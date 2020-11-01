Dr. Watkins Case Study

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Flame Sanitizer A Poultry House Sanitation Tool S.E. Watkins Center of Excellence for Poultry Science University of Ar...
Broiler Production •Average farm size is 3.23 houses for Tyson Foods •Tyson Foods has 5,852 broiler farms with 18,901 hous...
Introduction: Heat Sterilization, An Old Idea  Louis Pasteur first to recommend surgeons flame hands to prevent contamina...
Heat Sanitation: New Application  Most chemical disinfectants limited effectiveness in organic matter  Bacterial spores,...
Flame Engineering Flame Sanitizer
Change in Floor Temperature Post Flaming 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 Temper...
Poultry Sanitizer Evaluations  Turkey Brood House – Litter removed – Washed and disinfected  Sterile drag swabs – Zig-za...
Effect of Floor Flaming on E. coli and Coliform Levels 220 210 0 50 100 150 200 250 E Coli Coliforms PRE POSTCFU/ sponge P...
Effect of Floor Flaming on Total Aerobic Bacteria 3096706 24592 0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 3000000 3500000 A...
Effect of Flamer on Litter Microbial Populations  Farm 1- flamed litter surface in four broiler houses  Litter used for ...
Total Aerobic Bacteria Count in Litter Surface of Broiler Houses 0 200000 400000 600000 800000 1000000 1200000 1400000 160...
Moisture Level in Shallow Litter Samples Pre and Post Flaming 20.89 17.23 0 5 10 15 20 25 Litter Pre Post % Moisture Pr =....
Effect of Floor Flaming on Litter pH 7.18 7.17 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ltter PRE POST pH Pr > .7951
Flock Performance 5.84 6.04 5.7 5.75 5.8 5.85 5.9 5.95 6 6.05 Control Houses Burn Houses Pounds Average market weight of b...
Flock Livability For Birds Reared on Flamed Litter % Flamed House livability reflects high first week mortality for one ho...
Clostridium Evaluation  Farm 1 was broiler house with gangrenous dermatitis outbreak 6 areas sampled  Farm 2 had a botul...
Effect of Flaming on Clostridium Levels in Broiler House Floor 1883 121 0 500 1000 1500 2000 FARM 1 PRE POST a b N=12 P=.0...
Effect of Flaming on Clostridium Levels in a Broiler House Floor 822242 755 0 100000 200000 300000 400000 500000 600000 70...
Sanitizer Used on Farm With E. Coli Outbreak  First flock on new litter  High incidence of E. Coli beginning week one  ...
Total Aerobic Bacteria in Litter Surface 2244399 634892 0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 Pre Post CFU/ Sponge Pr >...
Effect of Flaming Litter Surface on E. coli and Coliform Levels 83 8 38 1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 E. Coli Coliforms P...
Total Yeast and Mold in Litter Surface 5572 334 750 273 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 Yeast Mold Pre Post CFU/ Sponge Pr...
Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Aerobic Bacteria 7.316 5.249 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge P...
Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Total Coliforms 0.79 0.3 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 Pre Post Log 10 C...
Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Mold 4.54 3.17 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge P...
Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Yeast 4.19 0.3060 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge Pr...
Conclusion  Flame Sanitizer can be an effective tool in a sanitation program  Provides options to reduce pathogen load i...
