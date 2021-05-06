Operacionesgravad as

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¨AÑO DE LA PROMOCIÓN DE LA INDUSTRIA RESPONSABLE Y DEL COMPROMISO CLIMÁTICO“ FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS CONTABLES, FINANCIERAS Y...
BASE LEGAL ARTÍCULO 1° DEL TUO DE LA LEY DEL IGV E ISC- DECRETO SUPREMO N° 055-99-EF Y MODIFICATORIAS
Cuando uno analiza el ámbito de aplicación de todo tributo, estarán por un lado las operaciones gravadas, las exoneradas y...
OPERACIONES GRAVADAS Venta en el País de bienes muebles. Prestación o utilización de servicios en el País. Los contratos d...
IMPUESTO GENERAL A LAS VENTAS: INAFECTACIÓN LEGAL Operaciones NO Gravadas (Inafectación Legal) Arrendamiento de bienes mue...
La importación de bienes donados a entidades religiosas. La transferencia o importación de bienes y la prestación de servi...
EXONERACIONES DEL IGV Entendemos por exoneradas a aquellas operaciones que, no obstante encontrarse afectas en principio a...
VIGENCIA Y RENUNCIA ALA EXONERACIÓN ARTICULO 7 Las exoneraciones contenidas en los Apéndices I y II tienen vigencia hasta ...
PROCEDIMIENTO PARA LAS CONTRATACIONES EXONERADAS Previamente a la resolución o acuerdo que apruebe la exoneración del proc...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Para otorgar una exoneración parcial o total para el pago de la obligación tributaria, es lógico que la o...
CASO Nº 1: EXONERACIÓN A LA PRIMERA VENTA DE INMUEBLES Con fecha 25 de setiembre de 2010, “INMOBILIARIA LUCAS” S.A.C. va a...
CASO Nº 2: EXONERACIÓN La empresa chispita S.A., nos indica que ha construido un edificio con cuatro departamentos, los mi...
CASO Nº3: VENTAS GRAVADAS Y NO GRAVADAS AL MENUDEO El reglamento del I.G.V. – I.S.C., D.S. Nº 136-96-EF en su Artículo 5º,...
CASO Nº 4: VENTAS GRAVADAS Y NO GRAVADAS El Sr. Pérez tiene una bodega donde vende productos de primera necesidad gravados...
  FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS CONTABLES, FINANCIERAS Y ADMINISTRATIVAS ESCUELA DE CONTABILIDAD ASIGNATURA CICLO ACADÉMICO DOCENTE INTEGRANTES : CERTIFICACIÓN EN USO INTENSIVO DE TECNOLOGÍAS II : VI :JORGE GARCIA CALDERON : LEON TAMARAALEJANDRO
  2. 2. BASE LEGAL ARTÍCULO 1° DEL TUO DE LA LEY DEL IGV E ISC- DECRETO SUPREMO N° 055-99-EF Y MODIFICATORIAS
  3. 3. Cuando uno analiza el ámbito de aplicación de todo tributo, estarán por un lado las operaciones gravadas, las exoneradas y las inafectaciones, estas últimas pueden ser de tipo lógica o de tipo legal. En esta oportunidad analizaremos las operaciones gravadas y no gravadas exoneradas e inafectas del pago del Impuesto General a las Ventas.
  4. 4. OPERACIONES GRAVADAS Venta en el País de bienes muebles. Prestación o utilización de servicios en el País. Los contratos de construcción. La Primera venta de inmuebles que realicen los constructores. La importación de bienes. VALOR DE VENTA + 18% IGV = PRECIO DE VENTA 1000 + 180 = 1180
  5. 5. IMPUESTO GENERAL A LAS VENTAS: INAFECTACIÓN LEGAL Operaciones NO Gravadas (Inafectación Legal) Arrendamiento de bienes muebles o inmuebles, siempre que el ingreso constituya renta de 1° Categoría. La transferencia de bienes usados que efectúen las personas naturales o jurídicas que no realicen actividad empresarial. Los bienes de uso personal o menaje de casa que se importe liberados de derechos aduaneros con excepción de los vehículos. Los juegos de azar y apuestas, tales como loterías, bingos, rifas, máquinas tragamonedas, casinos de juego y eventos hípicos. Los servicios de crédito: ingresos percibidos por las empresas bancarias por concepto de ganancias de capital, derivadas de intereses, comisiones, pagarés, etc. Las Pólizas de seguros de vida emitidas por compañías de seguros legalmente constituidas en el Perú.
