Globalizacion y mercado de servicios

GLOBALIZACION Y MERCADO DE SERVICIOS

Globalizacion y mercado de servicios

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL “ANDRES ELOY BLANCO” BARQUISIMETO-ESTADO LARA GLOBALIZACION Y MERCADO DE SERVICIOS SILVIA MARCHAN C.I. 12.018.509 ASIGNATURA: SISTEMA DE DISTRIBUCION PROFESOR: JOSE PINEDA SECCION: 2200 MARZO-2021
  2. 2. GLOBALIZACION, MERCADO DE SERVICIO Y COMO SE RELACIONAN La globalización es un proceso histórico de integración mundial en los ámbitos económico, político, tecnológico, social y cultural, que ha convertido al mundo en un lugar cada vez más interconectado. En ese sentido, se dice que este proceso ha hecho del mundo una aldea global. La disolución progresiva de las fronteras económicas y comunicacionales ha generado una expansión capitalista. Esta, a su vez, ha posibilitado inversiones y transacciones financieras globales orientadas a mercados distantes o emergentes, en términos que antiguamente resultaban muy difíciles, altamente costosos o inviables. El proceso de globalización ha modificado la forma en que interactúan los países y los sujetos. Ha generado gran impacto en aspectos económicos (mercado laboral, comercio internacional), políticos (instauración de sistemas democráticos, respeto de los derechos humanos), así como un mayor acceso a la educación y a la tecnología, entre otros. Origen de la globalización La globalización es un fenómeno palpable, sobre todo, desde finales del siglo XX y comienzos del siglo XXI. Se suele señalar que tuvo su inicio con la llegada de Colón a América a finales del siglo XV y con la colonización por parte de las potencias europeas alrededor del mundo. Este proceso se acentúo exponencialmente a partir de la Revolución Industrial del siglo XIX y el rearme del capitalismo, y adquirió su forma plena a partir de la segunda mitad del siglo XX. La globalización es el resultado de la consolidación del capitalismo y la necesidad de expansión del flujo del comercio mundial, así como de los principales avances tecnológicos, especialmente en materia comunicacional. Las innovaciones en el campo de las telecomunicaciones y de la informática, sobre todo el Internet, han jugado un papel decisivo en la construcción de un mundo globalizado. Existen varios tipos de globalización que son: Globalización económica: La globalización económica consiste en la creación de un mercado mundial que no contemple barreras arancelarias para permitir la libre circulación de capitales, bien sea, financiero, comercial y productivo. El surgimiento de bloques económicos, es decir, países que se asocian para fomentar relaciones comerciales, como es el caso de Mercosur o la Unión Europea, es el resultado de este proceso económico. En el siglo XXI la globalización económica se intensifico más logrando un impacto en el mercado de trabajo y comercio internacional. Globalización política: La globalización ha fomentado la creación y desarrollo de diferentes mecanismos para dar respuesta y solución a un sin fin de problemas que se han vuelto globales y que nos afectan a todos. Algunos ejemplos de esto son el cambio climático, índices de pobreza, uso de recursos naturales, entre otros.
  3. 3. Por ello, se han creado instituciones y organizaciones de carácter internacional, por ejemplo, la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), a fin de enfrentar dichos problemas y dar la mejor solución posible. Globalización tecnológica: La globalización tecnológica abarca el acceso a la información, Internet y medios de comunicación, así como los diversos avances tecnológicos y científicos en el área industrial y salud. Los medios de transporte también se han beneficiado del avance tecnológico y científico. Por ejemplo, se han desarrollado mecanismos para reducir el consumo de combustibles y los niveles de contaminación, los vehículos poseen mayores sistemas de seguridad, entre otros. Globalización cultural: La globalización cultural se ha generado como consecuencia de las relaciones internaciones derivadas del intercambio de la información, tecnología, economía, turismo, entre otros. Al expandir los mercados de consumo y el intercambio de bienes y servicios culturales, se han producido importantes conexiones entre países y comunidades por medio del cine, televisión, literatura, música, gastronomía, moda, teatro, museos, entre otros. Globalización social: La globalización social se caracteriza por la defensa de la igualdad y la justicia para todos los seres humanos. Tomando en cuenta esta acepción, se puede afirmar que un mundo globalizado, en el ámbito social, es aquel en que todos los seres humanos son considerados iguales sin importar su clase social, creencias religiosas ni culturas. Mercados de servicios son aquellos mercados en los que se comercializan bienes de naturaleza principalmente intangible. El mercado de servicios está compuesto básicamente por cuatro tipos de mercado en el que confluyen la oferta y la demanda de servicios: El mercado de servicios del sector público: La oferta de este mercado está conformado por las instituciones del estado que ofrecen y brindan diversos servicios a través del parlamento, agencias públicas de empleo, servicios militares, policiales y de bomberos, correos, escuelas, universidades, hospitales