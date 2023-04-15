Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx

1.
Carcinoma Hypopharynx
Col Gunjan Dwivedi
Command Hospital (EC), Kolkata
2.
Site and Subsites
• Hyoid to cricoid
• Subsites
• Pyriform fossae
• Postcricoid
• Posterior pharyngeal wall
• Contiguous with esophagus
3.
Epidemiology
• 5-10% of UADT cancers
• Very aggressive cancers
• Poor outcomes
• 5 year survival rate of 30%
• Patient characteristics
• Elderly (mean age -65years)
• Male (2/3rd of patients)
• >90% are tobacco chewers
• Alcohol potentiates carcinogenic effects of tobacco
• Present late – advanced stages –III/IV
• Poor nutritional status due to dysphagia
4.
Primary tumor location & Spread
• SEER data
• 83% - arise from pyriform fossa
• 9% - posterior pharyngeal wall
• 4% - postcricoid region
• More prone for submcosal
spread
5.
• Tumor characteristics
• >95% Squamous cell carcinomas
• Adenoca, sarcomas, lymphomas
• Field cancerization common – due to tobacco & alcohol
• Submucosal spread more extensive
• postcricoid and posterior pharyngeal wall tumors
• 1cm superiorly and 2cm inferiorly
• Reason for local treatment failures
6.
High Nodal Burden
• Rich lymphatic network – high burden of nodal metastases
• >50% have clinically positive nodes at the time of presentation
• Additional 30-40% have positive nodes in clinically N0 neck if dissected electively
• Ultimately 65-80% node positive
• Anteriorly along supraglottis through thyrohyoid membrane - drain to Levels II-IV
• Inferior hypopharynx drains posteriorly to retropharyngeal and paratracheal LNs
• Cross-draining – B/L nodal mets also common
7.
• Distant metastatic spread
• More common than other HNSCC
sites
• 16% at presentation
• With time increase – upto 60%
• Lung most common ----------
mediastinal nodes, liver, bone
8.
Ca Larynx & Hypopharynx: Different Diseases
Larynx Hypopharynx
Symptoms (Dyspnea, dysphagia,
hoarseness)
Early
(Hoarseness first)
Late
(Dysphagia first)
Nutrition Good Poor
Laryngeal Preservation Good Poor
Nodal Involvement
Systemic Disease
Relapses
Less
Less Common
Less
High
Increased Metastasis
More
9.
Clinical Presentation
• Initially non-specific symptoms – late presentation
• 85% have dysphagia at presentation
• Odynophagia, neck pain
• Hoarseness – laryngeal involvement/recurrent laryngeal nerve involvement
• Dyspnea
• Referred otalgia – Arnold’s nerve
• Neck mass
• Weight loss
• Poor nutritional status due to dysphagia/alcohol dependency
• Tumor mediated cachexia/anorexia
10.
Evaluation
• Good history taking
• Onset, duration, progression
• Extent of dysphagia
• Comorbidities
• Habits
• General examination
• Performance score
• Nutritional status(Wt)
Why
important?
What is
ECOG
score?
GRADE ECOG PERFORMANCE STATUS
0
Fully active, able to carry on all pre-
disease performance without restriction
1
Restricted in physically strenuous activity
but ambulatory and able to carry out work
of a light or sedentary nature, e.g., light
house work, office work
2
Ambulatory and capable of all selfcare but
unable to carry out any work activities; up
and about more than 50% of waking hours
3
Capable of only limited selfcare; confined
to bed or chair more than 50% of waking
hours
4
Completely disabled; cannot carry on any
selfcare; totally confined to bed or chair
5 Dead
11.
• Full head and neck evaluation
• Primary
• FOL
• Primary disease mapping
• Cord mobility
• Look for glottic chink(compromised or not) and any significant aspiration
• Determines functionality of larynx
• Disadvantage – cannot fully assess the hypopharynx – apex of pyriform/postcricoid/posterior
pharyngeal wall
• Therefore direct laryngoscopy a must for disease mapping - larynx can be lifted off
hypopharynx + biopsy
• Dental caries
• Laryngeal crepitus/Laryngeal tenderness/Neck nodes
12.
