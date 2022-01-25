2022 Solution Challenge Info Session

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
We invite students to join the info session on Google Developer Student Clubs 2022 Solution Challenge on 24th January 2022 5 PM to 6 PM! Where students from around the world are invited to solve for one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals using Google technologies.
The 2022 Solution Challenge brings more opportunities for helping each other and giving back to our communities.
⛑The 2022 Solution Challenge is an annual competition that invites university students to develop solutions for real world problems using one or more Google products or platforms.
This year, see how you can use Android, Firebase, TensorFlow, Google Cloud, Flutter, or any of your favorite Google technologies to promote employment for all, economic growth, and climate action, by building a solution for one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Created by the United Nations in 2015 to be achieved by 2030, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agreed upon by all 193 United Nations Member States aim to end poverty, ensure prosperity, and protect the planet.