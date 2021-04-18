Rick is a mentally-unbalanced however scientifically-gifted old man who has recently reconnected with his family members. He spends most of his time involving his young grandson Morty in harmful, over-the-top journeys throughout area and alternating cosmos. Compounded with Morty's already unpredictable family life, these events create Morty much distress at home as well as institution. To know more… rick and morty season 4 episode 1 torrent