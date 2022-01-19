Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
In the pursuit of the Capital Market Union, we come back on the Cross Border Distribution Directive which aimed to facilitate funds distribution within the EU and enhance the fund provider’s ability to do so.
After having discussed the blocking points that have brought the European commission to put in place this new directive, the article focuses on the target and objectives of the regulation.
Its framework highlights the importance of the marketing tasks, and their implementation until 2022