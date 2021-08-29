Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROSOPALGIA BY, SHANMUGA SHRI VIDHYA K G V I BDS 2020 - 2021
PROSOPALGIA
DEFINITION  It is also known as trigeminal neuralgia or suicide diseases or Fothergill's disease is a neuropathic disorde...
DIVISIONS  V1 Opthalmic division  V2 Maxillary division  V3 Mandibular division
CAUSES • Damage to nerve leading to demyelination of the nerve. • Damage to nerve due to old age. • Compression by a norma...
Continued... It is more common in more than 50 years of age, females and more in the right side than left side
SYMPTOMS  Manifests as a sudden unilateral, intermittent, paroxysmal, sharp, shooting pain which is usually confined to o...
TRIGGERING FACTORS Touching your face Eating Drinking Brushing Talking Encountering a breeze
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION  Full neurological examination  Examination of dentition and oropharynx  Assessment of TMJ functio...
INVESTIGATIONS No specific investigations, Yet 1. Intraoral x-ray to rule out other causes 2. MRI brain to rule out intrac...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS  Dental lesion  Temporomandibular joint disorder  Migraine and Cluster Headache  Temporal arter...
DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA  Pain is described as sudden intense sharp superficial stabbing or burning in quality  Severe intens...
Continued..  Attacks are stereo typed in a given patient  Othercauses of facial pain have been excluded by history and p...
MEDICAL TREATMENT FIRST LINE OF TREATMENT – CARBAMAZIPINE SECOND LINE OF TREATMENT – BACLOFEN LAMOTRIGINE OXCARBAZEPINE PH...
SURGICAL TREATMENT 1.Injection of nerve with long acting anesthetic agents (Nerve block) 2.Peripheral neurectomy (Nerve av...
AFTER TREATMENT
THANK YOU
