Manufacturing with Allergens

Jun. 17, 2022
Manufacturing with Allergens

Jun. 17, 2022
SG Systems is delighted to announce the latest innovation for FSMA Allergen Control Measures
– the V5 Traceability ‘Allergen Control System’.

SG Systems is delighted to announce the latest innovation for FSMA Allergen Control Measures
– the V5 Traceability ‘Allergen Control System’.

Manufacturing with Allergens

  1. 1. Manufacturing with Allergens SG Systems is delighted to announce the latest innovation for FSMA Allergen Control Measures – the V5 Traceability ‘Allergen Control System’. Available as standard on Professional and Enterprise versions, the Allergen Plan enhancement is designed to provide a software-based Allergen Management Program designed to meet your company-based Allergen Control Policy without handwritten records / paper-based systems. The premise of the Allergen Control System is simple. Using shop floor software screens and advanced allergen labeling, Operators at warned at every touchpoint that they are about to handle Allergens and then present the best way to control them. In turn, V5 Traceability records who, what, where, and when the Allergens were handled. V5 Traceability will ensure Allergen labeling is automated (from the receiving stages, batching processes, and finished product creation). It will ensure the Allergen Management Program is visible using operator screens. It will guarantee operator confirmation (Pin code or SSO) at every handling stage. Moreso – each Allergen Control Measure is logged in a database for immediate retrieval in the event that an issue arises requiring immediate investigation. Allergen Management Program Concept First, you must setup your Allergens Control System in V5 and link your associated commodities. Commodities can belong to multiple allergen groups. The main Allergens are already preloaded ( Milk, Eggs, Fish, Crustacean Shellfish, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Wheat and Soy) but you can add more and built your commodity associations. Allergen Labeling Setup
  2. 2. All System generated labels have the necessary data fields to meet the Allergen Control Plan. Lots of label choices exist but in principle, labels are generated to identify incoming inventory, batch production, any WIP or submix assemblies and finished products. Warehousing Allergens V5 Traceability will detect at the point of receiving that a PO contains a commodity that belongs to one of the Allergen Groups. The Software will automatically; 1) Warn the Operator that they are about to handle an Allergen (requiring a confirmation that they have seen the message that they are handling Allergens). 2) Generate a label (pallet or item level) that contains the Allergen Group(s) 3) Guide the operator to a put-away location (using the predefined warehouse setup) that allows the Allergen. The system will ensure Allergen control measures are enforced to meet the Allergen Management Policy. I.e. Allergens belonging to different groups cannot be stored on top of one another. This prevents cross-contamination of Allergens. The Allergen Control Measures apply to the finished goods too, enabling an Allergen Management Policy that spans the whole warehousing operation. Scheduling Production and Allergen Sequencing
  3. 3. The purpose of Allergen Sequencing is to optimize the production schedule to minimize the number of clean downs required for product changeover. V5 traceability allows the user to create a production run that establishes formulations containing ingredients marked as Allergens. The software then schedules them using the Allergen Pyramid method within the Allergen Control Plan routine. In this example, the Allergen Sequencing software would look to see the most common Allergens – in this case, Wheat. Then schedule the jobs so that the Allergen complexity grows without cross-contamination prior to the cleardown. It will attempt to prioritize the largest run first. The result will appear as: CLEARDOWN Formula A – Wheat Formula D – Wheat, Egg Formula C – Wheat, Egg, Nuts CLEARDOWN Formula B – Nuts Formula D – Nuts, Egg Benefits of the Allergen Control System include a) fewer clean downs b) reduced risk of cross- contamination c) optimized production output. Batch Production At the production floor level, production operators will be in automatic compliance with the Allergen Control Policy. They will be able to view the schedule on the V5 Formula Control System terminal without having to think about the sequence of clean downs and the priority of jobs. The system will remove the guesswork and ensure Allergen Control Measures are correctly adhered to.
  4. 4. The Formula Control System will organize the operators, then prompt them for each of the ingredients in the formulation ensuring tolerances are met and correct quantities are added. Any Allergens that require warnings will be displayed on screen and require operator confirmation. Allergen Management Program FSMA requires controls to prevent allergen cross-contact. Incorrect allergen content declaration, a potentially life-threatening situation, remains the primary reason for recalls in the USA and Canada. An effective allergen cross-contact prevention program requires a multi- disciplinary approach during development and implementation, and ongoing validation of the effectiveness of the practices. Employees must understand and follow the controls, then leverage V5 Traceability Software to capture and record their activities automatically. Exisiting User? Need Help with Allergen Control Plan & Setup? For more information, contact www.sgsystemsglobal.com

