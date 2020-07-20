5 ways to plan a wedding by staying at home converted

Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 ways to plan a wedding by staying at home
Thank You
Get started with your journey. Don't be sad due to the pandemic. Instead, see the bright side and look out for opportunities during this time. Let us know if you have more ideas too about planning a wedding at home. Let us help everyone who needs this information.

Source: https://bit.ly/30qTR5a
Website: https://www.deemarks.com/

Published in: Travel
  1. 1. 5 ways to plan a wedding by staying at home
  2. 2. There would be many couples, waiting for this pandemic to get over. Almost every couple is like,’ ye pandemic mere time pe hi aana tha!!’ Planning a wedding might be quite difficult during this time. The time is uncertain. You can have the list but the shops are not open. You might have the guest list ready but there is no clue how many guests you can invite in such times.
  3. 3. Dee Marks Hotel and resort can be your option for the Best hotels in NH8 near IGI airport, your search for the wedding venue can end here. There are few from our marketing team too whose marriage got stuck during the pandemic. They are the ones who have helped us through this blog. Takedown notes from us, these might be of some help to you too if you are planning to get married anytime soon.
  4. 4. Handwritten invites: If you are someone who is into creativity, then you have ample of time to research and pick ideas from here and there. Pen down your own hand-written wedding invite. Imagine adding a personal message to each of your invites. You could go the extra mile by adding a wax seal to your invites.
  5. 5. Ace the wedding dance: Yes! The procrastinators??? The workaholics?? Enough of your excuses. Now get your asses and shake that thang. There are ample of YouTube videos which can help you sway on your favorite song. Make use of technology and work-from- home time and get started.
  6. 6. Try out a makeover at home: YouTube has made everyone an expert. What a good time to learn. Experiment with your hairstyle, your eye- brow shape. Discover yourself what will look better on you.
  7. 7. Check out the vendors: Plan a bit, make calls, plan a zoom meeting. Do your part at home using technology. Make use of the most that can be done on calls. The best part is everyone’s on phone these days. You can even visit the whole wedding venue on the zoom call itself.
  8. 8. Plan your dream wedding dress: Dig in all the websites, Pinterest, your saved items on Instagram. Look out for the trends, choose the best of them all. It’s time to finalize one for yourself.
  9. 9. Let us know if you have more ideas too about planning a wedding at home. Let us help everyone who needs this information. Looking for the Best banquet hall for weddings in Delhi, you must schedule your visit to the Dee Marks hotel and resorts, they can offer you the best wedding venue for your big day.
  10. 10. Build your wedding website or an app: Let your guests know all the updates for your wedding. There are many free ways you can create a website or an app. An easy way to send invites and receive RSVP. Get started with your journey. Don’t be sad due to the pandemic. Instead, see the bright side and look out for opportunities during this time.
  11. 11. Thank You

×