Investigations
• For disease status
• CECT scan of neck
• X-Ray chest
• CT chest/ PET scan – for distant metastatic workup
• T3/T4
• High nodal burden
• Lower neck nodes
• If gastric pull up/free jejunal flap planned
• Blood investigations
• General condition of the patient
13.
What to look for in CT Neck?
• CECT neck
• Site/extent/other subsites
• Paraglottic space
• Cartilage involvement
• Exolaryngeal spread
• Extension to oropharynx/esophagus
• Prevertebral fascia involvement
• Carotid involvement
• Neck nodes
14.
MRI
• Involvement of cartilage
• Involvement of prevertebral fascia
• Individuals with kidney diseases –
• contrast cannot be administered
15.
• FOL done, Extent can be seen in CT Neck, FNAC from node give
histology of cancer then do we still need to do DLscopy?
16.
Investigations – DLScopy?
• DLscopy & Biopsy
• Biopsy important from primary site if resection planned
• Shows mucosal surface involvement
• Advantage over CT - Lift up larynx
• Postcricoid
• Apex of pyriform fossa
• Posterior pharyngeal wall
• Oropharyngeal/esophageal involvement
17.
Check List before planning treatment
• Functionality of larynx
• Stridor – tracheostomy
• Significant aspiration
• Extent
• Subsites involved
• Cartilage involvement
• Prevertebral fascia
• Extension to oropharynx, esophagus
Why?
Staging
Treatment modality
Reconstruction options
18.
Tips for treatment decision – M0 disease
• Cartilage involvement – Stage IV disease
• If operable surgery is treatment of choice
• Till stage III
• If functional larynx (No aspiration/respiratory distress) – organ preservation protocol
• RT/CCRT
• If prevertebral fascia involvement – inoperable - CCRT
• If carotid involvement - CCRT
19.
Stage IVC – anyT, any N, M1
• Candidates for palliative treatment.
• Decision regarding local RT or systemic treatment (PALL CHEMO) is
based on the clinical situation
When is local RT required in these cases?
20.
Follow up protocol
• Clinical examination including ENT evaluation after completion of
treatment
• Once in 3 months for the first two years
• Once in 6 months from third to fifth year
• Yearly follow up after 5 years
22.
Voice Rehabilitation
• TEP
• Esophageal speech
• Electrolarynx
23.
Adjuvant therapy – for all Stage III & IV
• Based on pTstaging and pN
staging
• T staging
• T3/T4
• Margin close/positive
• N staging
• Multiple nodes
• Large nodes
• Extracapsular extension
• Adjuvant RT
• Stage III and above
• Adjuvant CCRT
• Positive margins
• Extranodal extension
24.
Case scenarios
• 63yr/M, chronic tobacco chewer and
alcohol consumer (45 yrs)
• Dysphagia and swelling (R) neck x 15 days
• FOL – lesion (R) PFS, (R) cord fixed
• Functional larynx
• CECT –
• heterogeneously enhancing lesion (R) PFS
• No cartilage erosion
• Neck nodal mass
• DL & bx – poorly differentiated SCC
• What is the T & N stage?
• What treatment to be offered if M0 and
Performance score good?
26.
• 68yr/M chronic smoker and
alcohol consumer
• k/c/o CA Hypopharynx post
CCRT
• Residual disease in post cricoid
region
• What treatment option can be
offered if patient’s performance
score permits?
28.
CASE BASED TRIVIA AND LEARNING
SITUATION 1
• 40 YR OLD MALE UNDERWENT TOTAL LARYNGECTOMY WITH B/L ND
FOR ADVANCED CA LARYNX
• FINAL HPR
• 2X3X5 TUMOR, MDSCC
• MARGINS CLEAR, CLOSEST CUT MARGIN MEDIAL--0.8CM
• NO LVI/PNE
• 4/30 NODES + FOR METASTATIC DEPOSITS
WHAT IS MISSING IN FINAL HPR TO DECIDE ON p TNM AND ADJUANT
THERAPY
29.
