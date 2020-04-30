Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
DEFINITION •The extended and expanded role of nurse can be described as a role, which goes beyond the traditional nursing ...
Nursing (ICN Definition of Nursing) •Nursing is defined as assisting the individual, sick or well in performance of those ...
PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND ROLES OF THE NURSES •Caregiver/care provider •Advocate •Educator •Change agent •Counsell...
NEED OF EXPANDED AND EXTENDED ROLES •Health is now recognized and proclaimed as a fundamental right of citizen •The transi...
THE EXPANDED ROLE OF A NURSE •Expanded role of nursing means enlarging the sphere of nurse's roles within the boundaries o...
MEANING •The word expanded is derived from the Latin word ‘expandere’ means to spread out and the word role is derived fro...
Directions for Expanded Role of the Nurses Outward •Nurses are moving from the curative sector into community for supporti...
Expanded Roles of a Nurse •Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) •Nurse Epidemiologist •Camp Nursing •Volunteer Nursing •Army Nu...
Functions: •Direct clinical practice includes expertise in advanced assessment, implementing nursing care, and evaluating ...
A Faith Community Nurse/Parish Nursing Also known as congregational nursing or church nursing.
Responsibilities may include: •Health education and teaching •Personal health counselling for faith community members •Coo...
Role of the School Nurse •Provides direct health care to students and staff •Provides leadership for the provision of heal...
They monitor standards and procedures for the control and prevention of infectious diseases and other conditions of public...
Camp nursing
Volunteer nursing
Functions •Assures employee safety by collaborating with agencies that set standards for safe, healthy working environment...
Functions •Disaster nurse should have detailed knowledge of first - aid principles, helping victims of physical and mental...
Army nursing •Works in ambulatory clinics, community hospitals, large medical centers, hospital ships, field hospitals and...
The following tasks are some of the common daily activities of a home health nurse: •Administering medications •Cleaning a...
Telephone nursing consultation services
Critical Elements in TNCS •Utilizes protocols to guide nurses’ clinical decisions •Links with the Clinical Management Syst...
EXTENDED ROLES OF A NURSE •Extended role in nursing is one in which a nurse assumes responsibility outside the usual pract...
Roles •Nurse practitioner •Registered nurse lawyer •Nurse entrepreneurs •Certified Registered Nurse Anaesthetist (CRNA) •N...
Certified Registered Nurse Anaesthetist (CRNA)
Nurse practitioner She is meant to provide first contact primary care to the patient. •Assumes delegated medical responsib...
a. Make health assessment b. Order laboratory tests c. Identify health problems d. Diagnose minor ailments and common dise...
The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner These practitioners are specially educated to deal with advance level of nursing care fo...
Family Nurse Practitioner
Roles: •Diagnosing, treating, evaluating and managing non-life-threatening acute and chronic illness and disease •Obtainin...
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner •They need specific additional training in psychological therapies, building a therapeutic ...
Adult Nurse Practitioner Areas of Study to be an Adult Nurse Practitioner •Primary care for adults •Advanced health assess...
Paediatric Nurse Practitioner
Functions •Perform physical exams, diagnose injuries and many common illnesses and have the training to provide the treatm...
Nurse Midwife Practitioner
•Independent management of normal vaginal deliveries. •Antenatal and postnatal management. •Referral services if handling ...
Geriatric Nurse Practitioner
•GNPs are trained in the special needs of the aging adult, with emphasis on health promotion status. •Works with the clien...
Oncology Nurse Practitioners
•Provide and supervise care for cancer patients who are either chronically or critically ill. •Monitor their patient’s phy...
Nursing informatics specialist
•They combine their nursing skills with their knowledge of computer science. •They work with data, collecting, organizing,...
Registered Nurse Lawyer
Functions • Assists in obtaining medical records and identifying missing records • Identifies standards of care, causation...
• Organizes medical records and other medically - related litigation materials • Conducts client interviews • Locates and ...
Forensic nursing
Roles of Forensic Nurse • Clinical Forensic Nurse • Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) • Paediatric Forensic Nurse • For...
