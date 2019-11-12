Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Power Strip: The Most  Important Gadget of This  Century    Y​our computer needs a power outlet. But so does your tablet, ...
  But since the appliances and gadgets that make our lives easier are                        only increasing in number eve...
Let's walk through each room of an average house to see how                        having a ​power strip​ can make your se...
● Kitchen    The things that you have in your kitchen are food processor,                      blender, toaster, coffee ma...
when you carry your work to bed and want to plug in your laptop                            for an all-nighter.        ● St...
  If you are ready to outfit your house with such setups, make sure                          to ​get power strips that hav...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power strip the most important gadget of this century

12 views

Published on

Add power strips to your house and never run around looking for an outlet for your dying laptop again! This Guide will help Why Power Strip is the most important.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power strip the most important gadget of this century

  1. 1. Power Strip: The Most  Important Gadget of This  Century    Y​our computer needs a power outlet. But so does your tablet, your                        mobile phone, your power banks, your wireless headphones, and                  your smart speaker. This is the situation of just a single                      workstation.      1​ ​
  2. 2.   But since the appliances and gadgets that make our lives easier are                        only increasing in number every day, we need more than two                      power outlets in each room of our house. The most convenient                      and flexible option, in this case, is you get a power strip. It is                            almost as if someone predicted this gadget boom and made this                      fantastic solution.          You can easily build a charging station to handle this situation. You                        can just plug in a power strip next to the computer for all of these                              devices to charge. This way, they always have power when you                      want to leave the house with them.    2​
  3. 3. Let's walk through each room of an average house to see how                        having a ​power strip​ can make your setup functional and clean:    ● Living Room    Most people have a television in their living room. With the                      addition in streaming boxes that you can attach to one, having a                        power strip right on the table that has the television can add more                          outlets right there. This makes it easier to tie up long cables and                          make a cleaner, organized setup.        Apart from a streaming box, you can also connect a smart speaker,                        a soundbar, a smart lights hub, and even a hub to have your smart                            lights responsive with the sound of the content playing on your                      TV.  3​
  4. 4. ● Kitchen    The things that you have in your kitchen are food processor,                      blender, toaster, coffee machine, chopper, and perhaps even a                  smart home hub to monitor your house from.    With limited ​power outlets available, you have to unplug things to                      plug something else in the middle of cooking. Now if your hands                        are dirty or if you are handling something hot or cold, this can be                            an issue. Instead, you can place a power strip in a dry area where                            you can easily place these appliances. This way, all your appliances                      are ready to use when you need them. Happy cooking!    ● Bedroom    If there is only a single power outlet next to your bed, you can only                              plug in a lamp. Add a power strip next to your bedside cabinet, and                            you can plug in a lamp, your phone charger, your humidifier, and                        your essential oil diffuser. Now you no longer have to keep your                        phone away from you while it charges at night and risk missing the                          alarm or emergency phone calls. This additional outlet also helps                    4​
  5. 5. when you carry your work to bed and want to plug in your laptop                            for an all-nighter.        ● Study    A study doesn't require much but if there are a couple of desks,                          you can put lamps on them. The additional outlets on the power                        strip can be useful for plugging in a laptop and even a printer. Now                            that printing is wireless, if it is plugged in, you can print from                          anywhere in the house and have it ready by the time you reach the                            study!      5​
  6. 6.   If you are ready to outfit your house with such setups, make sure                          to ​get power strips that have surge protection. It is easily available                        in plenty of electrical and departmental stores.    Choose the right one so as not to damage your gadget.    Article Source:  https://www.sooperarticles.com/shopping-articles/electronics -articles/power-strip-most-important-gadget-century-1746846. html    6​

×