SITUATION 2
• 55 YR OLD MALE RECEIVED DEFINITIVE CTRT FOR STAGE III
HYPOPHARYNGEAL CANCER
• PRE TREATMENT VOICE WAS GOOD AND LARYNX FUNCTIONAL
• DURING THE SECOND FOLLOW UP HE DEVELOPED RECURRENT
ASPIRATIONS MANIFESTING AS CHRONIC COUGH
• FUNCTIONAL AND ANATOMIC IMAGING REVEALED LOCO-REGIONAL
CONTROL WITHOUT DISEASE RECURRENCE
WHAT IS THE LIKELY DIAGNOSIS
30.
SITUATION 3
• 61 YR OLD MALE DIAGNOSED AS A CASE OF CA LARYNX, SUBSITE
RIGHT TVC T1 LESION OF MIDCORD
• HE UNDERWENT TOLM WITH TY II CORDECTOMY
• FINAL HPR REVEALED
• WDSCC
• ALL MARGINS CLEAR
• CLOSEST CUT MARGIN 2MM
SHOULD WE GIVE ADJUANT TREATMENT
31.
SITUATION 4
• 55 YR OLD LADY PRESENTED WITH HOARSENESS OF VOICE OF 4
MONTHS DURATION
• SCOPY REVEALED UPG INVOLVING LEFT FVC, VENTRICLE, AE FOLDS
AND LARYNGEAL SURFACE OF EPIGLOTTIS. THE LEFT TVC IS IMMOBILE
• CECT SUGGESTIVE OF INNER PERICHONDRIAL THYROID CARTILAGE
EROSION ALONG WITH SUPRAGLOTTIC EPICENTRE OF DISEASE
WITHOUT ANY NECK NODES
WHAT IS THE c TNM STAGING AND IDEAL TREATMENT MODALITY FOR
THIS PATIENT
32.
SITUATION 5
• 60 YR OLD MALE DIAGNOSED AS A CASE OF ADVANCED CA
HYPOPHARYNX
• CLINICALLY LARYNGEAL CREPITUS IS PRESERVED, HOWEVER CECT
REVEALED PRE VERTEBRAL SPACE INVOLVEMENT
IS THERE ANY OTHER RADIOLOGICAL EVALUATION INDICATED AND
WHY?
33.
SITUATION 6
• 51 YR OLD LADY DIAGNOSED AS A CASE OF ADVANCED CA LARYNX
WHO UNDERWENT DEFINITIVE CTRT PRESENTED DURING FOLLOW-
UP AT 6 MONTHS OR LATER
• IN WHAT SCENARIO WILL YOU DO RIGID AND FLEXIBLE SCOPY
DURING FOLLOW UP OF LARYNGOPHARYNGEAL CANCERS
• IS PET CT REQUIRED FOR FOLLOW UP
• IF YES, WHEN?
34.
FAQs
• WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ETIOLOGICAL FACTOR IN CA
LARYNGOPHARYNX
• WHAT ARE THE CAUSES OF RLN PALSY IN CA LARYNGOPHARYNX
• WHICH LARYNGEAL CARTILAGE INVOLVEMENT UPSTAGES THE DISEASE
• CA LARYNX WITH STRIDOR, WHAT TYPE OF TRACHEOSTOMY WILL YOU DO
• WHAT ARE THE METHODS OF RECONSTRUCTING NEOPHARNX AFTER
LARYNGECTOMY
35.
FAQs
• WHAT ARE THE VARIOUS WAYS TO SUTURE REMAINING PHARYNGEAL WALL
• WHAT IS THE NEED FOR CRICOPHARYNGEAL MYOTOMY
• WHAT IS THE STANDARD CURATIVE DOSE OF DEFINITIVE RT IN CA LARYNX
• WHAT IS THE TYPE OF EBRT PREFERRED TO MINIMISE RADIATION INDUCED
CHONDRONECROSIS
• WHAT THE FACTORS TO ACHIEVE BEST RESULTS IN TEP AND VOICE PROSTHESIS