Nurse Entrepreneurs “One who creates innovation within the healthcare organization through the introduction of a new produ...
Key Entrepreneurial Skills •Leadership •Networking •Marketing •Business skills •Self – managed development
EXISTING NURSING ROLE IN INDIA • Diploma in Nursing Education and Administration • Emergency and Disaster Nursing • Critic...
EMERGING AREAS FOR ANP Roles that nurses are likely to take up in future is given by CNO bulletin, UK: • HIV • Osteoporosi...
Opportunities for Nursing Profession going beyond Usual Roles •Physician Shortages •Gaps in Services •Welcoming Government...
GUIDELINES TO AVOID LEGAL IMPLICATIONS WHILE PERFORMING ADVANCED ROLES • As a registered nurse, midwife or specialist comm...
•To practice competently, they must possess the knowledge, skills and abilities required for lawful, safe and effective pr...
Criticism against Advancing the Roles of Nurse • Nurses have been criticized for moving away from traditional nursing and ...
Challenges in Implementing ANP in India •Develop law regulation and nursing practice act •Develop nursing standards •Devel...
RESEARCH ARTICLES RN Prescribing: An Expanded Role for Nursing. Kooienga S, Wilkinson J conducted a study in 2017 to advoc...
Practice patterns and role perception of advanced practice nurses: A nationwide cross-sectional study. Woo BFY, Zhou W, Li...
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION As discussed throughout the presentation, nursing has become bigger, fuller and more elaborate or s...
REFERENCES •Navdeep Kaur Brar, HC Rawat. Textbook of Advanced Nursing Practice. Jaypee Brothers Publication. New Delhi. Fi...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMM...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMMUNITY AND INSTITUTIONS

13 views

Published on

EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMMUNITY AND INSTITUTIONS

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMMUNITY AND INSTITUTIONS

  1. 1. EXTENDED AND EXPANDED ROLE OF NURSE IN PROMOTIVE, PREVENTIVE, CURATIVE AND RESTORATIVE HEALTH CARE DELIVERY SYSTEM IN COMMUNITY AND INSTITUTIONS PRESENTED BY: MISS. SHWETA SHARMA M.SC. NURSING I YEAR AIIMS, JODHPUR
  2. 2. DEFINITION •The extended and expanded role of nurse can be described as a role, which goes beyond the traditional nursing roles to include additional responsibilities and a wide range functions in community and clinical care setting. •In traditional role, qualified nurses were concentrated in curative sector of health care system providing general nursing services. •In expanded role, trained nurses are urged to move to community, institutional setting, research, etc. hence extending their services to people.
  3. 3. Nursing (ICN Definition of Nursing) •Nursing is defined as assisting the individual, sick or well in performance of those activities contributing to health or to peaceful death, that he would perform unaided if he had the necessary strength, will or knowledge, and to do this in such a way to help him gain independence as rapidly as possible. Nurse •A professional nurse is a graduate of a recognized nursing school, who has met the requirement for a registered nurse in a state in which she is licensed to practice.
  4. 4. PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND ROLES OF THE NURSES •Caregiver/care provider •Advocate •Educator •Change agent •Counsellor •Communicator •Clinical decision maker •Manager •Rehabilitator •Researcher
  5. 5. NEED OF EXPANDED AND EXTENDED ROLES •Health is now recognized and proclaimed as a fundamental right of citizen •The transition of health care system from disease - oriented model to a health - oriented model is an emerging trend •Specialization is another development which has major implication for nursing practice •The need of nursing experts to utilize their expertise for care of the client •The search for increased status for nursing •Economic upgradation
  6. 6. THE EXPANDED ROLE OF A NURSE •Expanded role of nursing means enlarging the sphere of nurse's roles within the boundaries of nursing or it is the responsibility assumed by a nurse in the field of practice autonomy.
  7. 7. MEANING •The word expanded is derived from the Latin word ‘expandere’ means to spread out and the word role is derived from the French word ‘rolle’ which means an assumed character.
