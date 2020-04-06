Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Success Story IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH Behälter- & Leergutmanagement in SAP
Der Kunde Weltweit führender Anbieter von Mehrwegtransport- behältern (Reusable Plastic Containers, RPCs) Einsatz der IFCO...
Ca. 290Mio. RPCs Niederlassungen in 30Ländern Produktionskapazität von über 60Mio. Stück pro Jahr 6Kontinente Überall wo F...
EFFEKTIVES BEHÄLTERMANAGEMENT IN SAP REINIGUNG & DESINFEKION ZENTRALLAGER LEH ZENTRALLAGER LEH LAGERUNG & VERLADUNG ONLINE...
TRANSPARENZ UND AUTOMATISIERTE PROZESSE IM BEHÄLTERKREISLAUF Rückverfolgbarkeit Transparenz im Behälterkreislauf Status i...
Copyright  SERKEM GmbH. All Rights Reserved  www.serkem.de SERKEM GmbH Kollmering 14 94535 Eging am See  +49 8544 9726...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Behälter-, Leih-, und Leergutmanagement bei der IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH

24 views

Published on

Mehr Informationen zu unserem Projekt mit der IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH finden Sie hier: https://www.serkem.de/portfolio-items/ifco-behaeltermanagement-sap/

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Behälter-, Leih-, und Leergutmanagement bei der IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH

  1. 1. Success Story IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH Behälter- & Leergutmanagement in SAP
  2. 2. Der Kunde Weltweit führender Anbieter von Mehrwegtransport- behältern (Reusable Plastic Containers, RPCs) Einsatz der IFCO RPCs für den Transport von Frischeprodukten zum Lebensmittel- einzelhandel (LEH) 1 Mrd. $ Umsatz IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH 90 Service Center 1.100 Mitarbeiter über
  3. 3. Ca. 290Mio. RPCs Niederlassungen in 30Ländern Produktionskapazität von über 60Mio. Stück pro Jahr 6Kontinente Überall wo Frischwaren vom Produzenten zum LEH transportiert werden, begegnet man den wiederverwendbaren Verpackungslösungen von IFCO. Diese durchlaufen einen ständigen Kreislauf. Für IFCO heißt das, den Überblick über Standort und Status der einzelnen Behälter nicht zu verlieren. IFCO LEH RPC schmutzig RPC sauber Die Herausforderung
  4. 4. EFFEKTIVES BEHÄLTERMANAGEMENT IN SAP REINIGUNG & DESINFEKION ZENTRALLAGER LEH ZENTRALLAGER LEH LAGERUNG & VERLADUNG ONLINE-BESTELLUNG Bestellungen über IFCO Kunden Portal- Weiterverarbeitung in SAP ohne Medienbruch: Keine manuellen Eingaben seitens der IFCO-Mitarbeiter ANMELDUNG DER RÜCKSENDUNG Retourenanmeldung über IFCO Kunden Portal löst Folgeaktivitä- ten im SAP-System aus RÜCKHOLUNG INSPEKTION BEFÜLLEN BEI IFCO • Verknüpfung von Betriebs- und Lieferungsdaten zum Zeitpunkt der Reinigung • Reinigungsprozess • Qualitätsprüfung • QS-Labelkennzeichnung im Wareneingang • Verladen anhand der Transportliste • WA-Buchung in SAP nach Abschluss der Verladung ABHOLUNG VOM KUNDEN • Übersicht über Mengenabweichungen • Steuerung der Transportdisposition • Datenbereitstellung für Gutschriftsabrechnung EINZELHANDEL Die Lösung
  5. 5. TRANSPARENZ UND AUTOMATISIERTE PROZESSE IM BEHÄLTERKREISLAUF Rückverfolgbarkeit Transparenz im Behälterkreislauf Status ist online jederzeit einsehbar für Kunden IFCO Effiziente Prozesse statt manueller Dateneingaben Durchgehender Belegfluss im SAP-System auf HU-Ebene Das Fazit „Mit SERKEM haben wir einen langjährigen und zuverlässigen Partner, mit dem wir die zwei vorgestellten Leitprojekte erfolgreich realisieren konnten. Die Zusammenarbeit wurde zu jeder Zeit von größtmöglicher Professionalität getragen, wobei das gesunde Maß an Flexibilität immer mit gegeben war, um auf notwendige Anpassung während der Realisierung schnell reagieren zu können, ohne dabei das Gesamtziel aus den Augen zu verlieren. Ich bedanke mich für die sehr erfolgsorientierte Zusammenarbeit, die eine sehr gesunde Basis für weitere Kooperationen bildet.“ Patrick Klinger, Director Information Systems and Processes, IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH
  6. 6. Copyright  SERKEM GmbH. All Rights Reserved  www.serkem.de SERKEM GmbH Kollmering 14 94535 Eging am See  +49 8544 97260-0  info@serkem.de Das Fazit Seit 1997 sind wir ein kompetenter und verlässlicher Partner für mittelständische Unternehmen sowie Großkonzerne. Wir unterstützen unsere Kunden als internationaler Lösungsanbieter und Implementierungspartner für Logistik, Produktion, FI/CO und HCM. Weiterführende Informationen: SERKEM. Ihr Partner rund um SAP-Lösungen Behältermanagement in SAP

×