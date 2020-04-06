Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Success Story Segezha Packaging Warehouse-Mobility mit SAP-Transaktionen
Der Kunde Die Segezha Group ist eines der größten Unternehmen im Bereich der Holzgewinnung und -verarbeitung. Die Segezha ...
Abruf von Bestandsinformationen: Durch den Scan eines Artikels werden die notwendigen Informationen bezüglich Bestand und ...
Scan der Chargennummer: SAP-System zeigt mögliche Umlagerung. 3. Die mobilen Transaktionen kommen nun auch bei internen Um...
Einführung im deutschen Lager in Achern Rollout nach Dänemark Ergebnisse des Projekts: Abbildung anhand eines SAP-Template...
Copyright  SERKEM GmbH. All Rights Reserved  www.serkem.de SERKEM GmbH Kollmering 14 94535 Eging am See  +49 8544 9726...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Warehouse-Mobility mit SAP-Transaktionen bei Segezha Packaging

27 views

Published on

Mehr Informationen zu unserem Projekt mit Segezha Packaging finden Sie hier: https://www.serkem.de/portfolio-items/segezha-packaging-warehouse-mobility-sap/

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Warehouse-Mobility mit SAP-Transaktionen bei Segezha Packaging

  1. 1. Success Story Segezha Packaging Warehouse-Mobility mit SAP-Transaktionen
  2. 2. Der Kunde Die Segezha Group ist eines der größten Unternehmen im Bereich der Holzgewinnung und -verarbeitung. Die Segezha Packaging GmbH (Teil der Segezha Group) ist ein deutsches Unternehmen, das Papiersäcke mit beliebigen Designs für nahezu jede Anwendung herstellt. 59 Mio. RUB (2018) Segezha Group Vertrieb in über 100Länder 13.000 Mitarbeiter weltweit
  3. 3. Abruf von Bestandsinformationen: Durch den Scan eines Artikels werden die notwendigen Informationen bezüglich Bestand und Lagerung angezeigt. 2. 1. Beim Wareneingang können durch den Scan der Lieferung und die mobile Datenübertragung Informationen zur Bestellung abgerufen werden. Abruf von Informationen zur Bestellung und Weitergabe an die Produktion in Echtzeit. Durch Scan der Auftragsnummer und Auftragsposition wird dem Mitarbeiter diejeweilige Ware auf dem mobilen Gerät angezeigt. Automatischer Abgleich im System wodurch Wareneingang und anschließende Einlagerung gebucht werden kann. Die Lösung
  4. 4. Scan der Chargennummer: SAP-System zeigt mögliche Umlagerung. 3. Die mobilen Transaktionen kommen nun auch bei internen Umlagerungen (Produktionsversorgung, Lagerplatz- bewegungen, Retouren aus Produktion) zum Einsatz. Die Lösung Zur Bearbeitung der Kommissionierung kann die Lieferung gescannt oder aus einer Liste ausgewählt werden. Durch den Scan der Materialnummer wird der Transportauftrag mit der Ware ausgelöst. 4. Nach Bestätigung der Umlagerung wird Transportauftrag gebucht. 5. Schritt für Schritt Anleitung durch das System senkt die Fehlerquote.
  5. 5. Einführung im deutschen Lager in Achern Rollout nach Dänemark Ergebnisse des Projekts: Abbildung anhand eines SAP-Templates Die Ergebnisse & das Fazit „Die Frontend-Anwendung von Scannern und Tablets wurde durch die Standardnutzung von ITS Mobile realisiert. Eine synchrone Kommunikation zwischen Frontend und SAP hält die Daten auf dem neuesten Stand, so dass eine aktuelle Bestandsaufnahme von Rohstoffen und Fertigerzeugnissen gewährleistet ist.“ Michael Amann, Business System Coordinator, Segezha Packaging
  6. 6. Copyright  SERKEM GmbH. All Rights Reserved  www.serkem.de SERKEM GmbH Kollmering 14 94535 Eging am See  +49 8544 97260-0  info@serkem.de Das Fazit Seit 1997 sind wir ein kompetenter und verlässlicher Partner für mittelständische Unternehmen sowie Großkonzerne. Wir unterstützen unsere Kunden als internationaler Lösungsanbieter und Implementierungspartner für Logistik, Produktion, FI/CO und HCM. Weiterführende Informationen: SERKEM. Ihr Partner rund um SAP-Lösungen SERKEM Lösung SERKEMapp Kommissionierung (online/offline) SERKEM Lösung Mobile und RF-Transaktionen in SAP

×