  8. 8. Directions for Expanded Role of the Nurses Outward •Nurses are moving from the curative sector into community for supporting primary health care •School health nursing services •Maternal and child health nursing services •Occupational health nursing services, etc. Inward •Nurses are utilizing their expertise for direct care of client •Client may be individual or the family
  9. 9. Expanded Roles of a Nurse •Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) •Nurse Epidemiologist •Camp Nursing •Volunteer Nursing •Army Nursing •A Faith Community Nurse/Parish Nursing •School Nursing •Disaster Nursing •Occupational Health Nursing •Home Health Nurse •Telephone Nursing Consultation Services
  10. 10. Functions: •Direct clinical practice includes expertise in advanced assessment, implementing nursing care, and evaluating outcomes. •Expert coaching and guidance encompasses modeling clinical expertise while helping nurses integrate new evidence into practice. It also means providing education or teaching skills to patients and family. •Collaboration focuses on multidisciplinary team building. •Consultation involves reviewing alternative approaches and implementing planned change. •Research involves interpreting and using research, evaluating practice, and collaborating in research. •Clinical and professional leadership involves responsibility for innovation and change in the patient care system. •Ethical decision - making involves influence in negotiating moral dilemmas, allocating resources, directing patient care and access to care.
  11. 11. A Faith Community Nurse/Parish Nursing Also known as congregational nursing or church nursing.
  12. 12. Responsibilities may include: •Health education and teaching •Personal health counselling for faith community members •Coordinating with community health resources and acting as a church liaison •Training and coordinating volunteers in support services •Organizing health support groups •Assessing congregational and community health needs •Responding to health - related issues such as substance abuse, addictions and violence within congregational families or the surrounding community.
  13. 13. Role of the School Nurse •Provides direct health care to students and staff •Provides leadership for the provision of health services •Provides screening and referral for health conditions •Promotes a healthy school environment •Promotes health •Serves in a leadership role for health policies and programs •Serves as a liaison between school personnel, family, community, and health care providers
  14. 14. They monitor standards and procedures for the control and prevention of infectious diseases and other conditions of public significance including nosocomial infections. Function •Conducts epidemiologic investigations •Provides education (communicable diseases) •Provides ongoing in-service training •Recommendations on infection control •Conducts study to determine risk factors leading to infection
  15. 15. Camp nursing
  16. 16. Volunteer nursing
  17. 17. Functions •Assures employee safety by collaborating with agencies that set standards for safe, healthy working environments. •Assesses the health status of clients, workforce and work environment using a systematic approach. •Provides primary, secondary and tertiary care to persons in the work setting. •Implements the plan of care to promote health, prevent illness and injury and facilitate rehabilitation of injured or disabled workers. •Acts as client's advocate by assuring equal access, equitable service and high quality to all. •Collaboration with employees’ managers, other health care providers, professionals and community representatives in health care.
  18. 18. Functions •Disaster nurse should have detailed knowledge of first - aid principles, helping victims of physical and mental trauma. •Should have experience in therapeutic communication skills to provide psychological and spiritual skill during times of uncertainty. •Provides care during the time of disaster. •Takes measures to prevent contagious illnesses during and after disaster. •Helps persons prepare for services during, cope with and adapt to life after disaster.
  19. 19. Army nursing •Works in ambulatory clinics, community hospitals, large medical centers, hospital ships, field hospitals and aircraft. •Serves the military by enlisting for active duty, reserve status or in the national guard. •Promotes health and meet the health care needs of military personnel and their dependence during war time and in time of peace. •Armed force nursing offers advanced education.
