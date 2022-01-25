Successfully reported this slideshow.
‍We invite students to join the info session on Google Developer Student Clubs 2022 Solution Challenge on 24th January 2022 5 PM to 6 PM! Where students from around the world are invited to solve for one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals using Google technologies.

‍‍‍The 2022 Solution Challenge brings more opportunities for helping each other and giving back to our communities.

⛑The 2022 Solution Challenge is an annual competition that invites university students to develop solutions for real world problems using one or more Google products or platforms.

This year, see how you can use Android, Firebase, TensorFlow, Google Cloud, Flutter, or any of your favorite Google technologies to promote employment for all, economic growth, and climate action, by building a solution for one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Created by the United Nations in 2015 to be achieved by 2030, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agreed upon by all 193 United Nations Member States aim to end poverty, ensure prosperity, and protect the planet.

2022 Solution Challenge Info Session

  1. 1. Info Session Presentation Madhuvanthi V Women In Tech Lead, GDSC SSIT
  2. 2. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Table of contents
  3. 3. Proprietary + Confidential ● Grow their knowledge on developer technologies and more through peer-to peer workshops and events. ● Gain relevant industry experience by solving problems for local organizations with technology-based solutions. ● Showcase their prototypes and solutions to their local community and industry leaders What is GDSC? Google Developer Student Clubs provide students with an opportunity to:
  4. 4. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session How to join GDSC Kindly Join our community on the Google Developer Platform https://bit.ly/GDSC-SSIT Join and follow us on various platform for regular news and updates https://bit.ly/gdsc-ssit-social-links
  5. 5. 2022 Solution Challenge Have you ever thought about building an application or tool that solves a problem your community faces? The year ahead brings more opportunities for helping each other and giving back to our communities. With that in mind, we invite students around the world to join the Google Developer Student Clubs 2022 Solution Challenge! Where students from around the world are invited to solve for at least one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals using Google technologies.
  6. 6. The Google Developer Student Clubs 2022 Solution Challenge is a competition for university students to build solutions for problems in the community. What's this Solution Challenge? The contest seeks to invite students to develop solutions for local challenges that their communities are facing, using one or more Google technologies and other tools.
  7. 7. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Mission The Google Developer Student Clubs 2022 Solution Challenge mission is to solve for one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals using Google technology. Created by the United Nations in 2015 to be achieved by 2030, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agreed upon by all 193 United Nations Member States aim to end poverty, ensure prosperity, and protect the planet.
  8. 8. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
  9. 9. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Our Timeline Sep-Oct 21 Jan 11 Solution Challenge registration opened Apr 22 Jan-Mar 22 Feb-Mar 22 May 22 March 15 Submissions open Top 10 teams announced Dec 21 February January March March 31 Submissions close April Top 50 Global teams & top regional winners announced May July June Final solution submission Top 3 Winners announced
  10. 10. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session All participants receive a Google Developers digital profile badge and an official certificate. Prizes Top 50 teams Receive customized mentorship from Googlers and experts to take solutions to the next level, a branded T-shirt, and a certificate. Top 10 finalists Receive additional mentorship, a swag box, and the opportunity to showcase solutions to Googlers and developers all around the world at Demo Day live on YouTube. Contest Finalists In addition to the swag box, each individual from the additional seven recognized teams will receive a Cash Prize of $1,000 per student. Winnings for each qualifying team will not exceed $4,000. Top 3 winners In addition to the swag box, each individual from the top 3 winning teams will receive a Cash Prize of $3,000 and a feature on the Google Developers Blog. Winnings for each qualifying team will not exceed $12,000.
