc

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Asp

  1. 1. ASP.NET  Es un modelo de desarrollo web unificado que incluye los servicios necesarios para crear aplicaciones web, empresariales con el código mínimo.  Asimismo, es un framework para aplicaciones web desarrollado y comercializado por Microsoft. Permite la creación de aplicaciones de 3 capas. Estas capas se ejecutan con un servidor IIS (Internet Information Services) y se comunican con la capa cliente utilizando HTTP.  Incluso, es un marco de trabajo que se genera en Common Language Runtime (CLR) que se utiliza para crear aplicaciones WEB dinámicas.  La configuración de la aplicación es muy sencilla.  Existen herramientas muy complejas y gratuitas.  Se ejecutan en el lado del servidor.  Independencia del cliente.  Inclusión de código del servidor en el formulario web.  Programación en archivo de código asociado.  Programación basada en eventos. Definición Características Funciones
  2. 2. Ventajas Desventajas Cuenta con varias herramientas de trabajo. No se periten las pruebas de unidad. Tiene la facilidad de conectarse con la base de datos. Tiene que correr en PCs normales que tengan Windows y un servidor web. Mayor velocidad, potencia, seguridad y facilidad de mantenimiento. El estado de la vista puede ser realmente grande o tener efectos negativos en el rendimiento. Se encarga de detectar el tipo de navegador utilizado por el cliente a la hora de realizar una petición al servidor y en consecuencia, determina la versión de HTML que éste soporta. El modelo-vista-controlador (MVC) es un patrón de arquitectura de software que separa los datos y la lógica de negocio de una aplicación de la interfaz de usuario y el módulo encargado de gestionar los eventos y las comunicaciones.  Modelo  Vista  Controlador Es decir, por un lado, define componentes para la representación de la información, y por otro lado para la interacción del usuario. Este patrón de arquitectura de software se basa en las ideas de reutilización de código y la separación de conceptos, las características que buscan facilitar la tarea de desarrollo de aplicaciones y su posterior mantenimiento. Ventajas y desventajas MVC Componentes
  3. 3. El modelo Es la representación de la información con la cual el sistema opera, por lo tanto, gestiona todos los accesos a dicha información, tantas consultas como actualizaciones, implementando también los privilegios de acceso que se hayan descrito en las especificaciones de la aplicación (la lógica del negocio). Envía a "la vista" aquella parte de la información que en cada momento se le solicita para que sea mostrada (típicamente a un usuario). Las peticiones de acceso o manipulación de información llegan al "modelo" a través del "controlador". El controlador Responde a eventos (usualmente acciones del usuario) e invoca a peticiones al “modelo” cuando se hace alguna solicitud sobre la información. También pude enviar comandos a su “vista” asociada si se solicita un cambio en la forma en que se presenta de “modelo”, por lo tanto, podría decir que el “controlador” hace de intermediario entre la “vista” y el “modelo. La vista Presenta el “modelo” (información y lógica de negocio) en un formato adecuado para interactuar (usualmente la interfaz de usuario) por lo tanto, requiere de dicho “modelo” la información que debe representar como salida.  El usuario interactúa con la interfaz de usuario de alguna forma.  El controlador recibe (por parte de los objetos de la interfaz-vista) la notificación de la acción solicitada por el usuario.  El controlador accede al modelo, actualizándolo, posiblemente modificándolo de forma adecuada a la acción solicitada por el usuario.  El controlador delega a los objetos de la vista, la tarea de desplegar la interfaz de usuario.  La interfaz de usuario espera nuevas interacciones del usuario, comenzando el ciclo nuevamente. Descripción del patrón Flujo de control
  4. 4.  Es un framework de aplicaciones que implementa el patrón modelo-vista-controlador (MVC).  Uno de los pilares básicos de ASP.NET es el concepto enrutamiento (routing), lo que permite a las aplicaciones aceptar peticiones a las URLs que no se corresponden con los ficheros físicos en el servidor.  ASP.NET MVC enruta las peticiones al controlador y a la vista adecuada en función de la URL.  ASP.NET MVC fue construido sobre Microsoft ASP.NET Framework, la cual a su vez montada sobre Microsoft .NET Framework.  El modelo de programación MVC es una alternativa más ligera a ASP.NET tradicional (Web Forms). Es un marco ligero, altamente comprobable, integrado con todas las características de ASP.NET existentes, como páginas maestras, seguridad y autenticación. ASP.NET MVC Framework Referencias:  https://prezi.com/zvtfbfky6034/lenguaje- aspnet/  https://prezi.com/vwrysmeaai_u/c-y- aspnet/?fallback=1  https://prezi.com/nut93fwwuonc/aspnet/  https://prezi.com/guum_bqydcxh/aspnet- mvc-4/?fallback=1

×