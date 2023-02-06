Economic Survey 2023 | Infographics in Hindi

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
All eyes are now on the Union Budget. But before the Union Budget, the Finance Minister presented the Economic Survey 2022-23 in the Parliament. GDP growth is pegged at 6-6.8 per cent, the lowest in three years, in the next fiscal due to macroeconomic challenges. Nevertheless, this is an optimistic estimate and India's economy is pegged as the fastest-growing economy.
Read More - https://www.prabhasakshi.com/infographs/economic-survey-2023
