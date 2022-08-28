Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why we love ？.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
Why we love ？.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
Science

為什麼我們會陷入愛情？

Why we love ？

為什麼我們會陷入愛情？

Why we love ？

Science

Why we love ？.ppt

  1. 1. 為什麼我們會陷入愛情？
  2. 2. CH1. I Want To Know What Love Is CH2. 作者簡介 CH3. Why We Love？ CH4. Bonus
  3. 3. CH1. I Want To Know What Love Is CH2. 作者簡介 CH3. Why We Love？ CH4. Bonus
  4. 4. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
  5. 5. 人類的演進
  6. 6. 人類的演進
  7. 7. CH1. I Want To Know What Love Is CH2. 作者簡介 CH3. Why We Love？ CH4. Bonus
  8. 8. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 海倫·伊麗莎白·費舍爾(Helen Elizabeth Fisher) 是美國人類學家、人類行為研究員和自助作家。
  9. 9. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 1968 年獲得紐約大學人類學和心理學學士學位； 1972 年在科羅拉多大學博爾德分校獲得體質人類學、 文化人類學、語言學和考古學碩士學位。 1975 年在科羅拉多大學博爾德分校獲得體質人類學、 人類進化、靈長類動物學、人類性行為和生殖策略博士學位。
  10. 10. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 是生物人類學家， 印第安納大學金賽研究所高級研究員， 羅格斯大學人類學係人類進化研究中心成員。
  11. 11. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 為全球研究兩性關係的頂尖專家之一， 也是世界知名交友網站「Match.com」及 「Chemistry.com」顧問。
  12. 12. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 美國人類學學會在一九八五年授予其傑出成就獎。 她長期研究人類愛情行為，有十六本著作， 包含《愛慾：婚姻、外遇與離婚的自然史》、 《第一性：女人的天賦正在改變世界》兩本中譯本。
  13. 13. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 在加入羅格斯大學之前， 她是紐約市美國自然歷史博物館的研究助理。
  14. 14. Helen Elizabeth Fisher (born May 31, 1945) 她是愛和吸引力生物學 (the biology of love and attraction)的領先專家。 她現在是愛情研究界被引用次數最多的學者。
  15. 15. 2005 年， 她受僱於 match.com 幫助建立 chemistry.com， 該網站利用她的研究和經驗創建了 基於激素和基於個性的匹配系統。
