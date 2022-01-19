Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Cross border distribution directive

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Business

In the pursuit of the Capital Market Union, we come back on the Cross Border Distribution Directive which aimed to facilitate funds distribution within the EU and enhance the fund provider’s ability to do so.
After having discussed the blocking points that have brought the European commission to put in place this new directive, the article focuses on the target and objectives of the regulation.
Its framework highlights the importance of the marketing tasks, and their implementation until 2022

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

Cross border distribution directive

  1. 1. Copyright SIGMA Partners SIGMA PARTNERS REGULATORYWATCH December 2, 2019 CROSS BORDER DISTRIBUTION DIRECTIVE www.sigmap.fr
  2. 2. Copyright SIGMA Partners AGENDA q WHY ENFORCETHIS NEW REGULATION FRAMEWORK? q WHAT ARETHE MAIN OBJECTIVES OFTHIS DIRECTIVE? q FOCUS ON PRE-MARKETING FORAIFM q WHAT ISTHE CROSS BORDER DISTRIBUTION DIRECTIVE? q WHATTIMELINE? 3 4 5 7 9 q FOCUS ON MARKETINGTO RETAIL INVESTORS & DE-NOTIFICATION OF MARKETING 8 q WHAT’S NEW? 6 q NEXT MILESTONES 10 q YOUR CONTACTS AT SIGMA 11 - 2 -
  3. 3. Copyright SIGMA Partners WHAT IS THE CROSS BORDER DISTRIBUTION DIRECTIVE ? - 3 - While the AIFMD and the UCITS Directives entered into force several years ago, there are diﬀerent approaches with regard to the demarcation between the terms “marketing” and “pre-marketing” of funds and the approaches to marketing requirements in general in the Member States of the EU - thus hindering Asset Managers in the EU to distribute their products in Member States other than their own domestic market. The aim of the new Directive 2019/1160 and the Regulation 2019/1156 is to: § Reduce regulatory roadblocks or barriers that hinder cross-border distribution of funds within the EU, and § Enhance fund managers’ ability to fully beneﬁt from the internal market The ﬁnal texts include not only an implementation of a deﬁnition in the AIFMD of the much-discussed term “pre- marketing” but they also harmonize further fund marketing requirements in the EU. On July 12, 2019, were published in the Official Journal of the European Union two texts introducing a more harmonised framework on cross-border distribution of funds: § The EU Directive 2019/1160 with regard to cross-border distribution of undertakings for collective investment amending both the UCITS Directive (1) and the AIFM Directive(2) (the “Directive”) § The EU Regulation 2019/1156 on facilitating cross-border distribution of collective investment funds and amending the EuVECA (3) , the EuSEF (4) and the PRIIPs Regulation (5) (the “Regulation”) This new regulatory framework aims at developing a Capital Markets Union in order to mobilize capital in the EU and at promoting the cross-border distribution of investment funds by improving transparency and removing inefficiencies, thereby reducing costs for cross-border distribution and making it simpler, quicker and cheaper. B AC KG R O U N D W H AT I S A B O U T ? (1) UCITS: Undertakings for Collective Investment inTransferable Securities (2) AIFMD: Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (3) EuVECA: European venture capital funds Regulation (4) EuSEF: European social entrepreneurship funds Regulation (5) PRIIPs: Packaged Retail Investment and Insurance-based Products
  4. 4. Copyright SIGMA Partners WHY ENFORCE THIS NEW REGULATORY FRAMEWORK? - 4 - The EU Commission shared the following information in a press release dated February 5, 2019: § Only 37% of UCITS and about 3% of alternative investment funds (“AIFs”) registered for distribution in more than 3 Member States § Over 70% of the total assets under management held by investment funds authorized or registered for distribution only in their domestic market M A I N PA I N P O I N T S TO E R A D I C AT E A F E W F I G U R E S The European Commission had identiﬁed six categories of national barriers that needed to be tackled: 1. Host States able to set national requirements on ﬁnancial promotion and consumer protection, giving rise to initial research costs for ﬁrms and to additional ongoing costs 2. EU funds subject to regulatory fees imposed by home and Most Member States varying signiﬁcantly in scale and calculation methods 3. A number of States imposing special administrative arrangements to make it easier for investors to subscribe, redeem and receive payments from funds. Some States forcing funds to use certain institutions and to provide additional information to the regulator and investors 4. Barriers existing across borders in spite of the increasing use of online platforms to distribute funds nationally 5. Managers required to give written notice to the Host Regulator