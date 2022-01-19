Implementation of DAC6

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
An article about the EU directive on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation commonly referred to as DAC 6 will enter into force on July 1, 2020 with a retroactive effect.
We come back on the background rooting such regulation and go through the key questions: why, what, who, when and where ?
Focusing on the different concepts carried by DAC 6, we also analyzed the different outcomes of the DAC 6 regulation under the new principles of mandatory reporting and automatic exchange of information.