  16. 16. Helen Fisher就是chemistry.com的 chief scientific advisor。 而這個網站也在衆多的dating 網站中排到了第二位。
  17. 17. 她是 2006 年和 2008 年 TED 會議的主要發言人之一。
  18. 18. Helen Fisher’s TED talks Helen Fisher Why we love, why we cheat Posted Sep 2006 Helen Fisher The brain in love Posted Jul 2008 Helen Fisher Technology hasn't changed love. Here's why Posted Sep 2016
  19. 19. 2009 年 1 月 30 日， 她出現在 ABC 新聞 20/20 特別節目 《為什麼是他？為什麼是她？誘惑的科學， 在那裡她討論了她最近關於大腦化學和浪漫愛情的研究。
  20. 20. 她出現在 2014 年關於心碎和孤獨的紀錄片中， 名為《紐約失眠》(Sleepless in New York)和 2017 年 PBS Nova 的計算機約會特別節目 “如何在線尋找愛情”( 'How to Find Love Online‘)。
  21. 21. 費舍爾建議，為了維持長期深厚的依戀和浪漫的愛情： 夫妻應該通過定期發生性和身體接觸（這會促進催產素系統）、 參與新活動（這會促進多巴胺系統）來利用神經化學， 對伴侶說好話（減少皮質醇和膽固醇）。
  22. 22. 推薦3本海倫·費舍爾的重要作品。 ANATOMY OF LOVE: The Natural History of Mating, Marriage and Why We Stray(1994)。 WHY WE LOVE: The Nature and Chemistry of Romantic Love(2004)。 Why Him? Why Her?: Finding Real Love By Understanding Your Personality Type(Jan, 2010)。
  23. 23. 劉文正－愛像什麼 (1983)
  24. 24. CH1. I Want To Know What Love Is CH2. 作者簡介 CH3. Why We Love？ CH4. Bonus
  25. 25. Why We Love： The Nature and Chemistry of Romantic Love Why We Love：The Nature and Chemistry of Romantic Love January 2, 2005 by Helen Fisher
  26. 26. 情種起源 • 作者： （美）費舍爾 • 出版社：湖南科學技術出版社 • 出版日期：2014/07/01 • 語言：簡體中文 • 定價：216元
  27. 27. 費舍爾在她的書中提出 人類已經進化出三個用於交配和繁殖的核心大腦系統： 1. 色欲(Lust)——性慾(sex drive )或性衝動(libido)， 也被描述為 borogodó。 2.吸引力(Attraction)——早期強烈的浪漫愛情。 3.依戀(Attachment)——與長期伴侶結合的深厚感情。
  28. 28. 費舍爾堅持認為， 愛可以從這三種感覺中的任何一種開始。： 有些人與新人發生性關係，然後墜入愛河。 有些人先墜入愛河，然後發生性關係。 有些人對另一個人有一種深深的依戀感， 然後變成浪漫和性慾。 但是性慾進化到開始與一系列伴侶交配。 浪漫的愛情演變為將一個人的交配能量集中在一個伴侶身上； 依戀的演變使我們能夠形成一對紐帶， 並以團隊的形式共同撫養孩子。
  29. 29. 費舍爾討論了強烈浪漫愛情的許多感受， 稱它始於心愛的人具有“特殊意義”("special meaning) 然後你會非常專注於他或她。 人們可以列出他們不喜歡心上人的事情， 但會把這些事情拋在一邊，專注於他們喜歡的事情。