when fund documentation was to be updated, adding cost and time to the process 6. Diﬀerent tax treatments creating barriers to cross-border business The new regulatory framework is expected to result in substantial savings for funds marketed on a cross-border basis. According to the Commission: “For all investment funds currently marketed on a cross-border basis in the EU, the policy choices together are expected to save an annual EUR 306 to 440 million in costs (recurrent costs). The savings in one-off costs is expected to be even higher: EUR 378 to 467 million. These cost reductions should act as incentives to develop more cross-border activities and support a more integrated single market for investment funds”. E U C O M M I S S I O N ’ S TA R G E T
  5. 5. Copyright SIGMA Partners WHAT ARETHE MAIN OBJECTIVES OFTHIS DIRECTIVE? - 5 - Make it easier for EU alternative investment fund managers to test the appetite of potential professional investors in new markets (so-called “pre-marketing”) Clarify customer service obligations for asset managers in their host Member State Align procedures and conditions for managers of collective investment funds to exit national markets when they decide to terminate the oﬀering or placement of their funds (so-called de-notiﬁcation procedure) Introduce increased transparency and create a single online access point for information on national rules related to marketing requirements and applicable fees M A I N O B J E C T I V E S
  6. 6. Copyright SIGMA Partners WHAT’S NEW? - 6 - 4 3 2 11 10 8 12 1 A new harmonized "pre-marketing" regime under AIFMD, which will be welcomed by many fund managers as an improvement on the current patchwork approach across Member States Placement agents and distributors carrying out pre-marketing must be EU regulated firms or tied agents, and will be directly subject to the new AIFMD rules on pre-marketing A new procedure for de-notiﬁcation of marketing under both the UCITS Directive and AIFMD, including restrictions on pre-marketing successor funds Similar standards of marketing communications for AIFs and UCITS to ensure they are consistent, and fair, clear and not misleading Changes to information filed for AIF/UCITS marketing passports Signs that EU authorities are concentrating on reverse solicitation 5 New marketing communication requirements to ensure information addressed to investors is identifiable as such and describe the risks and rewards of purchasing units or shares of AIFs (including EuVECA and EuSEF) and UCITS New requirements with regard to changes made to the information or documentation contained in the marketing notification of AIFs/UCITS 6 New facilities to be made available to UCITS/AIF retail investors Creation of a new central database on cross- border marketing of AIFs and UCITS Greater transparency and common principles concerning fees and charges levied by competent authorities for carrying out their duties in relation to cross-border activities of AIFs and UCITS 14 15 9 Extension of the deadline for UCITS and AIFs to produce PRIIPs style KIDs (under the same exemption to provide PRIIPs-KIDs) from 31 December 2019 to 31 December 2021 13 Implementation of a 10-business-day review period and deadline for reviews of marketing material by host regulators Abolishment of any local requirement to calculate and pay regulatory fees without prior notification by host regulators 7 Host regulators must publish summaries of local requirements (laws, regulations, administrative provisions, regulatory fees) in English on their websites PRE MARKETING MARKETING COMMUNICATION NOTIFICATION PROCEDURE MARKETING PASSEPORTS FACILITIES REVERSE SOLICITATION REGULATORY FEES & CHARGES UCITS & AIFS DEADLINES CENTRAL DATABASE
  7. 7. Copyright SIGMA Partners FOCUS ON PRE-MARKETING BY AIFM - 7 - 1 2 3 5 NEW DEFINITION OF « PRE-MARKETING » CONDITIONS FOR PRE-MARKETING NEW INFORMAL PRE-MARKETING LETTER The AIFMD marketing passport only applies to activities that fall within the Directive's definition of “marketing” In essence, “pre-marketing” is defined as: information or communication relating to investment strategies or investment in order to test investor interest in a fund which is not yet established, is established but is not yet notified for marketing Individual Member States have taken divergent views about when “marketing” is deemed to begin the CBD Directive attempts to address this by introducing a new definition of “pre-marketing” An AIFM is not « pre-marketing” where the information: • is suﬃcient to allow investors to commit to the AIF • amounts to subscription documents in draft or ﬁnal form, or • amounts to ﬁnal form constitutional or oﬀering documents of a yet-to-be established AIF NEW INFORMAL PRE-MARKETING LETTER The AIFM is required to send, within two weeks of the start of its pre-marketing, an ‘informal letter’ with details of the pre- marketing to its home Member State regulator PRE-MARKETING PER INTERMEDIARIES RESTRICTED RELIANCE ON REVERSE SOLICITATION Any subscription by investors in units or shares of an AIF that takes place within 18 months of the pre-marketing will be considered to be the result of marketing and the applicable marketing notification procedures under AIFMD will be triggered. This closes down any possibility of arguing that subsequent investments can be considered to result from reverse solicitation Any third party which the AIFM uses to pre-market on its behalf does not essentially have to be licensed as MiFID investment or EU banks and is subject to same conditions which apply to the AIFM itself 4