  6. 6. La importación de bienes donados a entidades religiosas. La transferencia o importación de bienes y la prestación de servicios que efectúen las Instituciones Educativas Públicas o Privadas exclusivamente para sus fines propios (Decreto Supremo) Los servicios de comisión mercantil prestados a personas no domiciliadas en relación con la venta en el país de productos provenientes del exterior, siempre que el comisionista actúe como intermediario entre un sujeto domiciliado en el país y otro no domiciliado y la comisión sea pagada en el exterior Los Servicios que presten las AFPs Los pasajes internacionales adquiridos por la Iglesia Católica para sus agentes pastorales. IMPUESTO GENERAL A LAS VENTAS: INAFECTACIÓN LEGAL Operaciones NO Gravadas (Inafectación Legal)
  7. 7. EXONERACIONES DEL IGV Entendemos por exoneradas a aquellas operaciones que, no obstante encontrarse afectas en principio al impuesto, por mandato de la misma ley quedan liberadas del pago del tributo. En tal sentido, están exoneradas del IGV las operaciones de venta en el país o importación de los servicios incluidos en el los bienes contenidos en el Apéndice I, así como la prestación de Apéndice II de la Ley del Impuesto General a las Ventas. BASE LEGAL: Artículo 5° del TUO de la Ley del IGV e ISC - Decreto Supremo N° 055-99-EF y modificatorias. a)En el caso de bienes, sólo podrá comprender animales vivos, insumos para el agro, productos alimenticios primarios, insumos vegetales para la industria del tabaco, materias primas, inmuebles destinados a sectores de escasos recursos económicos y bienes culturales integrantes del Patrimonio Cultural de la Nación con certificación del Instituto Nacional de Cultura. b)Su prórroga se efectuará de acuerdo al plazo que establezca la norma marco para la dación de exoneraciones, incentivos o beneficios tributarios, estando condicionada a los resultados de la evaluación del costo- beneficio de la exoneración, la que deberá efectuarse conforme a lo que establezca la citada norma. MODIFICACIÓN DE LOS APÉNDICES I Y II ARTICULO 6
  8. 8. VIGENCIA Y RENUNCIA ALA EXONERACIÓN ARTICULO 7 Las exoneraciones contenidas en los Apéndices I y II tienen vigencia hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2015.” CARÁCTER EXPRESO DE LA EXONERACIÓN ARTICULO 8 Las exoneraciones genéricas otorgadas o que se otorguen no incluyen este impuesto. La exoneración del Impuesto General a las Ventas deberá ser expresa e incorporarse en los Apéndices I y II.
  9. 9. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA LAS CONTRATACIONES EXONERADAS Previamente a la resolución o acuerdo que apruebe la exoneración del proceso de selección, se requiere que la Entidad sustente uno o mas informes, que contengan la justificación técnica y legal de la procedencia y necesidad de la exoneración. La contratación es directa e inmediata, y la ley faculta a invitar a un solo proveedor, cuya propuesta cumpla con las características y condiciones establecidas en las base legal.
  10. 10. CARACTERÍSTICAS Para otorgar una exoneración parcial o total para el pago de la obligación tributaria, es lógico que la obligación debe haber existido La exoneración es otorgada por el Poder ejecutivo según los casos determinados por la ley. La Administración Tributaria podrá determinar los casos en los cuales debe concederse la exoneración siempre y cuando se encuentre en los límites que la ley fije y puede establecer los requisitos y condiciones para el disfrute del beneficio o incentivo fiscal.
  11. 11. CASO Nº 1: EXONERACIÓN A LA PRIMERA VENTA DE INMUEBLES Con fecha 25 de setiembre de 2010, “INMOBILIARIA LUCAS” S.A.C. va a efectuar la primera venta de un 1 departamento ubicado en el distrito de Lince, cuyo valor de venta equivale a S/. 155,250. Nos consultan si esta venta goza de la exoneración del IGV. SOLUCIÓN: Cabe mencionar que en este supuesto de afectación sólo se grava el valor de la construcción (el que para efectos de este impuesto equivale al 50% del valor de la transferencia) más no, el valor del terreno (que equivale, al otro 50%). No obstante lo anteriormente señalado, debe tenerse en consideración que si la primera venta de estos inmuebles se destina a vivienda, no supera las 35 UIT’s (S/. 