  30. 30. 她報告說，強烈的能量、興高采烈、情緒波動、情緒依賴、 分離焦慮、佔有欲、身體反應（包括心跳加速和呼吸急促） 以及渴望都是這種感覺的核心。但最重要的是強迫思維。
  31. 31. 費舍爾和她的同事通過 fMRI 掃描 49 名男女的大腦來研究浪漫愛情的大腦迴路： 17 名剛剛瘋狂墜入愛河，15 名剛剛被甩， 還有 17 名報告說平均結婚21年後他們仍在相愛中。
  32. 32. 她的中心思想之一是 浪漫的愛情是一種比性衝動更強烈的動力。
  33. 33. 正如她所說： “畢竟，如果你隨便請某人和你上床而他們拒絕， 你就不會陷入抑鬱、自殺或殺人—— 但世界各地的人們都深受浪漫拒絕的折磨。 "
  34. 34. 費舍爾還堅持認為， 服用某些抗抑鬱藥可能會抑制浪漫的愛情和依戀感 （以及性慾）。
  35. 35. 從剛剛瘋狂墜入愛河的人的腦部掃描來看， 費舍爾 2004 年的著作(Why We Love： The Nature and Chemistry of Romantic Love ) 討論了男性和女性大腦之間的差異。
  36. 36. 平均而言： 男性傾向於 在與視覺刺激整合相關的大腦區域表現出更多活動。 而女性在 與記憶回憶相關的幾個大腦區域表現出更多活動。
  37. 37. 費舍爾假設這些差異源於控製配偶選擇的不同進化力量。 在史前時期（和今天），男性必須在視覺上評估潛在的女性伴侶， 以確保她健康且適合年齡來生育和撫養他們的潛在後代。 但女性無法從男性的外表判斷他是否會成為一個好丈夫和好父親； 她必須記住他過去的行為、成就和不幸經歷—— 這些記憶可以幫助她為即將到來的孩子選擇一個有效的丈夫和父親。
  38. 38. 2006 年，她的 MRI 研究表明： 當人們戀愛時， 腹側被蓋區(ventral tegmental area)和尾狀核(caudate nucleus) 會變得活躍，並刊登在（2 月）《國家地理》封面文章 “愛情——化學反應”中, ("Love – the Chemical Reaction".)。
  39. 39. 腹側被蓋區
  40. 40. 尾狀核
  41. 41. 古老的笑話： “爲什麽一個女人必須長得美麗先於有智慧？ 因爲男人在他們思考之前更早學會看。”
  42. 42. 費舍爾解釋道： 在遠古時代嬰兒存活率極低，而男性都想要傳遞優秀的基因， 五官對稱則意味著健康，就有可能産生更多的後代， 而且這些後代有著更强的適應能力。於是祖先把選擇年輕美貌女性 的喜好的基因傳遞了下來，一直到今天。
  43. 43. 在對大腦核磁共振的試驗中， 針對視覺刺激過程， 男人的大腦區域中會比女性有更多活動， 特別是在觀看臉部的時候。
  44. 44. 在戀愛中我們很容易發現， 一般男性比女性顯得更加理想化，更加懷疑， 更加利他甚至是幼稚，而女性則顯得成熟。 所以一段感情，往往女性更難以陷入愛河。
  45. 45. 根據費舍爾的研究： 我們的先祖曾經都是在樹上的動物， 女性可以將幼崽背到身後輕易地採摘果實並且躲過掠食者。 但是由於我們祖先的進化我們逐漸開始適應陸地， 而此時一個女性先祖就再也無法獨自適應單獨生活。 結伴生存越來與重要，而此時一個男性也無法同時 佔有好幾個女性，因爲他無法贍養並保護這麽多女性， 而也會有其他示愛者會奪走其中一兩個女性。 所以最後人類社會開始從群交部落進化爲一對一的結伴而行， 根據最新資料顯示350萬年前就已經開始了一夫一妻的生活。
  46. 46. 此時對男性則提出了更高的要求： 女性在哺乳期間需要更充足的照顧， 因爲在那個嚴酷的時代生育一個後代要冒極大的風險， 而守護家庭以及食物的供應會在女性的懷孕以及哺乳期 有著極高的要求。 所以女性更喜歡能够爲其提供安全感的男性來結伴。
  47. 47. 我們的祖先也把這樣的基因遺傳給了女性， 現代女性也同樣不容易陷入愛河， 對於有金錢與地位的男性更有好感。
