MÓDULO 2 Diseño, Desarrollo y Evaluación Curricular Start
Sesión 09- 16
Propósito y temas de lasesión en línea Distingue los modelos y estrategias metodológicas en el diseño curricular y sus asp...
2.8 Conceptos de Evaluación Curricular
CONCEPTOS EVALUACIÓN Proceso de constatación que determina el logro de los objetivos, y en relación a los resultados, gene...
“Proceso sistemático para valorar el grado en que los medios, recursos y procedimientos permiten el logro de la finalidade...
PERÍODO PRE-TYLERIANO 2000 A.C.-1930 PERÍODO TYLERIANO 1930-1945 PERÍODO DE LA INOCENCIA 1946-1957 PERÍODO DE LA AUTOEVALU...
2.9 Dimensiones de la evaluación curricular: externa e interna
Externa- Centrada en los productos resultantes. * Impacto social del egresado * Análisis de la práctica social de las prof...
1. Revisar la actividad individual a realizar en la carpeta Actividades M2 2. Revisar la actividad en equipos del proyecto...
¡EXCELENTE FIN DE SEMANA!
  MÓDULO 2 Diseño, Desarrollo y Evaluación Curricular Start
  Sesión 09- 16
  Propósito y temas de lasesión en línea Distingue los modelos y estrategias metodológicas en el diseño curricular y sus aspectos normativos, analizando los elementos fundamentales del proyecto curricular, a fin de reconocer la función del docente en los distintos niveles de concreción del currículum. 2.8 Conceptos de evaluación curricular. 2.9 Dimensiones de la evaluación curricular: Externa e interna.
  4. 4. 2.8 Conceptos de Evaluación Curricular
  5. 5. CONCEPTOS EVALUACIÓN Proceso de constatación que determina el logro de los objetivos, y en relación a los resultados, genera acciones correctivas. EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA Proceso de recolección de información que permita juzgar la actuación y desempeño de un estudiante, un maestro o un programa educacional, bajo ciertos criterios con el fin te tomar una decisión. Evalúa ámbitos institucionales. EVALUACIÓN CURRICULAR Proceso integral, sistemático, gradual y continuo que valora el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje, para determinar la conveniencia de conservarlo, modificarlo o sustituirlo. Evalúa Planes y Programas de Estudios desde sus fundamentos teóricos, proceso en aulas y evaluación de resultados de aprendizajes.
  6. 6. “Proceso sistemático para valorar el grado en que los medios, recursos y procedimientos permiten el logro de la finalidades y metas de una institución o sistema educativo.” (García, 1975) “Tarea que establece su valor como recurso normativo principal de un proceso concreto de enseñanza-aprendizaje para determinar la conveniencia de conservarlo, modificarlo o sustituirlo.” (Arnáz, 1981) “Proceso en espiral que parte de un plan vigente, el cual mediante la evaluación, llegara a formular un nuevo plan, que a su vez será evaluado.” (Glazmán y De Ibarrola) “Proceso participativo de delinear, obtener y analizar información para contrastarla contra un patrón, con el propósito de juzgar y tomar decisiones alternativas respecto de la concepción, estructura, funcionamiento y resultados del currículo.” (Vílchez, 2005)
  7. 7. PERÍODO PRE-TYLERIANO 2000 A.C.-1930 PERÍODO TYLERIANO 1930-1945 PERÍODO DE LA INOCENCIA 1946-1957 PERÍODO DE LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN ÚTLIMAS DECÁDAS PERÍODO DEL PROFESIONALISMO 1972 PERÍODO DEL REALISMO 1958-1972 1 6 2 5 3 4 PERÍODOS DE EVALUACIÓN ACTIVIDAD: Revisa la liga de prezi en la carpeta Materiales M2.
  8. 8. 2.9 Dimensiones de la evaluación curricular: externa e interna
  9. 9. Externa- Centrada en los productos resultantes. * Impacto social del egresado * Análisis de la práctica social de las profesiones, del mercado laboral y quehacer de sus egresados. * Necesidades del campo disciplinar de la profesión * Tendencias educativas y disciplinares Interna - Centrada en el proceso curricular. * Operación del proyecto curricular (plan y programa de estudios) * Logros académicos * Interacción docente * Análisis de la estructura interna
  10. 10. 1. Revisar la actividad individual a realizar en la carpeta Actividades M2 2. Revisar la actividad en equipos del proyecto final en el grupo al que perteneces Actividaden línea
  11. 11. ¡EXCELENTE FIN DE SEMANA!

