SUBORDINATE CLAUSE(DEPENDENT) MAIN CLAUSE (INDEPENDENT)
• Main clause( independent clause) is a group of words that contains a subject and verb and expresses a complete thought. ...
• eg: 1)Jim read the book;he really enjoyed the book. (two independent clauses are joined together with semicoln ; ) 2)Bec...
CO ORDINATING CLAUSE • An independent clause that is connected to another one of equal importance, often with a conjunctio...
There are three kinds of subordinate clauses: noun clause Relative clause Adverbial clause
A noun clause is a dependent clause that acts as a noun. Noun clauses begin with words such as how, that, what, whatever,...
Examples of Noun clause 1. that I am a hard worker. That I am a hard worker is a noun clause. It contains the subject I an...
• A relative clause is a specific type of subordinate clause that adapts, describes or modifies a noun. Relative clauses a...
• A notebook is a computer which can be carried around. (which can be carried around.is a relative clause.it contains the ...
• An adverbial clause is a dependent clause that functions as an adverb. That is, the entire clause modifies a verb, an ad...
Examples of Adverbial clauses • Whether you like it or not, you have to go to bed now. • Before we go on vacation, we must...