  48. 48. 同時，女性還發展出了識別語言的能力， 對於男性的語言極爲敏感： 女性需要用語言來識別一個男人是否可靠， 是否對她忠誠以及有欺騙。 這也就是爲什麽人類社會無論怎麽發展， 說甜言蜜語、寫詩、寫情書的永遠都是男性。
  49. 49. 要讓女性陷入愛河， 對男性有著極大的考驗： 男性一方面要有吸引女性的語言能力， 一方面還要有著遠高於女性的金錢與地位， 這樣才能有一個比較好的開始，當然這也僅僅只是有個開始。
  50. 50. 如果《泰坦尼克號》的結局是 露絲和杰克在一起，那麽他們真的會幸福？
  51. 51. 神經傳導物質 （neurotransmitter） 神經傳導物質（neurotransmitter）又稱神經傳遞質、 傳遞質，是由神經元分泌的信號分子（資訊傳遞物質）， 可通過突觸影響另一個細胞； 此接收信號的細胞可為另一個神經元、腺體、肌細胞。
  52. 52. 戀愛中的大腦
  53. 53. 戀愛中的大腦大量分泌著3種重要的神經遞質： 1.多巴胺(Dopamine)。 2.正腎上腺素(Norepinephrine)。 3.血清素(Serotonin)。 這三者共同構成了大腦中的愛情獎勵回路
  54. 54. 1.多巴胺(Dopamine)。 欣喜若狂是愛情的典型特徵，這正是多巴胺分泌的作用。 多巴胺在戀愛開始時濃度高升，使人産生高度的興奮、 吃不下飯、睡不著覺、發抖、心砰砰跳、呼吸加速、白日夢， 狂躁，害怕....... 愛情本質上是一種上癮，如同游戲一樣。 當愛的獎勵來臨時伴隨著極樂的依賴，被拒絕的時候伴隨著 痛苦以及毀滅性的渴求，多巴胺會更加亢奮的生産， 刺激大腦以更多能量去追求心上人，尋求愛的獎勵。
  55. 55. 2.正腎上腺素(Norepinephrine)。 正腎上腺素（Norepinephrine、nor-epinephrine，也稱 Noradrenaline、nor-adrenaline--，縮寫NE或NA），又稱去 甲基腎上腺素，學名1-(3,4-二羥苯基)-2-胺基乙醇，是腎上腺素 去掉 N-甲基後形成的物質，在化學結構上也屬於兒茶酚胺。 去甲腎上腺素是多巴胺的衍生物， 同樣也會造成精力過剩，茶飯不思。
  56. 56. 2.正腎上腺素(Norepinephrine)。 正腎上腺素不僅會讓人頭暈目眩、精力充沛、情緒高漲， 甚至會有食慾下降和失眠的情況。 換句話說，你墜入愛河後，可能吃不下、睡不著的原因， 可能都是正腎上腺素在偷偷作怪。
  57. 57. 2.正腎上腺素(Norepinephrine)。 其實，正腎上腺素在我們面對壓力， 是引發「戰或逃」（fight or flight）模式 非常重要的神經傳導物質。 面對喜歡的人，你可能小鹿亂撞、怦然心動， 也都和正腎上腺素有關！
  58. 58. 3.血清素(Serotonin)。 血清素是一種抑制性神經遞質， 而多巴胺與正腎上腺素的濃度上升會帶來血清素的驟降。 戀愛中人的大腦就像風車上的老鼠一樣停不下來， 整天白日夢，幻想，衝動。 這都是與這種抑制神經遞質的下降有關， 低水平的血清素會帶來著魔般的思念。
  59. 59. 從愛情過度到依戀
  60. 60. 根據離婚調查，七年之癢實際上比想像的低： 更多的是在二十多年後離婚， 而二十多年正是一個孩童能够獨立生存的時間， 而這也是基因裏早已寫好的， 自然需要我們將下一代撫育完畢後才有分開的資格。
  61. 61. 而這種依戀的化學物質會抑制浪漫的化學物質： 而使伴侶産生融合、依戀感的是 催産素與後葉加壓素， 主要都由丘腦下部(Hypothalamus)和性腺産生。
  62. 62. 後葉加壓素（Vasopressin） 當一個男人對自己家庭越來越依賴，睾酮激素的水平會降低， 准爸爸就是在經歷一個睾酮素下降的過程， 而與此同時後葉加壓素也在增加， 這也導致了一個男性想與一個女性一起建立家庭的願望。 反過來，睾酮激素高於基準綫的男性結婚較少， 婚姻也不穩定，經常會有桃色事件。
