Signs Indicating White Collar Crime May Be Occurring in the Workplace

A women-owned company of certified public accountants and independent claim adjusters, SDC CPAs was established in 2001 to address the growing need for forensic accounting and fraud investigation services. SDC CPAs specializes in investigating the losses businesses incur because of employee theft, employee dishonesty, and cybercrime. SDC CPAs investigates the claimed losses on behalf of insurance companies and insurance defense professionals.



Employee theft and cybercrime can occur in a number of ways, one of which is categorized as white collar crime. A white collar crime happens when a white collar employee uses a computer system to manipulate electronic databases to fraudulently lose, obtain, or misappropriate money or other things of value owned by the company. Typically, white collar criminals are meticulous about details and highly organized. They steal from one source in limited amounts so that their theft may go unnoticed for years. Here are some signs that white collar crime is possibly happening in the workplace.



1. For fear that his or her fraudulent activities may be uncovered, a white collar worker refuses to let a fellow worker help him or her in doing a job, refuses to take a vacation, or schemes to avoid a formal audit.



2. A white collar worker lives a kind of lifestyle that is far above what the person's salary would be expected to allow. The source of this apparent extra income cannot be explained.



3. A white collar worker keeps multiple accounts in different banks, especially when the banks are located in different cities or countries.



4. A white collar worker makes large cash transactions.