  20. 20. The following tasks are some of the common daily activities of a home health nurse: •Administering medications •Cleaning and dressing wounds •Monitoring patient health and needs •Documenting symptoms and vital signs •Instructing patients and their families on proper home care •Supervising home health aids •Providing encouragement and support •Education: Home health nurses must be registered nurses (RNs)
  21. 21. Telephone nursing consultation services
  22. 22. Critical Elements in TNCS •Utilizes protocols to guide nurses’ clinical decisions •Links with the Clinical Management System (CMS) •Co - ordinates with relevant healthcare stakeholders •Utilizes IT support •Utilizes High Risk Elderly Database and Alert System
  23. 23. EXTENDED ROLES OF A NURSE •Extended role in nursing is one in which a nurse assumes responsibility outside the usual practice area (in hospital) with autonomy. - Bearev Patrica,Myers &Judith,1994 •Extending a nursing role tends to focus on one area of practice or skill. The boundary of this area is then extended outside of nursing into another professional domain. - Frost, 1995
  24. 24. Roles •Nurse practitioner •Registered nurse lawyer •Nurse entrepreneurs •Certified Registered Nurse Anaesthetist (CRNA) •Nurse informatics specialist •Forensic nursing
  25. 25. Certified Registered Nurse Anaesthetist (CRNA)
  26. 26. Nurse practitioner She is meant to provide first contact primary care to the patient. •Assumes delegated medical responsibilities and treatment of minor ailments through standing order in addition to traditional nursing responsibilities. •Provides a package of preventive, curative and rehabilitative services for promotion, maintenance and restoration of health of clients.
  27. 27. a. Make health assessment b. Order laboratory tests c. Identify health problems d. Diagnose minor ailments and common diseases of a recurrent type e. Initiate, continue or discontinue treatments or refer clients of a secondary level of health care f. Prescribe medicine (within approval of higher authorities) g. Manage the care of patients h. Maintain appropriate records
  28. 28. The Acute Care Nurse Practitioner These practitioners are specially educated to deal with advance level of nursing care for : •Taking care of patients who have chronic, acute and critical illness. •Typical environment where such nurses operate includes subacute and acute hospital departments such as burn unit, intensive care unit, emergency department, dialysis, trauma units, etc.
  29. 29. Family Nurse Practitioner
  30. 30. Roles: •Diagnosing, treating, evaluating and managing non-life-threatening acute and chronic illness and disease •Obtaining medical histories and conducting physical examinations •Ordering, performing, and interpreting diagnostic studies •Prescribing physical therapy and other rehabilitation treatments •Providing prenatal care and family planning services •Providing well - child care, including screening and immunizations •Providing primary and specialty care services, health - maintenance care for adults •Providing care for patients in acute and critical care settings •Counselling and educating patients on health behaviours, self - care skills, and treatment options
  31. 31. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner •They need specific additional training in psychological therapies, building a therapeutic alliance, dealing with challenging behaviour and the administration of psychiatric medication. This may be achieved through elective classes, continuing education and/or clinical study. •They need to complete a period of supervised clinical practice before they are eligible for certification as a specialist in adult or child and adolescent psychiatric - mental health nursing.
  32. 32. Adult Nurse Practitioner Areas of Study to be an Adult Nurse Practitioner •Primary care for adults •Advanced health assessment •Theory and research applications •Advanced physiology/pathophysiology •Acute illness in adults •Advanced pharmacology •Legal leadership issues •Genetics and advanced nursing •Health policy and finance
  33. 33. Paediatric Nurse Practitioner
  34. 34. Functions •Perform physical exams, diagnose injuries and many common illnesses and have the training to provide the treatment procedures, therapies and medication necessary for the child. •Order specific lab tests and diagnostic testing, such as X - rays, blood tests and laboratory tests, immunizations, etc. •Provide education, support and health care counselling to the families of their patients and answer any questions or address any concerns the family has regarding the child. •Must be a problem solver and critical thinker with decision - making skills and able to work well under pressure.
  35. 35. Nurse Midwife Practitioner
  36. 36. •Independent management of normal vaginal deliveries. •Antenatal and postnatal management. •Referral services if handling the case needs more medial specialist expertise. •It is the Ist NP program approved by INC. •Provide quality maternal and new-born services in hospitals and also be clinical instructors for students pursuing midwifery thus contributing to the quality of pre - service education.