  63. 63. 催産素(Oxytocin)： 催産素除了在丘腦下部形成以外， 還可以在卵巢和睾丸中形成， 不同的是女性的催産素 能够刺激生産乳汁建立母嬰之間的情感聯繫。
  64. 64. 催産素(Oxytocin)： 催產素，主要由下視丘分泌，儲存於腦下垂體後葉（posterior pituitary），不只維繫情感，也能提升同理心、促進溝通。 過去，在自閉症患者相關研究中， 發現自閉症者血液中的催產素濃度相較正常人低很多。
  65. 65. 催産素(Oxytocin)： 催產素會在哺乳、分娩過程和性交時大量釋放。 主要有刺激乳頭促進乳汁產生、收縮子宮促進分娩， 以及促進雙方之間的信任與依戀感的功能。所以，催產素 維持不僅在愛情關係扮演重要角色，在親子關係中也是。
  66. 66. 催産素(Oxytocin)： 催產素又有一個可愛的別稱，叫做「抱抱荷爾蒙」。 不管是和對方或是家人朋友等人抱抱的時候， 你是不是會感受到對方滿滿的愛意、安全感呢？ 這其實和催產素的釋放有關，而且也有利於鞏固彼此的關係。
  67. 67. 男女高潮時， 後葉加壓素與催産素都會大量分泌， 對對方有一種極大的依戀感。 在通常情况下，後葉加壓素與催産素會抑制多巴胺的分泌， 抑制浪漫狂喜的感覺，進而用另一種更深的依戀感取代。
  68. 68. 通奸與混亂
  69. 69. 雖然我們已經進化爲一夫一妻制，但同時， 我們的基因又是被植入了各種激情與混亂。
  70. 70. 1994年美國科學家 對3432名18~59歲之間的美國人就性行爲做了調查： 結果25%的男人和15%的女人在婚姻期間都有過私情， 但真實是數據在科學家看來依然較低。 還有一個是1998年的一個遺傳病調查中有個震驚的發現， 10%的人其實不是法定父親的親生子。
  71. 71. 情欲、浪漫、依戀， 我們從先祖身上演化出來了巨大的混亂。 男人想傳遞更多的後代， 而女性想要獲得更多的資源來保障。
  72. 72. 愛情回路和長期依戀並沒有緊密的鏈接在一起， 更多的未知一定會發生， 而這一切的前提一定是另一方沒有能持續的滿足對方的需求。
  73. 73. 這本書讓我們重新回頭去看一些東西， 變得更加清晰。
  74. 74. 女性喜歡被騷擾， 但需要滿足充足的安全感。
  75. 75. 同時，女性喜歡被騷擾， 但希望對方不是「人生輸家」 而是在金錢與地位上都有一定勢能的男性， 這也是爲什麽美女主播模式能够成立的原因。
  76. 76. 海倫費雪解釋，我們為何戀愛、為何不忠 | TED Talk https://www.ted.com/talks/helen_fisher_tells_us_why_we_love_cheat?language=zh-tw
  77. 77. CH1. I Want To Know What Love Is CH2. 作者簡介 CH3. Why We Love？ CH4. Bonus
  78. 78. Why Him？Why Her？： Finding Real Love By Understanding Your Personality Type Publisher: Henry Holt and Co.; 1 edition (January 20, 2009)
  79. 79. 我們為何戀愛? 為何不忠? 讓人類學家告訴你愛情的真相 作者： 海倫．費雪 出版社： 寶瓶文化事業股份有限公司 出版日期： 2015/07/01
  80. 80. Helen Fisher在 《我們為何戀愛？為何不忠？：讓人類學家告訴你愛情的真相》 (Why Him？Why Her？： Finding Real Love By Understanding Your Personality Type ) 書中第二章列出56題測驗，進行因素分析， 可以找出隱藏在你血液裡的愛情性格！
  81. 81. 海倫．費雪從3萬9913個男女樣本中獲取統計數據， 加上遺傳學、神經科學、人類學、心理學和 其他學科的理論構成愛情的性格類型。
