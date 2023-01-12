Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Technical Writing » ملخص .pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Technical Writing Chapter 1 - What is technical communication? -...
Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ...
Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Strategies for proofreading? ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Test Bank Mid.pdf
Test Bank Mid.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

final-presentation-uoda-160531174842.pdf
MdSazzad28
Semantic Web Analytics.pptx
celestinananditha
How to Use PHP in HTML.pdf
CIOWomenMagazine
Under the Hood: Fire Up and Fine-Tune Your Employee Culture
courtneyseda761
Platform Engineering
Opsta
Red Hat Sales Engineer Specialist-ROSA
Vijayananda Mohire
Introduction of CCE and DevCloud
Opsta
PCA_Admin_Presentation-1.pptx
ssuser21ded1
1 of 18 Ad

Technical Writing » ملخص .pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Technical communication is the
exchange of information that helps
people to interact with technology,
advance workplace goals and solve
complex problems.
• Technical communication helps us
interact with technology in our
daily lives.
• Technical communication helps
advance workplace goals and solve
complex problems.

Technical communication is the
exchange of information that helps
people to interact with technology,
advance workplace goals and solve
complex problems.
• Technical communication helps us
interact with technology in our
daily lives.
• Technical communication helps
advance workplace goals and solve
complex problems.

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

Test Bank Mid.pdf
SHEHABALYAMANI
0 views
14 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
5.8k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.1k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.8k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.6k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
254 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.3k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

final-presentation-uoda-160531174842.pdf
MdSazzad28
1 view
Semantic Web Analytics.pptx
celestinananditha
7 views
How to Use PHP in HTML.pdf
CIOWomenMagazine
0 views
Under the Hood: Fire Up and Fine-Tune Your Employee Culture
courtneyseda761
5 views
Platform Engineering
Opsta
0 views
Red Hat Sales Engineer Specialist-ROSA
Vijayananda Mohire
0 views
Introduction of CCE and DevCloud
Opsta
0 views
PCA_Admin_Presentation-1.pptx
ssuser21ded1
0 views
We360.ai Key Feature Deck.pdf
AnupriyaSundrani1
0 views
Microeconomics
courtneyseda761
3 views
Persuader (Jack Reacher, #7)
courtneyseda761
0 views
Lec4.ppt
laiba29012
3 views
Deploy 22 microservices from scratch in 30 mins with GitOps
Opsta
0 views
8329969.ppt
tadudemise
1 view
The Master of Disguise: My Secret Life in the CIA
courtneyseda761
5 views
Stress: The Psychology of Managing Pressure
courtneyseda761
3 views
Deploy Application on Kubernetes
Opsta
0 views
gdsc ppt.pptx
VRoshanKumarPatro1
0 views
Trailside Museum : The Legend of Virginia Moe (Images of America: Illinois)
courtneyseda761
5 views
A Beginner’s Guide to Microsoftto Microsoft PowerShellPowerShel.pdf
Sameer Kadam
0 views
final-presentation-uoda-160531174842.pdf
MdSazzad28
1 view
28 slides
Semantic Web Analytics.pptx
celestinananditha
7 views
19 slides
How to Use PHP in HTML.pdf
CIOWomenMagazine
0 views
15 slides
Under the Hood: Fire Up and Fine-Tune Your Employee Culture
courtneyseda761
5 views
1 slide
Platform Engineering
Opsta
0 views
50 slides
Red Hat Sales Engineer Specialist-ROSA
Vijayananda Mohire
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.8k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.8k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Technical Writing » ملخص .pdf

  1. 1. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Technical Writing Chapter 1 - What is technical communication? - Technical documents differ from college essays? - Who can creates technical communication? • Anyone in a work place setting can be a technical communicator. • Technical communication is the exchange of information that helps people to interact with technology, advance workplace goals and solve complex problems. • Technical communication helps us interact with technology in our daily lives. • Technical communication helps advance workplace goals and solve complex problems. • ‫ھ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ) ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ( • Reader base: in technical document you research, write and design your message not from your personal perspective! (but according to the need of the readers) • Task oriented: oriented toward completing a task, fulfilling the need or solve a problem. • Context sensitive: written with context and situation in mind • Design based: take form of memo, report, blog • Written, visual, digital and oral: it refers as communication not only writing • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ . • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ . • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ . • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ؤ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ، ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ .
  2. 2. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ - Main features of technical communication? ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ - Three primary purposes of technical communication? ‫أ‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • Informational purpose: informational documents anticipate and answer questions. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ • Instructional purpose: help people perform task. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ • Persuasive purpose: encourage readers to take a desired action. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ك‬ - Common types of technical documents? ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • Memos : internal writing communication. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ) ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ( • Emails : in workplace are more common than paper memo. • Letters: Most personal form. ‫آ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ • Instructions: explain the step of course of action ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Procedures: are similar to instructions – explain how to perform task. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . • Manuals ‫و‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ . . ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺦ‬ • Brochures To market goods or services ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Proposals: offer solution to problem ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ • Reports: based on the study of specific problem ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 1. Technical communication focuses on the reader not the writer: should have no voice or personality. 2. Technical communication is efficient and accessible: the goal is to produce documents that are easy for readers to use. 3. Technical communication is clear and relevant. 4. Technical communication uses media effectively: use the media that suit your purpose, it is a combination of text, visuals, and sound. 5. Technical communication is created by both individual and teams. 6. Technical communication targets a global audience 7. Technical communication is persuasive truthful: trying to influence someone’s action, opinion or decisions. 8. Technical communication is based on research ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ . ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ك‬
  3. 3. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Strategies for proofreading? ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ • Save it for the final draft. • Take a break before proofreading your final document • Work from hard copy • Keep it slow • Be especially alert for problem areas in your writing • Never rely only on computerized writing aids - The important of proofreading check? • Sentences errors • Punctuation errors • Usage error • Formatting error • Typographical error ‫أ‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫؟‬ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺊ‬ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ى‬ - ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬
  4. 4. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Chapter 3 - Strategies for thinking critically about research? 1. Ask the right question. ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 2. Explore a balance of view. ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ 3. Explore your topic in sufficient depth ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ق‬ 4. Evaluate your sources ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 5. Interpret your findings objectively. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ) ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ( - Different between primary and secondary sources? - Benefits and Drawback of hard copy and web-based sources? ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ - ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ن‬ • Primary research means getting information directly from the source: interview, survey. • Secondary research means getting information second hand by reading what other researches have complied in books. - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ : ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ : ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ، ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ . - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ : ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ .
  5. 5. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. - Web-based secondary sources tools? ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 1. Subject directors – indexes complied by editors. Yahoo 2. Search engines- computer not people. Google. Search engines yield a lot more information than subject direction. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ - Strategies for researching on the internet? - categories of information sources on the internet? - General commercial, Organizational, Academic web sites: .com (commercial) , .org (organization ) , .Edu (education ). ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ط‬ - Government web site. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - Online news outlets and magazines. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - Blogs (short for web log). ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ • Expect limited result. • Select good keywords – search engine. • Drill down in an appropriate level of specificity – subject directory. • Consider the domain types. • Identify the site purpose. • Look beyond the style of a site. • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ل‬ . • ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ • ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ط‬ ) org . edu … ( • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ) ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ( • ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ .
