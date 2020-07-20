Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planning an intimate wedding
Crazy times for the brides? Eh! All you brides might be juggling with your everyday lives along with your wedding planning...
Here is a heads up for all the wedding expenses you must be prepared for by Park Ascent Noida Wedding! � Postage � Outfits...
� Lighting and generators � Extra d�cor � Day of coordinator � Feeding your vendors � Tips & gratuities � Sales tax & serv...
� Including yourself in the headcount � The marriage license � A hotel room � Breakfast & lunch for the wedding party � Gi...
A marriage whether a small or big event is definitely a big day for both the bride and the groom and their families. It is...
At Park Ascent, you have a different space to host your wedding. Also, one of the spaces provides you attached roof-top fr...
Thank You
A marriage whether a small or big event is definitely a big day for both the bride and the groom and their families. It is a wise thing to plan a small wedding at such a time because social distancing has to be maintained. Also, it is high time that people understand that one can get married without including the whole city. At Park Ascent, you have a different space to host your wedding. Also, one of the spaces provides you attached roof-top from where you can see the entire city. Bookings are open for an intimate wedding at Park Ascent, one of the finest 4 Star Hotels in Noida For Wedding. Be assured of the sterilization as complete safety has been taken care of.

Source: https://bit.ly/3eOTqXn
Website: https://bit.ly/2UDUq8J

Planning an intimate wedding

  1. 1. Planning an intimate wedding
  2. 2. Crazy times for the brides? Eh! All you brides might be juggling with your everyday lives along with your wedding planning. A real struggle, right? Looking for some easy-easy tricks for your intimate wedding. We are sure that any advice whether big or small will be essential and can help you get everything organized and under control.
  3. 3. Here is a heads up for all the wedding expenses you must be prepared for by Park Ascent Noida Wedding! � Postage � Outfits for pre-wedding events � Undergarments and accessories � Beauty treatments � Hair & Makeup trials � Wedding stationery � A tent floor � Extra alternations � Audio at the ceremony
  4. 4. � Lighting and generators � Extra d�cor � Day of coordinator � Feeding your vendors � Tips & gratuities � Sales tax & service charges � Overtime costs � Delivery, setup & breakdown fees
  5. 5. � Including yourself in the headcount � The marriage license � A hotel room � Breakfast & lunch for the wedding party � Gifts for your parents � Unexpected & uninvited guests � Completely unpredictable stuff
  6. 6. A marriage whether a small or big event is definitely a big day for both the bride and the groom and their families. It is a wise thing to plan a small wedding at such a time because social distancing has to be maintained. Also, it is high time that people understand that one can get married without including the whole city.
  7. 7. At Park Ascent, you have a different space to host your wedding. Also, one of the spaces provides you attached roof-top from where you can see the entire city. Bookings are open for an intimate wedding at Park Ascent, one of the finest 4 Star Hotels in Noida For Wedding. Be assured of the sterilization as complete safety has been taken care of.
  8. 8. Thank You

