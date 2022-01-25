Successfully reported this slideshow.
Search marketing is a strategy for increasing a website’s exposure and ranking in search engine result pages or “SERPs”. Search marketing strategies are largely classified into two types — Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

  1. 1. SEO and SEM: Differences and Similarities Presented by SEO Long Island
  2. 2. Search marketing is a strategy for increasing a website’s exposure and ranking in search engine result pages or “SERPs”. Search marketing strategies are largely classified into two types — Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM). Both of these strategies are diametrically opposed, and it is helpful to have a full grasp of both if you want to increase the performance of your website in today's cyberspace. What is SEO? SEO helps to optimize and boost the visibility of a website on natural (organic traffic) SERPs. In other words, it is useful in optimizing the website so that it is more prominent in relevant searches. High visibility of web pages in SERPs can bring in new traffic to the website.
  3. 3. On-page SEO and off-page SEO are the two primary forms of SEO. On-page SEO improves the quality of a webpage by using elements such as URL structure, content, title tag, internal linking, headings, meta description, page performance, and so on. Off-page SEO boosts a website's authority by using elements such as link building and customer reviews. Some of the most important advantages of working with SEO services in Long Island are: ●It does not include any sponsored ads for increasing website visitors. ●It aims to increase the quality of traffic to the website. ●It can make your website more user-friendly. ●It can increase the exposure and credibility of your brand. ●It is an effective long-term marketing strategy.
  4. 4. What is SEM? SEM is an excellent way for businesses to reach their target demographic. Like SEO, it is used to increase the exposure of a website on SERPs. Search engine marketing in Long Island begins with keyword selection — when a user searches for the chosen keyword(s), an ad is shown on the page. SEM is a pay per click (PPC) strategy, which means you pay for each ad click. Some of the most important advantages of SEM are: ●You can instantly reach your key demographic. ●You can raise your brand awareness. ●You can easily manage your ads from the Google Ads dashboard. ●You can easily test and measure the performance of your web pages. Key Difference ●Speciality: SEO increases the exposure of a website, whereas SEM can increase a small business's sales. ●Results: SEO adds long-term value to your website, whereas SEM provides immediate results.
  5. 5. ●Paying: You pay nothing when a user clicks on your organic (SEO) listing — however, you must pay for each click on your SEM listing. ●Testings: SEO is not suitable for website testing, but SEM is. ●Specify audience: When using SEO, you cannot target your audience; but, when using SEM, you can. ●Competition: Competition is higher in SEM than SEO due to the use of targeted keywords. Similarities ●They both contribute to the growth and traffic of a website. ●They both help in the visibility of brands in search results. ●To use SEO and SEM, website owners must first understand their target demographic. ●You need to test and optimize your website regularly. This article contains all of the important information you need to grasp the fundamental differences and similarities between SEO and SEM.
  6. 6. Contact Information Address: 38 West Park Ave. Suite #500 Long Beach, New York 11561 (Buzzer #5) Phone:(516) 897-8419 Website:https://seolongisland.com/

