Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Luc Coiffait and Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris

28 views

Published on

Photographer Luc Coiffait and hair stylist Olivier Lebrun for L'Officiel Paris. Featuring model Laetitia Montalembert.

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×