  8. 8. Copyright SIGMA Partners FOCUS ON MARKETING TO RETAIL INVESTORS & DE-NOTIFICATION OF MARKETING - 8 - FACILITIES PRIOR NOTIFICATION TO REGULATORS DE-NOTIFICATION OF MARKETING § New requirements under AIFMD apply when any AIFM (i.e EU or non-EU) is marketing units or shares in an AIF to retail investors § The AIFM is required to put in place certain “facilities” in the relevant Member State to perform certain defined tasks § Where an AIFM proposes to market to retail investors in a particular EU Member State, the regulator in that jurisdiction may require prior notification of the marketing communications which theAIFM intends to use. § The relevant national regulator may request the AIFM to amend the marketing communication at any time within 10 working days of being notified. § A new provision in AIFMD clariﬁes that an AIFM may only discontinue the marketing of units or shares of an EU AIF in a jurisdiction in which it has exercised the marketing passport if some conditions are met(1) § For 36 months after such de- notiﬁcation, the AIFM will not be able to engage in any further pre- marketing of the relevant units or shares or of any “ similar investment strategies or investment ideas” in the relevant Member State § Even after de-notiﬁcation the AIFM must nonetheless continue to provide investor transparency information (eg periodic reports) on an ongoing basis to investors (1) There are 3 conditions to be met: § The AIFM has publicised its intention to cease its marketing activities in respect of some or all of its funds in that jurisdiction through a publicly available medium, including by electronic means, which is customary for marketing AIFs and suitable for a typical AIF investor; § Any contracts the AIFM has with financial intermediaries or delegates are modified or terminated with effect from the date of de-notification; and § The AIFM has made a public offer to repurchase all the units or shares held by the investors in the relevant Member State—this condition does not apply to closed-ended AIFs or European Long-term Investment Funds (ELTIFs).
  9. 9. Copyright SIGMA Partners WHAT TIMELINE? - 9 - (1) The Directive and Regulation entered into force on August 1, 2019 with the exception of Articles 4(1) to (5), Articles 5(1) and (2), Article 15 and Article 16, which will apply from 2 August 2021. The Regulation also amends the EUVECA, EUSEF and PRIIPS regulations August 1, 2019 Application of some sections of the Regulation (1) July 12, 2019 Publication of EU Regulation 2019/1156 & Directive 2019/1160 on cross-border distribution August 2, 2021 Deadline for the implementation into national law and application by member states June 20, 2019 Adoption of the EU Regulation 2019/1156 & the Directive 2019/1160 on cross-border distribution by the European Parliament March 12, 2018 European Commission adopted proposals for a Directive and for a Regulation Dec 31, 2019 Deadline for the review of the PRIIP Regulation Dec 31, 2021 Deadline for UCITS exemption 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
  10. 10. Copyright SIGMA Partners NEXT MILESTONES - 10 - § Member States are required to transpose the provisions of the Directive and to apply measures by this date § UCITS and AIFs marketing material must: • Describe potential risks and rewards arising from the investment in an equally prominent manner • Be fair, clear and not misleading • Contain references to available fund documentation and investor rights as well as information on the possibility to terminate marketing in a member state § EuSEF and EuVECA regulations will be amended to include the description and requirements for ‘pre-marketing’ (these are the same requirements as under the AIFMD) § ESMA will publish on its website databases providing: • Overviews of Member States local regulatory fees and requirements • A central UCITS and AIFs register, listing all cross-border distributed funds and the EEA countries where they are marketed § These databases will be based on regular reports regulators must file with ESMA AUGUST 2, 2021 FEBRUARY 2, 2022
  11. 11. Copyright SIGMA Partners YOUR CONTACTS AT SIGMA - 11 - Sandrine STAUB Partner s.staub@sigmap.fr Emilie SALOME Sales Manager e.salome@sigmap.fr Georges CHAPPOTTEAU Partner g.chappotteau@sigmap.fr

×