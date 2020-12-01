In the current online marketing landscape, it’s not enough to rely on channel-specific intelligence to run a single-channel activity such as PPC advertising, or solely SEO techniques. This is where competitor analysis can become the key source of market and competitive intelligence.



In this presentation, Aaron Dicks, Managing Director of Impression, shares how his agency uses competitive intelligence data to inform clients of holistic competitor analysis.



These slides were presented at the SEMrush webinar "How to Use Competitor Analysis for Your Marketing Strategy". Video replay is available at https://www.semrush.com/webinars/how-to-use-competitor-analysis-for-your-marketing-strategies/