  82. 82. 評分 計算得分︰ 「完全不同意」計0分，「不同意」計1分，「同意」計2分， 「完全同意」計3分。將每個量表中的分數加總， 但不要將所有量表的分數加在一起。 量表1衡量的是你作為開拓者的程度。 量表2衡量的是你作為建設者的程度。 量表3衡量的是你作為領導者的程度。 量表4衡量的是你作為協調者的程度。 得分最高的兩項分別就是你的首要性格類型和次級性格類型。 例如，如果你量表1獲得32分，量表2獲得20分，量表3獲得27 分，量表4獲得19分，那麼你就是一個開拓者／領導者。
  83. 83. Helen Fisher’s Personality Test
  84. 84. 開拓者 (Explorer) 開拓者很衝動，他們墜入愛河太過迅速。 開拓者即便在尋求一段長期穩定的關係時， 也喜歡進展得快一點。 所以，如果你是一個開拓者，要慢一點。 不要太快開始一段感情。做不到，就不要許下承諾。 其他三種類型的人可能會比你更把那些話當真。 對一個看來比你還小心、想成為你伴侶的人，不要太過謹慎。 你這個外表拘謹的約會物件可能是一個令人愉快的人， 他或她想去冒險，而且想找一個開拓者來指路。
  85. 85. 開拓者 (Explorer) 如果你遇到了一個你真正感興趣的人，就不要再約會其他人， 把你的精力集中到這個人身上。這個伴侶要是合適的話， 他或她為你打開的門要比為你關上的門多。 如果你正在跟一個開拓者約會，那就時刻準備好享受這份浪漫 愛情吧。不要那麼乏味無聊。保持計畫的靈活性， 注意你的開拓者同伴的精力和樂觀。 重視冒險，無論是智力的還是體力的。不要進行枯燥的重複。 絕不要說教。要會表達情感。好玩一點。而且，由於開拓者 不會對他人施加限制，所以，盡情享受你的自由吧。
  86. 86. 建設者 (Builder) 如果你是一個建設者，不要讓你對計畫、安排的喜好妨礙你在約會時嘗試一 些新鮮事物。要準備好改變你的例行程式── 還有你的思想。 務必要給你感興趣的人單獨留一些時間。建設者總是喜歡社交。他們會精心 打造朋友和同事圈，喜歡跟每個人都「保持聯絡」。所以，他們去見朋友時 可能會帶上約會對象。但是，並不是所有潛在的對象都想很快見到你的 一大堆朋友；有些人可能更願意單獨和你交談。 謙遜的態度會讓人很有魅力，但是，建設者會對他們的成就過於謙虛。 讓你的約會對象了解你的一些成績；他或她想被你打動。
  87. 87. 建設者 (Builder) 花點錢。建設者是四種類型中最節儉的人。 但是，約會通常是要花錢的。而且你也想讓別人覺得你很大方。 如果你不是建設者，而是正在跟建設者約會，記住建設者一般都比較實在。 他們希望談論有關項目、事件、社交活動或某個人的細節。 而且，他們通常都善於瑣事。盡量不要說「我懷疑……」、「我猜……」， 以及其他不確定的表達。如果可以，要盡量做到有條理、鎮靜。 要儘可能為社交活動做足準備，並堅持你的計畫。
  88. 88. 領導者 (Director) 領導者跟建設者一樣，喜歡控制──控制他們自己以及他們的愛情生活。 但是，與建設者不同的是，領導者既不謹慎，也不擅長交際。 大多數領導者並不能真正享受約會的快樂；他們寧願快點結束， 然後可以去做別的事情。所以，當領導者遇到合適的「精神伴侶」時， 他們會下定決心展開追求──而且速度很快。 如果你是一個領導者，腳步要慢一些。 領導者喜歡直截了當。要放鬆一點，不要太過於專注自己的工作， 以至於忽視了對愛的追尋。應該出去走走，愛情跟事業一樣， 如果你想獲得成功，就必須露面。
  89. 89. 領導者 (Director) 領導者不會樂意忍受一個傻瓜。而且，如果他們對對方沒了興趣， 可能就會忽視他或她。 所以，如果你跟一個乍看起來很乏味的人約會， 那就努力去發現這個人某些有趣的地方，直到你可以委婉地轉身離開。 如果你正在和一個領導者約會，當你和他或她坐在一起時， 身體要隨意地往後一靠。這代表著自信，而領導者喜歡自信的人。 要把注意力集中到領導者身上，但不要盯的太緊，領導者這種性格類型的人 不喜歡你「死盯著看」。要有條理、準確、清楚。不要談論瑣事。要果斷。
