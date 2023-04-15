Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
AOIWB PG class _ Larynx.pptx
AOIWB PG class _ Larynx.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

INSTANT.pptx
IzazAhammed3
IMCI.pdf
dejavusayonara
WOUNDS.pptx
Ray Victor
Health Talk 24 December 2022 - Pterygium.ppt
Fredy Samosir
Dr Prakash Bam MSICS.pptx
PrakashBam
c3_combo_staffpresentation (1).pptx
ssuser5991121
PEDIATRIC PNEUMONIA PATHO.pptx
AndreaMarieBenusaSev
Intravenous fluid resuscitation and blood transfusion.ppt
PANFRAGGER
1 of 36 Ad

Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Carcinoma hypopharynx

Carcinoma hypopharynx

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

AOIWB PG class _ Larynx.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
52 slides
AOI Theory Study.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
22 slides
Neoplasm of the Nose and Paranasal Sinuses.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
51 slides
Laryngotracheal stenosis.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
64 slides
TB.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
15 slides
nasal-osteotomies-dnbmentors.ppt
SAYANBANERJEE741100
0 views
30 slides
SEPTAL SURGERY.pptx
SAYANBANERJEE741100
3 views
13 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.3k views
32 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

INSTANT.pptx
IzazAhammed3
1 view
IMCI.pdf
dejavusayonara
0 views
WOUNDS.pptx
Ray Victor
1 view
Health Talk 24 December 2022 - Pterygium.ppt
Fredy Samosir
3 views
Dr Prakash Bam MSICS.pptx
PrakashBam
0 views
c3_combo_staffpresentation (1).pptx
ssuser5991121
0 views
PEDIATRIC PNEUMONIA PATHO.pptx
AndreaMarieBenusaSev
0 views
Intravenous fluid resuscitation and blood transfusion.ppt
PANFRAGGER
0 views
CPCSEA Guidelines ppt
pujaarora13
3 views
1. Edema.pptx
ShefaliGoyal25
0 views
Medical Surveillance and Outbreaks of Disease.pdf
LuckyBoyCount
2 views
immunity and Hypersensitivity.ppt
ShefaliGoyal25
0 views
Brain Protection Management – (in Aortic Arch.pptx
Jackfrimpong
0 views
FINAL REVIEW.pptx
John Ajish
0 views
a1 80 million Amil baba pakistan | authantic amil baba pakistan
amiljaiali
0 views
benefits of drinking alkaline water.pdf
Hydrate
0 views
ladycare8.pptx
RadhikaTyagi14
0 views
arch-k-signs-in-chest-xray-160210003601.pptx
EmmanuelOluseyi1
1 view
radiation protection and personnel monitoring in radiology.pptx
dypradio
6 views
ABCD.pptx
EliaKhan2
0 views
INSTANT.pptx
IzazAhammed3
1 view
18 slides
IMCI.pdf
dejavusayonara
0 views
2 slides
WOUNDS.pptx
Ray Victor
1 view
22 slides
Health Talk 24 December 2022 - Pterygium.ppt
Fredy Samosir
3 views
14 slides
Dr Prakash Bam MSICS.pptx
PrakashBam
0 views
58 slides
c3_combo_staffpresentation (1).pptx
ssuser5991121
0 views
17 slides

Featured (20)

The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.4k views
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.2k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
862 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.4k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.2k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
862 views
16 slides
Advertisement

