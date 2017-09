One of the most commonly used cable connector for this type of communication was 9-pin D-Subminiature connector which is also known as DB9 cable or a DE-9 cable.Know more about DB9 cables and connectors and their advantages and disadvantages. DB9 cables help transfer data over longer lengths as compared to USB cables. To know more: https://www.sfcable.com/blog/pros-cons-db9-d-subminiature-connectors/