  6. 6. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. - Wikis. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ : ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ) ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ( - Internet forums and electronic mailing lists. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ش‬ - E-libraries. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - Periodical databases. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - Reference works? ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ 1. Bibliographies: listed of books or articles by subject field ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ 2. Indexes: books and article. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫س‬ 3. Encyclopedias: alphabetically arranged collection of article. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ 4. Dictionaries: alphabetically arranged list of word. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫س‬ 5. Handbooks: books offered facts. ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ 6. Almanacs: collection of factual data. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫م‬ 7. Abstracts: collection of summary. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ص‬ - Gray literature? • Some useful printed information may not be available at any library. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ب‬ - Types of primary sources? • Unsolicited inquiries: the most basic form of primary research is making simple unsolicited inquiries. (by phone or email) ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ف‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ . • Informational interviews: an excellent primary source of information. It is solicited and extended form of inquiry. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ : ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ . - Strategies for informational interviews? ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ • Know exactly what you are seeking. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ • Do your homework. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ك‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Make each question clear, specific, and open-ended. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Be polite. ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ب‬ • Let your interviewer do the most talking. ‫د‬ ‫ع‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Ask for closing comments ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ • End on the time ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ت‬ - Strategies for surveys? ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ • Define the purpose. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ • Identify the sample group ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ • Define the method ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Decide the type of question ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Phrase questions precisely. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Make it brief. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬
  7. 7. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. • Avoid loaded questions. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ب‬ - Observation and experiments? • Observation are firsthand examinations of people, process, places by using only your sense. ‫ھ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻸ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • Experiment are controlled forms of observations designed to verify assumption. ‫ھ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ Chapter 4 - Define the document usability? ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ت‬ • Reader must be able to do at least three things: ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ - To prepare a usable document, there are 6 steps: It is a measure of how well that document fulfills the information needs of its audience. ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ 1- Locate the information they need easily. 2- Understand the information immediately. 3- Use the information safely and successfully. １ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . ２ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ３ - ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ح‬ . 1- Analyze the document’s audience: by know who will use your document?
  8. 8. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. There are two kind of audience: ‫ھ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ A- Primary audience: immediate audience. B- Secondary audience: those people which are outside the immediate circle. Relationship with audience: ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ) ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ( In order to decide the level of formality. Audience’s Technical Background: ) ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ب‬ ( consider the technical level of your general target audience. Audience’s cultural background: ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ – ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ب‬ German audience for example value the complexity and details …etc. Strategies for analyzing your audience: Regarding the purposes: ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ A- Primary purpose: (to inform, to instruct, or to persuade) ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ B- Secondary purpose: (use the product safely for example) ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ Know how to be persuasive: it is a difficult to change someone minds. Strategies for persuasion: • Picture your readers and exactly what they need and expect. • Identify the primary and secondary audience, your relation to them. • When you don’t know exactly your audience picture the general reader. • Anticipate reader’s questions • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ . • ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ 2- Determine the document purpose: To create an effective technical document you need to understand how readers will use it. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ . • Identify your specific goal. • Anticipate your audience’s reaction. • Don’t ask for too much. • Allow for give-and- take. • Recognize constrains • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫د‬ ‫د‬ . • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ . • ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ً ‫ا‬ . • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ذ‬ . • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ 3- Create a task analysis for the document: by define the main tasks then the subtasks. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬
  9. 9. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Setting: determine where your document will be used? ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ Length: how much information is enough. ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ Format: is it memo, short report or long report ..etc.? ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ Timing: consider due date and timing. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ت‬ Budget: the financial issues. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ Chapter 5 - Ethics, Technology and communication: ethical decision are not always “black and white” ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ " ‫أ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ " - Types of ethical Choices: How workplace pressure affects ethical values: ethical are often compromised by outside pressure. Everyone must maintain ethical standards at all times on the job. Unethical decision can harm a company’s reputation. 4- Consider the setting, format, and budget. 5- Develop an information plan of the document. 6- Write, test, and revise document: regarding content, organization, style, layout and visual, ethical and legal consideration. 1- Medical technologies: such as genetic testing, raise questions but personal privacy and medical insurance. 2- Banking and retail operations: collect personal information in consumer. 3- Environmental pollutants: such as pesticides or smokestack output. １ - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ : ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . ２ - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ３ - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬
  10. 10. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ؤ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ : ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ً ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ . ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ . ‫ﻗ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ؤ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ . Recognizing and Avoiding ethical abuses: ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 1- Plagiarizing the work of others: workplace plagiarism occurs when a person claims the work of someone else as one’s own, without citing or even mentioning the original source. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺦ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ 2- Falsifying or fabricating information: like the manipulated of data. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ق‬ 3- Suppressing or downplaying information: withholding information is just as unethical as supplying false information. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ 4- Exaggerating claims: organizations that have a stake in a particular technology may be tempted to exaggerate its benefits. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 5- Using visual images that conceal the truth. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 6- Stealing propriety information ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 7- Misuse electronic information: the personal information are stored in the database. So, if the employees can access to the data and misuse it; that will be unethical. ‫إ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 8- Exploiting cultural differences. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Strategies for avoiding Ethical abuses: ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 1- Always cite your source if the information or data is not your own. 2- Give the audience everything it needs to know. 3- Give people a clear understanding of what the information means. 4- Never manipulate information or data. Chapter 6 - What is the meaning of outline? It is a list of essential information. It is a creation of introduction, body and conclusion and then decide how you will divide each of these parts into subtopics. ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ - Strategies of Outlining: 1- List key topics and subtopics to be included in your document. 2- Set up a standard outline. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 3- Avoid excessive subtopics. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬
  11. 11. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. What is the meaning of chunking? It is breaking information down into discrete, digestible units based in the reader’s need and purpose. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ Sequencing: Ordering information to follow a logical progression. ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ . Kinds of sequence: 1- Spatial sequence: begins at one location and ends at another, and it is usually used to describe a physical object or a mechanism. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 2- Chronological Sequence: it follows an actual sequence of events, either something that already happened or something that needs to follow. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 3- Problem-solution sequence: proceed from a description of problem, through dialogue to a solution. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 4- Cause and effect sequence: describe an incident and then traces its causes or it works in reverse by following an action to its result. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ What is paragraphing: The process of shaping information within paragraphs. It has: - The topic sentence: main idea. - Paragraph unity: the body. - Paragraph coherence: link like chain T or F - Providing an overview is the last step in the structing process. (T) Chapter 7 Structure VS style: While structure has to do with the reader’s ability to understand the document as a whole, including paragraphs. Style has to do with readability at the sentence and word level. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ب‬ : ‫ﻗ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ، ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ The importance of a readable style: 1- The way in which you construct each sentence. ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 2- The length of your sentences. ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 3- The way in which you connect sentences ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ 4- The words and phrase you choose. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ 5- The tone you convey. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬
  12. 12. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Inefficient style makes readers work harder than they should. When we can say that this is not good style? ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ 1- Makes the writing impossible to interpret. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ 2- Take too long to make the point. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ 3- Read like a story from primary school. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 4- Sound stuffy and impersonal. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ Why writing concisely is important? ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫؟‬ It provides the reader with all information they need but without any needless filter. ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ The features of concisely writing: 1- Avoid wordiness: long phrase, or unnecessary words like “there is, there are” 2- Eliminate Redundancy and repetition: A redundant expression says the same thing twice in different words. A repetition say the same things twice or more in the same words. ) ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ( Why writing fluently is important? When you write fluently, you will hold your readers’ interest and attention by making clear connection between ideas. Strategies for writing fluently: - Combining related ideas ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - Varying sentence construction and length. ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ - Using parallel structure. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Chapter 11 Definition and importance of memo: ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ – ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ True or false: Inefficient style can be uninformative, unpersuasive and even unethical ( T ) - It is the most traditional form of everyday workplace correspondence is the memo or memorandum. - It is important in the workplace because they are easy to post in a workstation or office, and they provide a paper trail. - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ . - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ .
  13. 13. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. Memo Parts and format: A standard memo has the word “Memo” or “Memorandum” centered in the top of the page and includes a heading guide. ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . Memo format: Introduction, body, and conclusion. The importance of memo tone: - Because people are sensitive to criticism and often resistant to change, an ill- conceived memo tone can create problems. ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ - Achieving the right tone in memo involve using some common sense. - You have to decide to be direct or indirect. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Type of memo: ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ 1- Transmittal Memo: it accompanies a package of materials such as long report or proposal. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ُ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 2- Summary or follow up memo: it provides a written record of a meeting or conversation. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ص‬ 3- Informational memo: it typically contains some type of announcements or update. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Strategies for memo: 1- Focus on one topic. 2- Be brief. 3- Use the appropriate organization format. 4- Use the white space, heading, and bullet. 5- Distribute the right people. What is the importance of letters? - It presents a reasoned, carefully constructed case and represents not only you but the company. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - It serves as an official notice or record. ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ Parts of letters: - Senders’ Address. ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ل‬ - Date. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺦ‬ - Inside address. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ - Salutation: greetings ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - Body text. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ى‬ - Complimentary closing. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ １ - ‫ر‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ２ - ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ر‬ ３ - ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫م‬ ４ - ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ . ５ - ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻸ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬
  14. 14. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. - Signature. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ What are the formats of letter? 1- Block format: all part of letter is flush to the left margin. 2- Modified block format: all part of letters are flush to the left margin except the date, return address, and signature. What are the types of letters? 1- Inquiry letter: ask question and request reply. ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ 2- Claim letter: request adjustments for defective goods. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 3- Sales letters: to persuade a current customer to buy something. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ 4- Adjustment letter: written in response to a claim letter from a customer. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Chapter 12 What is the meaning of the “definition”? - It explains term or concept that is specialized and maybe un-familiar to people. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ Audience and purpose of definition: It makes a document usable for an audience by answering on of two questions: - What exactly does it entail? ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫؟‬ - What exactly is it? ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ ‫؟‬
  15. 15. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. True or False: - “Definition” have legal implication and ethical requirement ( T ) Type of Definitions: 1- Parenthetical definition: using a more familiar synonym or clarifying phrase. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ 2- Sentence definition: use the term class feature method to form sentence. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 3- Expanded definition: when the document require more details or highly complex term. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ Methods for expanding definition: 1- Etymology: the origin of the word. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 2- History. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ 3- Negation: the opposite. ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ 4- Operating principle. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ 5- Analysis of parts. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ 6- Visuals: pictures. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ 7- Comparison and contrast. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Chapter 13 What is the meaning of description? Description are essential in workplace writing because they help ensure that readers understand the full meaning of any technical document. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ What are the kinds of descriptions? 1- Subjective ( based on feelings) ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 2- Objective (based on facts) ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ T or F Description should be objective ( T ) Elements of descriptions: 1- Title: should be clear and limiting.
  16. 16. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. 2- Introduction: provide an introduction that orients readers. 3- Sequence of topics: provide a logical and appropriate sequence of topics. 4- Visuals: to enhance and clarify prose description. 5- Conclusion: sense of finality. Categories of descriptions: 1- Product description. ‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ 2- Process description. ‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ Chapter 14 What is the meaning of instructions? It spells out the steps required for completing a task or series of tasks. ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ . What is the meaning of procedures? Special type of instruction serves as official guidelines for people who typically are already familiar with a given task ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻸ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮭ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ . Types of instructional formats: 1- Instructional Brochures: can be posted, handed out, mailed, or anything. ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 2- User Manuals: tend to be the most comprehensive form of instructions. ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ 3- Quick reference Materials: designed to fit on a single sheet of paper. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﮫ‬
  17. 17. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. 4- Hyperlinked instruction: online instruction with links. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ن‬ 5- Computer instruction: found within the software. ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ Types of procedures: 1- Standard operating procedures. ‫إ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 2- Safety procedure. ‫إ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ 3- Medical procedure. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ـ‬ Chapter 19 Email : - Email has become the most common form of workplace communication, often replacing paper memos and letters. ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ - Email also useful when people are in different time zones or have different working schedules. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻸ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - Email message tends to be conversational and typically are used for routine, simple messages. Components and organization of Email: - It is a combination of a paper memo and a letter. o Email’s components: 1- Brief introduction. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ 2- Clear body sections ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ى‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ 3- Brief conclusion. ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﮫ‬ - What is the meaning of Netiquette? It is the “internet etiquette”, encompass not only email tone but also the physical ways in which people respond to and forward email message. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ت‬ - Strategies for email: 1- Consider your audience. 2- Consider your purpose. 3- Consider confidentiality. 4- Write a clear subject line. 5- Keep it short. Text messages:
  18. 18. Done by: OverSky Telegram: @oversky4 This is a free file. - A faster medium than email, text messages (often called “text” for short) allow you to communicate quickly using cell phone. Comparing Email and text messaging: What is the meaning of copyright? - It is a system of legal protection for original works of authorship ( book, photograph, user manual, music) that are fixed in a tangible medium, ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﮫ‬ T or F: - Copyright protects many forms of work including digital communication ( T )

×