  90. 90. 協調者 (Negotiator) 協調者會看到所有的選擇，所有的角度。他們會把自己逼瘋， 他們會考慮無窮無盡的可能性， 而且會在開始（或結束）一段關係時猶豫不決。 如果你是一個協調者，你可能非常圓滑， 以至於你未來的伴侶有時搞不清楚你究竟是個怎樣的人， 以及你到底想要什麼。要直接開口要求。 如果你的約會對象挑戰你的觀點，那就要反擊。 不要太殷勤、圓滑、太替他人著想，以至於顯得沒有骨氣。 要為你的觀點而戰。協調者往往太急於取悅他人。
  91. 91. 協調者 (Negotiator) 不要滔滔不絕。由於你出色的語言能力，你可以用語言征服你的約會對象， 尤其是當你想加深對方對你的印象時。而且，當你講話時， 要試著一次只談論一個話題，把它徹底搞懂之後，再轉入另一個話題。 不要一次展開太多話題。 如果正在追求一個協調者，跟協調者談論觀點，不要閑聊； 要激發他或她的想法和看法。在談話中要聊點你的個人感受。協調者喜歡情 感表達。而且，聊到你自己時，不要遲疑。協調者希望能夠了解你。 實際上，他們也會透露出自己的內心感受，並希望你也能如此。
  92. 92. 開拓者Explorer：以多巴胺（Dopamine）為核心的一種 性格。喜歡及時行樂，擅於冒險、挑戰與嘗試新的事物， 好像永遠停不下來，跟這種人在一起永遠不會感覺到無聊 。缺點就是常開空頭支票，更嚴重的會見一個愛一個。
  93. 93. 建設者Builder： 以血清素（Serotonin）為核心的一種性格。 是個嚴謹、忠誠、有耐心，而且會按照規矩與計畫來的人 ，對精確的事物與預先的規畫會感到安心。
  94. 94. 領導者Director： 以睪固酮（Testosterone）為核心的一種性格。 意志堅定、志向高遠、獨立好強、敢做敢當、邏輯清晰， 並擅於分析，說穿了就是工作狂一個！
  95. 95. 協調者Negotiator：以雌激素（Estrogen）為核心的 一種性格。思維細膩，想像力豐富，擅於整合， 能夠接受模糊、不確定性，社交能力強，並經常自省。 但有時候會感情氾濫或想太多。
  96. 96. 根據 Helen Fisher 一項將近10萬人的調查分析結果顯示： 「開拓者」與「建設者」會選擇相似的人， 「協調者」會選擇互補的「領導者」。 換句話說，相似論與互補論各對一半。
  97. 97. 海倫．費雪（Helen Fisher）在著作 《誰會愛上你，你會愛上誰︰了解你的性格 找到你的真愛》 （Why Him? Why Her?: Finding Real Love by Understanding Your Personality Type） 全面探討內分泌與戀愛的奧秘， 海倫將研究焦點放在四種最影響男女性格的內分泌上： 1.睪丸酮 (Testosterone)、 2.多巴胺 (Dopamine)、 3.催產素 (Oxytocin)、 4.血清素(Serotonin)。 除了極少數的人擁有平均比例的四大內分泌外， 大部分男女可按主次歸類為不同傾向的內分泌性格。
  98. 98. 根據 Helen Fisher愛情的性格類型。 海倫將先天受多巴胺主導的人稱為「開拓者」， 他們較喜歡尋求刺激、冒險，追求新鮮活力為生活帶來快樂與 興奮，相對其他內分泌的類型，開拓者較難長久對伴侶忠誠， 出現外遇的機率大增。
  99. 99. 根據 Helen Fisher愛情的性格類型。 受睪丸酮主導的「領導者」，雖然性慾相對較強， 卻不表示執迷多姿多彩的性生活，反而傾向專注一位伴侶， 往往性愛以後容易分享自己的內心世界， 傾向把時間投放在其他喜好之上。
  100. 100. 根據 Helen Fisher愛情的性格類型。 海倫對數以萬計的男女進行調查後， 認為受催產素主導的「協調者」，跟「領導者」最為匹配， 較易發展成終身伴侶。
  101. 101. 值得注意的是，人格特質不代表戀愛品質， 還是要真正相處與磨合。
  102. 102. 《愛的真諦》
  103. 103. 為什麼我們會陷入愛情？

×