126,000 para el 2010) y la empresa inmobiliaria cuenta con la presentación de la solicitud de Licencia de Construcción admitida por la Municipalidad correspondiente, la operación estará exonerada del IGV. Así lo establece expresamente el literal B) del Apéndice I de la Ley del IGV, el cual señala que la exoneración del IGV abarca únicamente la primera venta de inmuebles que realicen los constructores de los mismos, cuyo valor de venta no supere las 35 UIT. En tal sentido, en el caso de la primera venta del departamento que efectúe “INMOBILIARIA LUCAS” S.A.C. a efecto de verificar si le corresponde la exoneración comentada, se debe determinar en principio el valor de venta del inmueble. Así tenemos que si el valor de venta del inmueble es de S/. 155,250, monto superior a S/. 126,000 que representa 35 UIT, podríamos concluir que esta operación estará gravada con el impuesto. En ese caso, el cálculo del impuesto se efectuará de acuerdo a losiguiente: a) Valor de venta Terreno (50%) Constr. (50%) b) IGV Base imponible IGV (19%) c) Precio Venta S/. 155,250 S/. 77,625 S/. 77,625 S/. 14,749 S/. 77,625 S/. 14,749 S/. 169,999 CASOS PRACTICOS
  12. 12. CASO Nº 2: EXONERACIÓN La empresa chispita S.A., nos indica que ha construido un edificio con cuatro departamentos, los mismos que cumplen con las disposiciones técnicas requeridas para que su primera venta se encuentre exonerada del impuesto General a las Ventas de acuerdo con lo previsto en el inciso b) del Apéndice I de la citada ley. APLICACIÓN TEORICA: Al respecto, cabe recordar lo establecido en el Decreto Legislativo Nº 980, la exoneración a la primera venta de inmuebles que realicen los constructores cuyo valor no supere las 35 UIT (unidades impositivas tributarias), siempre que sean destinadas exclusivamente a vivienda y cumplan con las características técnicas que debía establecerse en una norma reglamentaria. APLICACIÓN PRÁCTICA: Una empresa constructora va a realizar la venta de un departamento el mismo que cumple con las características técnicas para encontrarse exonerado, cuyo valor de venta es de S/. 110,000.00. - Comparación del Valor del Inmueble con el Valor Límite 110,000.00 133,000.00 - Valor del Inmueble - Valor Límite exonerado Del IGV 35UIT Como se puede observar el valor del inmueble no supera las 35 UIT por lo que esta venta se encuentra exonerada del IGV
  13. 13. CASO Nº3: VENTAS GRAVADAS Y NO GRAVADAS AL MENUDEO El reglamento del I.G.V. – I.S.C., D.S. Nº 136-96-EF en su Artículo 5º, Numeral 8, establece que los comerciantes minoristas que por la modalidad o volumen de sus ventas no les sea posible discriminar las ventas gravadas y no gravadas, determinaran la base imponible aplicado al total de las ventas del mes, el porcentaje que corresponda a las compras gravadas del mismo periodo en relación con el total de compras gravadas y no gravadas efectuadas en dichomes. APLICACIÓN PRÁCTICA Ventas del mes de marzo 2014 Compras gravadas marzo 2014 : S/. 20,000.00 : 13,000.00 Compras no gravadas marzo 2014: 6,000.00 Crédito fiscal Total compras del mes : 2,340.00 : 19,000.00 a) determinamos el porcentaje a aplicar. b) determinar la base imponible. Total ventas x porcentaje = S/. 20,000.00 x 68% = S/. 13,000.00 c).determinar el I.G.V. a pagar. Vetas gravadas del mes I.G.V. por ventas 18% : S/. 13,000.00 : S/. 2,480.00 Crédito fiscal : (2,340.00) I.G.V a pagar : S/. 180.00 El contribuyente pagara la suma de S/. 108.00 en el Formulario 621 (PDT – IGV – Renta Mensual) e indicara en el casillero 100 las ventas netas (S/. 13,600.00) y en el casillero 105 las ventas no gravadas (S/.6,400.00).
  14. 14. CASO Nº 4: VENTAS GRAVADAS Y NO GRAVADAS El Sr. Pérez tiene una bodega donde vende productos de primera necesidad gravados y no gravados. Ha iniciado sus actividades en el mes de enero del año 2009, y sus ventas gravadas del mes ascienden a S/ 10,800 y las no gravadas a S/.6, 000. Por la modalidad de ventas, el Sr. Pérez no ha discriminado las compras que se emplean para sus operaciones gravadas y no gravadas. Asimismo, se sabe que las compras gravadas del mes ascienden a S/ 18,000 + S/.3, 420 de IGV y las compras no gravadas a S/. 4,000. Se consulta cuál es el crédito fiscal del mes de enero. Para determinar el porcentaje del crédito fiscal que corresponde utilizar contra el impuesto bruto producto de sus operaciones gravadas con el IGV, el contribuyente deber proceder según lo dispuesto en el numeral 6 del artículo 6° del Reglamento de la Ley del IGV e ISC : Porcentaje = Ventas gravadas + exportaciones Ventas gravadas + no gravadas (*) Porcentaje = 10,800 x 100 = 64.29% (10,800 + 6,000) (% a aplicar para el cálculo del Crédito Fiscal) Total crédito fiscal S/.3, 420 x 64.29%: 2,199 Total Crédito fiscal a ser utilizado en el periodo = S/.2, 199. (*) Del periodo pues se trata del primer mes.