  37. 37. Geriatric Nurse Practitioner
  38. 38. •GNPs are trained in the special needs of the aging adult, with emphasis on health promotion status. •Works with the client and family to promote independence and self-care. The client population is usually of age 65 or older. •Provides expert care, treatment, and counselling for elderly patients.
  39. 39. Oncology Nurse Practitioners
  40. 40. •Provide and supervise care for cancer patients who are either chronically or critically ill. •Monitor their patient’s physical conditions, prescribe medication and formulate symptom management strategies. •These caring individuals often witness suffering and death, but many thrive on the deep, ongoing relationships they develop with patients.
  41. 41. Nursing informatics specialist
  42. 42. •They combine their nursing skills with their knowledge of computer science. •They work with data, collecting, organizing, and interpreting it in order to make patient care more efficient and of higher quality. •They work in a range of settings, such as insurance companies, hospitals and consulting firms. They may write programs that will be used by nurses and may train nurses and other healthcare workers in the proper use of computer systems. They may interview workers and identify their technological needs.
  43. 43. Registered Nurse Lawyer
  44. 44. Functions • Assists in obtaining medical records and identifying missing records • Identifies standards of care, causation and damage issues. Helps determine the merits of a case. • Screens for record tampering • Prepares chronologies of medical events and correlates them to the allegations • Educates attorneys regarding medical facts and issues relating to a case or claim • Identifies and determines damages and related costs of services
  45. 45. • Organizes medical records and other medically - related litigation materials • Conducts client interviews • Locates and procures evidence • Researches and identifies expert witnesses • Acts as a liaison with attorneys, physicians and clients • Works in various legal settings including law firms, government and independent practice • Integrates nursing knowledge with the challenge of criminal and civil litigation • Prepares witness and exhibit lists
  46. 46. Forensic nursing
  47. 47. Roles of Forensic Nurse • Clinical Forensic Nurse • Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) • Paediatric Forensic Nurse • Forensic Psychiatric Nurse • Nurse Death Investigator • Legal Nurse Consultant • Nurse Attorney • Promotes health and safety through community education • Applies the nursing process to death investigation across the life span • Collaborates with interdisciplinary agencies • Conducts and / or participates in research • Aid families and survivors in terms of the grieving process
  48. 48. Nurse Entrepreneurs “One who creates innovation within the healthcare organization through the introduction of a new product, a different service, or simply a new way of doing something "
  49. 49. Key Entrepreneurial Skills •Leadership •Networking •Marketing •Business skills •Self – managed development
  50. 50. EXISTING NURSING ROLE IN INDIA • Diploma in Nursing Education and Administration • Emergency and Disaster Nursing • Critical Care Nursing • Oncology Nursing • Cardiothoracic Nursing • Psychiatric Nursing • Neuro Nursing • Neonatal Nursing • Operation Room Nursing • Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Nursing • Nurses Practitioner in Midwifery
  51. 51. EMERGING AREAS FOR ANP Roles that nurses are likely to take up in future is given by CNO bulletin, UK: • HIV • Osteoporosis • Pain management • Epilepsy • Dermatology • Dementia • Coloproctology / rectal • Bone marrow transplant • Cardioversion • Diabetes
  52. 52. Opportunities for Nursing Profession going beyond Usual Roles •Physician Shortages •Gaps in Services •Welcoming Government Attitude •Recognition by public
  53. 53. GUIDELINES TO AVOID LEGAL IMPLICATIONS WHILE PERFORMING ADVANCED ROLES • As a registered nurse, midwife or specialist community public health nurse, must maintain their professional knowledge and competence. • They must keep knowledge and skills up - to - date throughout their working life. In particular, they should take part regularly in learning activities that develop their competence and performance. • They have a duty to facilitate students of nursing, midwifery and specialist community public health nursing and others to develop their competence.
  54. 54. •To practice competently, they must possess the knowledge, skills and abilities required for lawful, safe and effective practice without direct supervision. They must acknowledge the limits of their professional competence and only undertake, practice and accept responsibilities for those activities in which they are competent. •If an aspect of practice is beyond their level of competence or outside their area of registration, they must obtain help and supervision from a competent practitioner until they and their employer consider that they have acquired the requisite knowledge and skill. •They have a responsibility to deliver care based on current evidence, best practice and, where applicable, validated research when it is available.