Carcinoma hypopharynx.pptx

  1. 1. Carcinoma Hypopharynx Col Gunjan Dwivedi Command Hospital (EC), Kolkata
  2. 2. Site and Subsites • Hyoid to cricoid • Subsites • Pyriform fossae • Postcricoid • Posterior pharyngeal wall • Contiguous with esophagus
  3. 3. Epidemiology • 5-10% of UADT cancers • Very aggressive cancers • Poor outcomes • 5 year survival rate of 30% • Patient characteristics • Elderly (mean age -65years) • Male (2/3rd of patients) • >90% are tobacco chewers • Alcohol potentiates carcinogenic effects of tobacco • Present late – advanced stages –III/IV • Poor nutritional status due to dysphagia
  4. 4. Primary tumor location & Spread • SEER data • 83% - arise from pyriform fossa • 9% - posterior pharyngeal wall • 4% - postcricoid region • More prone for submcosal spread
  5. 5. • Tumor characteristics • >95% Squamous cell carcinomas • Adenoca, sarcomas, lymphomas • Field cancerization common – due to tobacco & alcohol • Submucosal spread more extensive • postcricoid and posterior pharyngeal wall tumors • 1cm superiorly and 2cm inferiorly • Reason for local treatment failures
  6. 6. High Nodal Burden • Rich lymphatic network – high burden of nodal metastases • >50% have clinically positive nodes at the time of presentation • Additional 30-40% have positive nodes in clinically N0 neck if dissected electively • Ultimately 65-80% node positive • Anteriorly along supraglottis through thyrohyoid membrane - drain to Levels II-IV • Inferior hypopharynx drains posteriorly to retropharyngeal and paratracheal LNs • Cross-draining – B/L nodal mets also common
  7. 7. • Distant metastatic spread • More common than other HNSCC sites • 16% at presentation • With time increase – upto 60% • Lung most common ---------- mediastinal nodes, liver, bone
  8. 8. Ca Larynx & Hypopharynx: Different Diseases Larynx Hypopharynx Symptoms (Dyspnea, dysphagia, hoarseness) Early (Hoarseness first) Late (Dysphagia first) Nutrition Good Poor Laryngeal Preservation Good Poor Nodal Involvement Systemic Disease Relapses Less Less Common Less High Increased Metastasis More
  9. 9. Clinical Presentation • Initially non-specific symptoms – late presentation • 85% have dysphagia at presentation • Odynophagia, neck pain • Hoarseness – laryngeal involvement/recurrent laryngeal nerve involvement • Dyspnea • Referred otalgia – Arnold’s nerve • Neck mass • Weight loss • Poor nutritional status due to dysphagia/alcohol dependency • Tumor mediated cachexia/anorexia
  10. 10. Evaluation • Good history taking • Onset, duration, progression • Extent of dysphagia • Comorbidities • Habits • General examination • Performance score • Nutritional status(Wt) Why important? What is ECOG score? GRADE ECOG PERFORMANCE STATUS 0 Fully active, able to carry on all pre- disease performance without restriction 1 Restricted in physically strenuous activity but ambulatory and able to carry out work of a light or sedentary nature, e.g., light house work, office work 2 Ambulatory and capable of all selfcare but unable to carry out any work activities; up and about more than 50% of waking hours 3 Capable of only limited selfcare; confined to bed or chair more than 50% of waking hours 4 Completely disabled; cannot carry on any selfcare; totally confined to bed or chair 5 Dead
  11. 11. • Full head and neck evaluation • Primary • FOL • Primary disease mapping • Cord mobility • Look for glottic chink(compromised or not) and any significant aspiration • Determines functionality of larynx • Disadvantage – cannot fully assess the hypopharynx – apex of pyriform/postcricoid/posterior pharyngeal wall • Therefore direct laryngoscopy a must for disease mapping - larynx can be lifted off hypopharynx + biopsy • Dental caries • Laryngeal crepitus/Laryngeal tenderness/Neck nodes
  12. 12. Investigations • For disease status • CECT scan of neck • X-Ray chest • CT chest/ PET scan – for distant metastatic workup • T3/T4 • High nodal burden • Lower neck nodes • If gastric pull up/free jejunal flap planned • Blood investigations • General condition of the patient
  13. 13. What to look for in CT Neck? • CECT neck • Site/extent/other subsites • Paraglottic space • Cartilage involvement • Exolaryngeal spread • Extension to oropharynx/esophagus • Prevertebral fascia involvement • Carotid involvement • Neck nodes
  14. 14. MRI • Involvement of cartilage • Involvement of prevertebral fascia • Individuals with kidney diseases – • contrast cannot be administered
  15. 15. • FOL done, Extent can be seen in CT Neck, FNAC from node give histology of cancer then do we still need to do DLscopy?
  16. 16. Investigations – DLScopy? • DLscopy & Biopsy • Biopsy important from primary site if resection planned • Shows mucosal surface involvement • Advantage over CT - Lift up larynx • Postcricoid • Apex of pyriform fossa • Posterior pharyngeal wall • Oropharyngeal/esophageal involvement
