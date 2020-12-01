How to Use Competitor Analysis for Your Marketing Strategy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
About me ● Education background in IT & Computing ● Studied Management & Marketing at University ● Started working part ti...
Agenda An introduction to Impression Defining digital strategy Strategy research - insights Importance of a holistic view ...
A little introduction to Impression And how this strategy conversation has come about
Founded in November 2012, Impression has grown to be one of the UK’s premier agencies, working with brands across the glob...
What we do SEO Paid Media Digital PR Analytics We help businesses make more money online through strategic digital marketi...
Our Clients & Awards AWARDS RAR Digital Awards WINNER UK Search Awards WINNER European Search Awards WINNER The DRUM recom...
United Kingdom United States Australasia Europe Where are our clients based?
How this has changed over time ● Client size - now include household names ● Multi-service clients ● Work with Digital Dir...
What is digital strategy?
“Strategy” The direction and scope of the marketing activity to reach the end vision
● Wider team buy-in and input ● Competitor activity ● Top level channel considerations ● External influences (use PESTLE t...
● The day-to-day, always-on marketing activity ● Channel work, and overcoming most channel challenges ● Working towards an...
● You may not have full control of strategy ● Now your objectives ○ SMART or OKR formats ideally ● You can influence ○ Cha...
Strategy research Where do the insights come from?
Available sources of information ● Google Trends (& Insights Finder) ● Google and Microsoft Ads ● Facebook & Facebook Ads ...
● It’s hard to come by accurate whole market data ● Early in our research we found a thing called “clickstream data” ● Thi...
Why all-channel insights are important ● Avoid competing per-channel with a competitor ● Explore formats used across marke...
A brief word on third party data STOP! Clickstream isn’t direct measurement First party, direct measurement will never equ...
Getting the whole picture The importance of a holistic view - an example
Getting the whole picture Imagine a scenario where your search ads performance is great ● Impression share is very high ● ...
Using the growth quadrant, gain a comprehensive understanding of your competitor landscape. View both ingrained market lea...
Navigate down to the traffic generation strategy segment Compare the traffic mix of your website and the market, are they ...
How we use SEMrush Typical challenges we use SEMRush to help us solve
How do we find digital competitors? SEMrush enables you to find both broader industry AND organic competitors Either use i...
Due Diligence Ensuring we can help
Which channels send my competition traffic? Benchmarking - ﬁrst navigate to the benchmarking tab Traffic Generation Strate...
How much traffic do channels actually generate?
How do we enter an overcrowded market?
What other markets do my competitors operate in?
Following from identifying new markets, what growth opportunity is there?
How can we reach this new audience? If you’ve just identified a new audience, how can you reach them when your competitors...
Reporting Tracking Growth How market share changes over time. Longer term impact of brand work. Understand impact of chann...
Looking to the future
A word on measurement and the future ● Cookie-less browsers ● Consumer privacy laws ● Google Analytics 4 ● Third party mea...
So in summary Using competitive analysis for marketing strategy
So - in summary ● There are a lot of free sources of data out there ● Some great tools to make things easier ● Strategy is...
hello@impression.co.uk Fothergill House, 16 King Street Nottingham, NG1 2AS 01158 242 212 Thank you
In the current online marketing landscape, it’s not enough to rely on channel-specific intelligence to run a single-channel activity such as PPC advertising, or solely SEO techniques. This is where competitor analysis can become the key source of market and competitive intelligence.

In this presentation, Aaron Dicks, Managing Director of Impression, shares how his agency uses competitive intelligence data to inform clients of holistic competitor analysis.

These slides were presented at the SEMrush webinar "How to Use Competitor Analysis for Your Marketing Strategy". Video replay is available at https://www.semrush.com/webinars/how-to-use-competitor-analysis-for-your-marketing-strategies/

