Uts tik 2 a (sifa nurfauziyyah)

TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI bye : sifa nurfauziyyah 2a
Apa sih Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi itu ? Apa kekurangannya ? Apa kelebihannya ? 2
Mari kita simak disiini ! 3
Lucas 4 Teknologi informasi adalah segala bentuk teknologi yang diterapkan uantuk memproses dan mengirimkan informasi dala...
Teknologi komunikasi adalah teknologi yang berhubungan dengan komunikasi jarak jauh, seperti radio, internet, telepon dan ...
Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi (TIK) adalah semua bentuk teknologi yang terlibat dalam pengumpulan, memanipulasi, komu...
Kelebihan tik • Pembuatan dokumen yang awalnya memakai mesin ketik lalu beralih ke komputer dan printer 1. Membantu memper...
Kekurangan tik 8 • Untuk komunikasi haruslah saling bertemu, dan saat ini untuk komunikasi tidak harus saling bertatap muk...
Peran tik dalam pendidikan Sebagai infrastruktur pembelajaran • Tersedianya bahan ajar dalam format digital • Belajar dima...
Trimakasih sudah menyaksikan 10   