  17. 17. Check List before planning treatment • Functionality of larynx • Stridor – tracheostomy • Significant aspiration • Extent • Subsites involved • Cartilage involvement • Prevertebral fascia • Extension to oropharynx, esophagus Why? Staging Treatment modality Reconstruction options
  18. 18. Tips for treatment decision – M0 disease • Cartilage involvement – Stage IV disease • If operable surgery is treatment of choice • Till stage III • If functional larynx (No aspiration/respiratory distress) – organ preservation protocol • RT/CCRT • If prevertebral fascia involvement – inoperable - CCRT • If carotid involvement - CCRT
  19. 19. Stage IVC – anyT, any N, M1 • Candidates for palliative treatment. • Decision regarding local RT or systemic treatment (PALL CHEMO) is based on the clinical situation When is local RT required in these cases?
  20. 20. Follow up protocol • Clinical examination including ENT evaluation after completion of treatment • Once in 3 months for the first two years • Once in 6 months from third to fifth year • Yearly follow up after 5 years
  21. 21. Follow up – why required • Residual/recurrent disease • Second primary • Nodal metastases • Distant metastases • Voice rehabilitation • Swallowing • Thyroid profile •
  22. 22. Voice Rehabilitation • TEP • Esophageal speech • Electrolarynx
  23. 23. Adjuvant therapy – for all Stage III & IV • Based on pTstaging and pN staging • T staging • T3/T4 • Margin close/positive • N staging • Multiple nodes • Large nodes • Extracapsular extension • Adjuvant RT • Stage III and above • Adjuvant CCRT • Positive margins • Extranodal extension
  24. 24. Case scenarios • 63yr/M, chronic tobacco chewer and alcohol consumer (45 yrs) • Dysphagia and swelling (R) neck x 15 days • FOL – lesion (R) PFS, (R) cord fixed • Functional larynx • CECT – • heterogeneously enhancing lesion (R) PFS • No cartilage erosion • Neck nodal mass • DL & bx – poorly differentiated SCC • What is the T & N stage? • What treatment to be offered if M0 and Performance score good?
  25. 25. What is the surgery? Why the scale?
  26. 26. • 68yr/M chronic smoker and alcohol consumer • k/c/o CA Hypopharynx post CCRT • Residual disease in post cricoid region • What treatment option can be offered if patient’s performance score permits?
  27. 27. TLPO + Gastric Pull up
  28. 28. CASE BASED TRIVIA AND LEARNING SITUATION 1 • 40 YR OLD MALE UNDERWENT TOTAL LARYNGECTOMY WITH B/L ND FOR ADVANCED CA LARYNX • FINAL HPR • 2X3X5 TUMOR, MDSCC • MARGINS CLEAR, CLOSEST CUT MARGIN MEDIAL--0.8CM • NO LVI/PNE • 4/30 NODES + FOR METASTATIC DEPOSITS WHAT IS MISSING IN FINAL HPR TO DECIDE ON p TNM AND ADJUANT THERAPY
  29. 29. SITUATION 2 • 55 YR OLD MALE RECEIVED DEFINITIVE CTRT FOR STAGE III HYPOPHARYNGEAL CANCER • PRE TREATMENT VOICE WAS GOOD AND LARYNX FUNCTIONAL • DURING THE SECOND FOLLOW UP HE DEVELOPED RECURRENT ASPIRATIONS MANIFESTING AS CHRONIC COUGH • FUNCTIONAL AND ANATOMIC IMAGING REVEALED LOCO-REGIONAL CONTROL WITHOUT DISEASE RECURRENCE WHAT IS THE LIKELY DIAGNOSIS
  30. 30. SITUATION 3 • 61 YR OLD MALE DIAGNOSED AS A CASE OF CA LARYNX, SUBSITE RIGHT TVC T1 LESION OF MIDCORD • HE UNDERWENT TOLM WITH TY II CORDECTOMY • FINAL HPR REVEALED • WDSCC • ALL MARGINS CLEAR • CLOSEST CUT MARGIN 2MM SHOULD WE GIVE ADJUANT TREATMENT
  31. 31. SITUATION 4 • 55 YR OLD LADY PRESENTED WITH HOARSENESS OF VOICE OF 4 MONTHS DURATION • SCOPY REVEALED UPG INVOLVING LEFT FVC, VENTRICLE, AE FOLDS AND LARYNGEAL SURFACE OF EPIGLOTTIS. THE LEFT TVC IS IMMOBILE • CECT SUGGESTIVE OF INNER PERICHONDRIAL THYROID CARTILAGE EROSION ALONG WITH SUPRAGLOTTIC EPICENTRE OF DISEASE WITHOUT ANY NECK NODES WHAT IS THE c TNM STAGING AND IDEAL TREATMENT MODALITY FOR THIS PATIENT
  32. 32. SITUATION 5 • 60 YR OLD MALE DIAGNOSED AS A CASE OF ADVANCED CA HYPOPHARYNX • CLINICALLY LARYNGEAL CREPITUS IS PRESERVED, HOWEVER CECT REVEALED PRE VERTEBRAL SPACE INVOLVEMENT IS THERE ANY OTHER RADIOLOGICAL EVALUATION INDICATED AND WHY?
  33. 33. SITUATION 6 • 51 YR OLD LADY DIAGNOSED AS A CASE OF ADVANCED CA LARYNX WHO UNDERWENT DEFINITIVE CTRT PRESENTED DURING FOLLOW- UP AT 6 MONTHS OR LATER • IN WHAT SCENARIO WILL YOU DO RIGID AND FLEXIBLE SCOPY DURING FOLLOW UP OF LARYNGOPHARYNGEAL CANCERS • IS PET CT REQUIRED FOR FOLLOW UP • IF YES, WHEN?
  34. 34. FAQs • WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ETIOLOGICAL FACTOR IN CA LARYNGOPHARYNX • WHAT ARE THE CAUSES OF RLN PALSY IN CA LARYNGOPHARYNX • WHICH LARYNGEAL CARTILAGE INVOLVEMENT UPSTAGES THE DISEASE • CA LARYNX WITH STRIDOR, WHAT TYPE OF TRACHEOSTOMY WILL YOU DO • WHAT ARE THE METHODS OF RECONSTRUCTING NEOPHARNX AFTER LARYNGECTOMY
  35. 35. FAQs • WHAT ARE THE VARIOUS WAYS TO SUTURE REMAINING PHARYNGEAL WALL • WHAT IS THE NEED FOR CRICOPHARYNGEAL MYOTOMY • WHAT IS THE STANDARD CURATIVE DOSE OF DEFINITIVE RT IN CA LARYNX • WHAT IS THE TYPE OF EBRT PREFERRED TO MINIMISE RADIATION INDUCED CHONDRONECROSIS • WHAT THE FACTORS TO ACHIEVE BEST RESULTS IN TEP AND VOICE PROSTHESIS
  36. 36. Thank you

×