  55. 55. Criticism against Advancing the Roles of Nurse • Nurses have been criticized for moving away from traditional nursing and becoming ‘mini – doctors’. • Extended role of nurses is thus, also an ethical issue as it brings into question the fine line blurring clinical practice from nursing profession. • Broadening nurses authority could pose a danger to patients especially if nurses continue to accept extended roles that are designed to meet targets rather than to enhance the care of patients,
  56. 56. Challenges in Implementing ANP in India •Develop law regulation and nursing practice act •Develop nursing standards •Develop nursing practice model for Indian health setting •Clarity of role requirement agencies •Establish recruitment agencies •Salary structure •Develop nursing network •Develop online network of nurse •Develop evidence - based research
  57. 57. RESEARCH ARTICLES RN Prescribing: An Expanded Role for Nursing. Kooienga S, Wilkinson J conducted a study in 2017 to advocate for RN prescribing as an expanded role in the United States. They reviewed the literature on RN prescribing, the background in both high- and low-resource countries, levels of prescribing, specialized settings for RN prescribing, both RN and patients’ views/perceptions of prescribing, and evaluation research. From this review, we developed a proposal for RN prescribing. Due to expansion of RNs into prescribing worldwide to meet unmet healthcare needs in both primary and specialty settings, we propose a role for RN prescribing within both primary care and outpatient specialty settings. The differences between RN and advanced practice RN prescribing are defined, and U.S.-based regulatory challenges are examined. Considering unmet healthcare needs and patients' need for medication and medication education, it concluded RN prescribing as expanded scope and role change for experienced RNs to practice to the highest level of their education.
  58. 58. Practice patterns and role perception of advanced practice nurses: A nationwide cross-sectional study. Woo BFY, Zhou W, Lim TW, Tam WWS conducted a cross-sectional study in 2019 to provide an overview of the practice patterns of advanced practice nurses and to explore their perceptions of their role in Singapore. A total of 87 participants were surveyed. Significant discrepancies existed between current practices and their expectations. Readiness for and acceptance of role expansion were discerned but multiple barriers to practice have remained. This study provides important evidence to support the call for greater clarity in the role of APNs and for review of existing institutional practice restrictions. It provides insights into healthcare systems in similar developmental stages of advanced practice nursing.
  59. 59. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION As discussed throughout the presentation, nursing has become bigger, fuller and more elaborate or systematic, and more mature in current times. By expanding the nurse’s roles, help them taking their own initiative, doing their own thinking and making their own decisions based on their own experience and education, to improve practice for the benefit of patients and clients. However, if nurses continue to accept additional roles that are more to enable management to comply with directives or meet targets rather than enhancing the care of patients, then that stretching or testing endurance many result in damage to individual nurses through “burnout”, and ultimately damage the profession and the patients for whom they care.
  60. 60. REFERENCES •Navdeep Kaur Brar, HC Rawat. Textbook of Advanced Nursing Practice. Jaypee Brothers Publication. New Delhi. First edition. 2015. Pg. no. 945- 960. •Praveen S. Pateel. Extended and Expanded Role of Nurse in Community Settings. Int. J. Adv. Nur. Management 3(2): April- June, 2015; Page 161-163. •PubMed. RN Prescribing: An Expanded Role for Nursing. Nurs Forum. 2017 Jan;52(1):3-11. doi: 10.1111/nuf.12159. Epub 2016 Apr 22. PMID: 27102376 DOI: 10.1111/nuf.12159 •PubMed. Practice patterns and role perception of advanced practice nurses: A nationwide cross-sectional study. J Nurs Manag. 2019 Jul;27(5):992-1004. doi: 10.1111/jonm.12759. Epub 2019 Apr 21. PMID: 30776163 DOI: 10.1111/jonm.12759

×