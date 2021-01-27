Successfully reported this slideshow.
MUJERES AL MANDO-COMUNICACION

TAREA COMUNICACION ZEGEL IPAE-PRIMER CICLO
-SHIRLEY RODRIGUEZ

Published in: Education
  1. 1. MUJERES AL MANDO INTRODUCCION MUJERES EMPRENDEDORAS MUJERES EN PUESTOS DESTACABLES IGUALDAD DE GENERO EN LOS PUESTOS LABORALES IMPORTANCIA DEL TI EN EL DESEMPEÑO EMPRESARIAL FEMENINO. IDEA PRINCIPAL IDEA SECUNDARIA IDEA PRINCIPAL IDEA SECUNDARIA IDEA PRINCIPAL IDEA PRINCIPAL EJEMPLOS
  2. 2. MUJERES AL MANDO Durante mucho tiempolasmujereshemosvividoenlas sombrasde unhombre,lamentables sucesos conel transcurso de losaños han idodesapareciendo,peronohasidonadafácil,aún sigue siendomuycomplicadoque nosdenel valorque merecemosencualquierrangoenel cual destaquemos.Asimismo,confrecuenciafuimosdiscriminadaspornuestrogénero,fuimosvistas como lasmás débilesylasque soloteníanque permanecerensuhogar. En el Perú,un aproximadodel 40%de emprendimientossonlideradospormujeresylamayoría ha tenidoque lidiarconlosestereotiposde géneroyaseaenel trabajoo hastaen supropiohogar. Pese a ello,nose hanamilanado,másbienpusieronmásempeñoyesfuerzoparapoderlograrlo propuesto,asimismodemostrarlocontrarioatoda personaque lassubestimaban. Porotrolado, para poderemprendersusmetastrazadas día a día han idosacandoprovechoa sus cualidades netasque las caracteriza; como lacreatividad,el optimismo,laproactividadyel poco conformismoque ellastienen. Sinimportanenqué situaciónse encuentren,yaseauna estudiante,unamadre soltera ounaseñorade edad,para ellastodoseráposible si se lo proponen. Sinembargo, durante el procesodel emprendimientoycrecimientoeconómico,ellasaúnse enfrentanadificultades socialesque muchasvecesprovocanfrustracióne impidenel desarrollo de muy buenasideasinnovadorasque podríanserinsertadasenel mercadolaboral. Estas complicacionesdadas,se debe alosrolesde géneroque aúnsiguenexistiendoennuestro círculo social,esdecir,pensamientosdondelasmujeressolopuedenrealizarciertostrabajoslimitadosa diferenciadel hombre. Existenmuchosejemplosde emprendedoras,entre ellosse encuentranel caso de: VerónicaGutiérrezesempresaria,tiene 49años y esmadre de treshijos,ellarecuerdaque cuando decidiórenunciarasutrabajo estable yquisodedicarse alaconfecciónse enfrentóconel prejuicio de ‘el hombre al trabajo y lamujera la casa’. Señalaque el primeroque creyóque nopodía tener éxitoenlasconfeccionesfue suexesposo,perolosprejuiciosno lapudieronvencer. JuanitaPaztiene 27 añosy esmadre soltera.Solíavenderropaenunatiendaimportante de Piura, cuandoobservóque a sus clientaslesgustabacombinarlosvestidosque le comprabanconvarios accesorios.Asíque aprovechólaoportunidadyempezóadiseñararetesysortijasy se las ofrecióa sus amigas.Le fue tan bienque tiempodespuésrenuncióasutrabajo y decidióabrirsuprimera tiendade joyas. Comose ve enlosejemplospresentados,ellaspersistieron enel caminohaciael objetivoy aprovecharonal máximolasventajasyoportunidadesque se lespresentaba. Comoes de suponerestonosolosucede enlasmujeresque reciénempiezan,sino,también ocurre enmujeresque peleanporalgúnpuestoimportante enempresasdondelaboranodonde quisieranlaborar.Si bienescierto, el mundoempresarialesun mundocomplejo,y ni el modelode trabajomasculinoni el del femeninopuede proporcionarunaorganizaciónequilibradasinel complementodelotro. Portradición enlasempresaspredominabalapresenciamasculina,loque tendíaa crear ambientes de muchacompetencia,faltade comunicacióny actitudesnegativas.Sin 1 EJEMPLOS
  3. 3. embargo, hoyendía ya podemos comenzaraimaginarunambiente de trabajodistinto, todo depende si realmente somos capacesde conciliarlashabilidadesde hombresymujeresen relaciónconel trabajo. Perolamentablemente,tenemosque afirmarque espococomúnque haya un equilibrioen laigualdadenlospuestosde trabajosencadaempresa.Nosoloporel menospreciohacianuestrasganasde seguircreciendocomomujeres,sinoporel temorde destacaren mejores puestosque ellos.Se dice que,al finalizarlaGuerramundial cuandolos hombresregresaron, lapresenciade lasmujeresenel mercadode trabajopasóa considerarse como unaamenazapara el empleode loshombresyparala calidadde lascondicionesde trabajo engeneral.Se temíaque la manode obra femenina,al sermáseconómica,restringierael número y lostiposde trabajosdisponiblesparaloshombres.Espor elloque enese entonces siguióla condenade que a las mujeres solotendríanque desempeñarse enocupacionesmenos prestigiosas,encondicioneslaboralespeoresyenrégimende explotación. Continuandoconlaactualidad, muypocasempresasvaloranlasventajasque le trae tenera unao más mujeresenaltospuestoslaborales,se dice que al tenerlasmejoranel niveleconómicoyaque poseen,frecuentemente,lahabilidad parareunirpersonasyaglutinaropinionesypropuestas. Esta competenciafavorece lacreaciónde equipos,fomentalaparticipaciónyoptimizalatomade decisiones. Tambiénadiferenciade loshombres,lamayoríade las mujerespuedenser multifuncional omultitarea.Lasempresaspuedenapostarasu capacitación,enlugarde contratar personal nuevoparanuevastareaso posiciones. Esporelloque esmuyimportante el avance laboral de la mujeryaque no solamente esunavance del conjuntode lasociedad,sinotambién de las empresasparalasque trabajan. Por la mismarazónes que debe desaparecertotalmenteesosfactoresque minimizannuestro trabajoa diferenciadel hombre,entreesosfactorestenemos:El salarioylosgrandespuestos, las estadísticasdicenque loshombresgananentre un20% y 30% más que lasmujeresenel mismo cargo, y sonlos hombresquienesdesempeñanmáspuestosdirectivosygerenciales. Por otra parte,el mundoempresarial ha idomodernizandosuformade trabajaren ciertasáreas, hoyen diase ve milesde sistemasel cual lleganafacilitarmuchoslaboresperotododepende si tambiénsabemosmanejarlo.Aquíla mujerse involucra,yaque comodeseaprosperarydestacar como tal debe tenervariedadde conocimiento.Esaquídonde entrael “TI”, el sectorresponsable por manejarlatecnologíautilizadaparaguardar y distribuirdatosensuempresa.Este nosolo involucracomputadoras,sinotambiénpersonas,herramientasydiversosprocesos. 2 3 4

