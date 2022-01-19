Implementation of DAC6

An article about the EU directive on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation commonly referred to as DAC 6 will enter into force on July 1, 2020 with a retroactive effect.

We come back on the background rooting such regulation and go through the key questions: why, what, who, when and where ?

Focusing on the different concepts carried by DAC 6, we also analyzed the different outcomes of the DAC 6 regulation under the new principles of mandatory reporting and automatic exchange of information.