públicos, instituciones reguladoras, defensorías públicas, etc. Por su parte, la demanda de este mercado está conformado básicamente por la "población en su conjunto". El mercado de servicios del sector privado: La oferta de este mercado está conformado por diversos tipos de organizaciones y empresas que se dividen en dos grandes grupos: 1) Instituciones no lucrativas y 2) empresas de servicios con fines de lucro. Instituciones no lucrativas: Son organizaciones que ofrecen servicios sin fines de lucro, ya que su objetivo es cumplir con una determinada labor social. Algunos ejemplos de este tipo de instituciones son: los museos, las iglesias, las fundaciones, los orfanatos, los asilos para ancianos, etc. Empresas de servicios con fines de lucro: Se dividen en dos: 1) Empresas que ofrecen servicios a negocios como: estudios de mercado, publicidad, transporte, préstamos bancarios, seguros, servicios jurídicos, servicios contables, consultorías, etc. 2) Empresas que ofrecen servicios de consumo, como: renta de viviendas, recreación, entretenimiento, ayuda temporal, reparaciones, etc.
  4. 4. Por su parte, la demanda de servicios del sector privado está compuesto por compradores de servicios de negocios (empresas, organizaciones y emprendedores individuales) y de servicios de consumo (familias y personas individuales). El mercado de servicios del sector productivo: A este mercado pertenecen los millones de suministradores de servicios, tales como operadores informáticos, contadores, personal de limpieza, etc., El mercado de servicios en internet: La oferta y demanda de servicios en internet está proliferando rápidamente, en especial, los orientados hacia los negocios. Por ese motivo, en la actualidad muchas empresas y emprendedores ofrecen y/o solicitan servicios de asistencia virtual, consultorías, educación a distancia (online), asesoramiento, ventas online, diseño de sitios web, diseño gráfico, entre otros. Uno de los efectos económicos de la globalización es la interconexión de los mercados mundiales, que es básicamente la movilidad mundial de bienes y servicios, de trabajadores, de capital y de inversión. Teóricamente, esta movilidad ajusta los precios de los bienes, de los salarios, el valor de las acciones, de las monedas y de las materias primas, entre otros. Los países receptores de inversión extranjera directa o de portafolio tienen una o varias de las siguientes características: tienen bajos salarios, poseen suficientes recursos extractivos, tienen una clase trabajadora ávida de consumo y tienen libre movilidad de capitales de inversión de corto plazo. Cada mercado tiene su lógica de funcionamiento, por ejemplo: no hay mucha movilidad en el mercado laboral mundial (movimientos de trabajadores de un país a otro), pero sí hay movilidad de inversión hacia los países con menores salarios. En las últimas décadas, el flujo de inversiones (especialmente en manufacturas) ha tenido como destino países como China e India, cuyos salarios eran muy bajos, pero lentamente han ido aumentando, especialmente en China. Por lo tanto, los inversores se han desplazado hacia otros países con menores salarios como Bangladesh, Tailandia, Malasia, Filipinas, Indonesia, Vietnam y Camboya, entre otros. A nivel mundial no hay forma de regular el mercado laboral, porque cada país tiene sus propias leyes laborales. El papel de regulador le corresponde a la OIT, pero en muy pocos casos puede intervenir por la heterogeneidad en las reglas laborales internas de cada país, y por la dificultad al hacer aplicar las normas. Por otro lado, los tratados de libre comercio favorecen a los países cuyos productos tienen mayor valor agregado, entonces la tecnología de los países desarrollados los lleva a exportar productos tecnológicos o que en su proceso aplicaron procesos altamente tecnificados. Mientras que muchos países en desarrollo (emergentes les llaman hoy) exportan materias primas que no tienen mucho valor agregado para el país, pero sí para las multinacionales que las exportan. La tecnología que se utiliza en la extracción pertenece a las multinacionales, y en muy raras ocasiones hay transferencia de tecnología para el país receptor. Las leyes internas de los países sobre explotación de recursos y manejo ambiental son las únicas que pueden regular a las grandes multinacionales extractivas.
  5. 5. En el mercado de servicios es en el que entran con facilidad las multinacionales que en la mayoría de casos tienen poder de mercado. Los países receptores deben tener fuertes leyes antimonopolio para evitar la competencia desleal. El flujo de capitales de inversión de portafolio ha tenido una característica en los últimos años: ha sido muy volátil. Pero lo que sí es claro es que la tasa de cambio nominal de las monedas y los flujos de inversión de corto plazo dependen de las políticas monetarias de los países grandes y, por otro lado, las exportaciones de materias primas dependen de la especulación mundial de los precios y de la demanda global por estas. REFERENCIAS Cómo citar: "Globalización". En: Significados.com. Disponible en: https://www.significados.com/globalizacion. Fundamentos de Marketing, 13va. Edición, de Stanton William, Etzel Michael y Walker Bruce, Mc Graw Hill, 2004, Pág. 139.

