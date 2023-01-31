ZSP HRH Meeting Reporting Template.pptx

2.
P H Y S I C A L A C C O M P L I S H M E N T
Particulars
2022
Target
Quarter 1
Rate of
Accomplishment
Variance
from target
Remarks
Numerator Denominator %
1 2 3 4 5 = 3/4*100 6 = 5/2 * 100 7 = 5-2 8
Outcome & Output Indicators
o Percent of partners provided with technical
assistance on local health systems development
100%
(17/17)
1 MLGU and 1 PLGU
o Percent (No.) of barangays with approved
barangay health plan endorsed to MHO
100%
(72/72)
o Percent (No.) of barangays with Identified
health investment needs assessed and
consolidated to LGU Health Investment
Needs (sourced out from assigned
barangays)
70%
(50 Facilities)
This is reported at the end of
the year
o Percent (No.) of barangays with validated
FHSIS reports submitted within the
prescribed timeline
This is reported at the end of
the year
o 80% of the total population vaccinated for
COVID-19
o Percent (No.) of barangays with 80% fully
vaccinated for COVID-19
23 20 23 87% 87%
This is reported at the end of
the year
Outcome & Output Indicators
o No. of health program activities
conducted/initiated
100%
(17/17)
o Percent of fully immunized children
100%
(72/72)
o Percent demand satisfied with modern family
planning methods
70%
(50 Facilities)
o Treatment success rate for all forms ofTB 100%
o Percent (No.) of outbreaks and health events of
public health concern requiring investigation
reported to ESU
o Percent (No.) of barangays evaluated for Zero
Open Defecation (ZOD)
Outcome & Output Indicators
o Percent (No.) of facilities withTB DOTS
accreditation
100%
(17/17)
1 MLGU and 1 PLGU
o Percent (No.) of facilities with licensed and
accredited birthing units
100%
(72/72)
o Percent (No.) of facilities with functional ORT
Corner/WASH
70%
(50 Facilities)
This is reported at the end of
the year
o Percent (No.) of health workers certified for PCW 100%
This is reported at the end of
the year
o Percent compliance to functional ESU
o Percent (No.) of facilities with established
health promotion unit (HPU)
5.
Program Activities
PPAs Date Conducted/Target Date Fund Source
6.
Top 5 remaining gaps that needs to be resolved in the
next quarter
Proposed Actions / Recommendations
1. Percentage of booster shots in the community
2.
3.
4.
5.