  11. 11. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session IMPACT - 60 POINTS 1. Does the entry establish a clear challenge focused on one or more of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals? Is it explained in a clear manner with specific Sustainable Development Goal targets they are looking to solve for? [10] 2. How effectively does the solution address the challenge identified by the team? [20] 3. Is there evidence of a next step? Does the team display a plan for future extension if they were to continue? [10] 4. Is there evidence that the solution has been thoroughly tested with real users? [10] 5. Is there evidence that the solution was iterated upon based on user feedback? [10] TECHNOLOGY - 40 POINTS 1. Does the solution implement all the technical components needed to solve the challenge? [10] 2. Has the team clearly explained what Google technology they used, why and included guidance on how to run their code? [10] 3. Does the video demonstration show the working solution and how a user will interact with the solution? Does the demonstration highlight how the Google technologies are implemented and also mention the value the technology provides the users? [10] 4. Has the team made effective product and technical decisions for their solution? [10] A panel of judges from Google will use the following criteria to evaluate and score all submissions. Judging criteria
  12. 12. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Getting Started ❏ Step 1: Join a Google Developer Student Club ❏ Step 2: Register for the 2022 Solution Challenge by submitting this form. ❏ Step 3: Form a team ❏ Step 4: Select a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Design & Build ❏ Step 5: Identify a Solution ❏ Step 6: Learn & build ❏ Design the front-end interface ❏ Design the back-end technology ❏ Step 7: Test your solution ❏ Step 8: Iterate Submissions & Judging ❏ Step 9: Record a demo video and submit by March 31st, 2022 ❏ Step 10: Top 50 solutions announced (mid-April) ❏ Step 11: Top 50 mentoring (May) ❏ Step 12: Top 10 finalists announced (June) ❏ Step 13: Top 3 winners announced live on YouTube (July) ❏ Step 14: Celebrate all the 2022 Solution Challenge participants! 2022 Timeline
  13. 13. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session An overview of how to participate in the Solution Challenge. Overview videos Calling All Student Developers! UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals overview and ideas How to build a project walkthrough
  14. 14. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Self-paced Codelabs
  15. 15. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Workshops and learning opportunities Workshop timeline Step 1 Step 3 Info session Hackathon Design Day Topics 1. Cloud 2. Android 3. ML 4. Flutter 5. Google Assistant 6. Others Technical workshops Step 2: Choose either path
  16. 16. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Solution Design 1: Design Sprint Identify a Problem, Define a User, Find a Solution link Solution Design 2: UX and Product Design Practice the design process link Solution Design 3: Technical Architecture Practice designing software systems link Design Day is a day of workshops designed for attendees to: • Learn and practice product design skills • Get started on Solution Challenge projects • Have fun! Bonus Every attendee of the Design Day event will receive a Google Developers Workshop Participant badge. Design Day
  17. 17. 2022 Solution Challenge: Lead Guide Hackathon A virtual event consisting of a 36-hour hackathon with mentorship and fun challenges based on 2022 solution challenge. It will bring student developers to compete and develop creative solutions to real-world problems based on united nations sustainable goals. The hackathon is designed to solve local community problems, spark innovation, attract and educate new talent in accordance with the 2022 solution challenge. The themes for hack the solution have been derived from united nations SDGs.
  18. 18. Hackathon or Design Day What can we conduct?
  19. 19. 2020 Demo Day
  20. 20. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session Swaasthy - India Swaasthy is an app made to uplift user's health. It contains everything from medicine reminder functionality to make an SOS call to nearby ambulances to getting an appointment with a virtual doc. 2021 Solution Challenge winners! Eye of God - India “Eye of God” offers an easy-to-use navigation system for visually impaired people, acting as their “virtual- cane” to help them navigate to their destination all by themselves without needing the assistance of other people.
  21. 21. 2022 Solution Challenge: Info Session ● “We develop our app with the aid of Google's Code Labs, which are so useful and easy to follow.” ● “Flutter helped us to become more productive. It helped me to build these apps with less code, and less worrying about the basic features”. What participants said in the past ● “GCP allows us to be ready for every stage of deployment, ultimately worldwide deployment at multiple regions” ● “TensorFlow is a really easy tool to use to get started. it was easier to build neural networks using TensorFlow.” ● “It's smooth and fast. It made me say goodbye to SQL and move towards the NOSQL database as it's more robust, easy to use and powerful.”
  22. 22. Thank you !! Any Questions??

