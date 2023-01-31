Successfully reported this slideshow.
ZSP HRH Meeting Reporting Template.pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
  1. 1. ZSP HRH Meeting RHU NAGA__
  2. 2. P H Y S I C A L A C C O M P L I S H M E N T Particulars 2022 Target Quarter 1 Rate of Accomplishment Variance from target Remarks Numerator Denominator % 1 2 3 4 5 = 3/4*100 6 = 5/2 * 100 7 = 5-2 8 Outcome & Output Indicators o Percent of partners provided with technical assistance on local health systems development 100% (17/17) 1 MLGU and 1 PLGU o Percent (No.) of barangays with approved barangay health plan endorsed to MHO 100% (72/72) o Percent (No.) of barangays with Identified health investment needs assessed and consolidated to LGU Health Investment Needs (sourced out from assigned barangays) 70% (50 Facilities) This is reported at the end of the year o Percent (No.) of barangays with validated FHSIS reports submitted within the prescribed timeline This is reported at the end of the year o 80% of the total population vaccinated for COVID-19 o Percent (No.) of barangays with 80% fully vaccinated for COVID-19 23 20 23 87% 87% This is reported at the end of the year
  3. 3. P H Y S I C A L A C C O M P L I S H M E N T Particulars 2022 Target Quarter 1 Rate of Accomplishment Variance from target Remarks Numerator Denominator % 1 2 3 4 5 = 3/4*100 6 = 5/2 * 100 7 = 5-2 8 Outcome & Output Indicators o No. of health program activities conducted/initiated 100% (17/17) o Percent of fully immunized children 100% (72/72) o Percent demand satisfied with modern family planning methods 70% (50 Facilities) o Treatment success rate for all forms ofTB 100% o Percent (No.) of outbreaks and health events of public health concern requiring investigation reported to ESU o Percent (No.) of barangays evaluated for Zero Open Defecation (ZOD)
  4. 4. P H Y S I C A L A C C O M P L I S H M E N T Particulars 2022 Target Quarter 1 Rate of Accomplishment Variance from target Remarks Numerator Denominator % 1 2 3 4 5 = 3/4*100 6 = 5/2 * 100 7 = 5-2 8 Outcome & Output Indicators o Percent (No.) of facilities withTB DOTS accreditation 100% (17/17) 1 MLGU and 1 PLGU o Percent (No.) of facilities with licensed and accredited birthing units 100% (72/72) o Percent (No.) of facilities with functional ORT Corner/WASH 70% (50 Facilities) This is reported at the end of the year o Percent (No.) of health workers certified for PCW 100% This is reported at the end of the year o Percent compliance to functional ESU o Percent (No.) of facilities with established health promotion unit (HPU)
  5. 5. Program Activities PPAs Date Conducted/Target Date Fund Source
  6. 6. Top 5 remaining gaps that needs to be resolved in the next quarter Proposed Actions / Recommendations 1. Percentage of booster shots in the community 2. 3. 4. 5.

