Economic Survey 2023 | Infographics in Hindi

Feb. 06, 2023
Economic Survey 2023 | Infographics in Hindi

Feb. 06, 2023
Economy & Finance

All eyes are now on the Union Budget. But before the Union Budget, the Finance Minister presented the Economic Survey 2022-23 in the Parliament. GDP growth is pegged at 6-6.8 per cent, the lowest in three years, in the next fiscal due to macroeconomic challenges. Nevertheless, this is an optimistic estimate and India's economy is pegged as the fastest-growing economy.
Read More - https://www.prabhasakshi.com/infographs/economic-survey-2023

