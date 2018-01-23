Behavior management of dementia handout

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Managing Behaviors in Dementia Patients Upinder Singh, MD, CMD, AGSF, FACP VP Medical Affairs, Kindred Healthcare CMO, Sil...
Are you seeing psychotic symptoms in older adults?
Risk Factors for Psychotic Symptoms in Older Adults Chronic bed rest Socialisolation Cognitive Impairment Female gender Se...
Medications • Alcohol • Bronchodilators • Caffeine • Steroids • Antidepressants • Pseudo ephedrine • Dopamine agonists
Substance-Induced Psychotic Disorder • Many classes of medications are associated with psychotic adverse events • Older ad...
Medications that may cause psychosis • Alcohol • Anticholinergics • Antacids • Painkillers • Sleepers • Caffeine • Steroid...
Treatment of psychiatric and behavioral disturbances in dementia is complex and may require several interventions as part ...
Common Neuropsychiatric Symptoms Associated with Dementia • Psychotic symptoms – Delusions – Hallucinations • Depressive s...
Dementia – Behavioral Symptoms • Behaviors cause: – Significant caregiver burden and distress – Early placement in nursing...
Dementia – Behavioral Symptoms • Require evaluation of: – Specific symptoms – Person’s comfort – Care environment – Needs ...
Key Concepts • “Disturbed” versus “disturbing” behaviors • Disturbing behaviors bother those around them – Wandering – Ina...
Explore Potential Causes • Mental Illness – Bipolar affective disorder – Schizophrenia – Late-life delusional (paranoid) d...
OBRA Guidelines: Antipsychotics • Use only if patients exhibit symptoms that impair functioning or cause danger to themsel...
Allowed Diagnosis for Antipsychotic Use in LTC 1. Schizophrenia 2. Schizoaffective disorder 3. Delusional disorder 4. Psyc...
Rx with Antipsychotics Requires: 1. Quantitative and objective documentation a) Behavior requires intervention b) Determin...
×