Case Study of the Flame Engineering Red Dragon® Poultry House Sanitizer

  1. 1. The Flame Sanitizer A Poultry House Sanitation Tool S.E. Watkins Center of Excellence for Poultry Science University of Arkansas Fayetteville, Arkansas
  2. 2. Broiler Production •Average farm size is 3.23 houses for Tyson Foods •Tyson Foods has 5,852 broiler farms with 18,901 houses • Median number of flocks placed per farm is 5-6 •Median number of broiler farms per complex is 150-199 •Broiler farms with more than 100,000 birds per farm make up 93% of production for all of industry
  3. 3. Introduction: Heat Sterilization, An Old Idea  Louis Pasteur first to recommend surgeons flame hands to prevent contamination  Heat widely used in sterilization  Heat very forgiving – no residues, no resistance  Blow lamp tested in 1940 for effectiveness against coccidia
  4. 4. Heat Sanitation: New Application  Most chemical disinfectants limited effectiveness in organic matter  Bacterial spores, viruses, worm eggs and fungi resistant to many of chemical disinfectants  Turkey company first to develop flamer in attempt to “burn out” corona virus
  5. 5. Flame Engineering Flame Sanitizer
  6. 6. Change in Floor Temperature Post Flaming 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 Temperature F Time in seconds
  7. 7. Poultry Sanitizer Evaluations  Turkey Brood House – Litter removed – Washed and disinfected  Sterile drag swabs – Zig-zag through house on both sides  Pre and post Flame samples – CFU/sponge E. coli, coliforms – Incidence of Salmonella
  8. 8. Effect of Floor Flaming on E. coli and Coliform Levels 220 210 0 50 100 150 200 250 E Coli Coliforms PRE POSTCFU/ sponge Pr > .0001 N= 4 Pr > .0001 2 Log Reduction 99% Kill
  9. 9. Effect of Floor Flaming on Total Aerobic Bacteria 3096706 24592 0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 3000000 3500000 Aerobic Bacteria PRE POST N= 4 Pr > .0001 2 Log Reduction 99 % Kill CFU/ Sponge
  10. 10. Effect of Flamer on Litter Microbial Populations  Farm 1- flamed litter surface in four broiler houses  Litter used for 6 flocks  Pre and post drag swabs, 2 sites/house  Farm 2-flamed litter surface in two houses  Determined CFU/sponge – Total aerobic bacteria, E. coli, coliform  Incidence of Salmonella
  11. 11. Total Aerobic Bacteria Count in Litter Surface of Broiler Houses 0 200000 400000 600000 800000 1000000 1200000 1400000 1600000 1800000 2000000 FARM 1 FARM 2 PRE POST CFU /sponge N=12 Pr=.0003 a b a b N=8 P=.0002
  12. 12. Moisture Level in Shallow Litter Samples Pre and Post Flaming 20.89 17.23 0 5 10 15 20 25 Litter Pre Post % Moisture Pr =.07N=12 samples
  13. 13. Effect of Floor Flaming on Litter pH 7.18 7.17 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ltter PRE POST pH Pr > .7951
  14. 14. Flock Performance 5.84 6.04 5.7 5.75 5.8 5.85 5.9 5.95 6 6.05 Control Houses Burn Houses Pounds Average market weight of birds N=8 houses
  15. 15. Flock Livability For Birds Reared on Flamed Litter % Flamed House livability reflects high first week mortality for one house 97.02 94.17 92.5 93 93.5 94 94.5 95 95.5 96 96.5 97 97.5 Burn Houses Control Houses
  16. 16. Clostridium Evaluation  Farm 1 was broiler house with gangrenous dermatitis outbreak 6 areas sampled  Farm 2 had a botulism problem 2 areas sampled  Flamed floor after clean out  Drag swab pre and post burn
  17. 17. Effect of Flaming on Clostridium Levels in Broiler House Floor 1883 121 0 500 1000 1500 2000 FARM 1 PRE POST a b N=12 P=.0007 CFU/ sponge
  18. 18. Effect of Flaming on Clostridium Levels in a Broiler House Floor 822242 755 0 100000 200000 300000 400000 500000 600000 700000 800000 900000 FARM 2 PRE POST N=4 P=.1628 CFU/ sponge
  19. 19. Sanitizer Used on Farm With E. Coli Outbreak  First flock on new litter  High incidence of E. Coli beginning week one  Litter surface for two houses was flamed immediately after flock loadout  Drag swabs taken pre and post flaming  Measured total aerobic bacteria, E. coli, coliform, yeast and mold
  20. 20. Total Aerobic Bacteria in Litter Surface 2244399 634892 0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 Pre Post CFU/ Sponge Pr > F=.0001
  21. 21. Effect of Flaming Litter Surface on E. coli and Coliform Levels 83 8 38 1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 E. Coli Coliforms Pre Post CFU/ Sponge Pr > .0007 Pr > .0001
  22. 22. Total Yeast and Mold in Litter Surface 5572 334 750 273 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 Yeast Mold Pre Post CFU/ Sponge Pr > .0001 Pr > .0260
  23. 23. Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Aerobic Bacteria 7.316 5.249 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge Pr > F=..0547 a b
  24. 24. Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Total Coliforms 0.79 0.3 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge Pr > F=.0750
  25. 25. Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Mold 4.54 3.17 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge Pr > F=.0012 a b
  26. 26. Flame Engineering Turkey Farm Trial Impact on Yeast 4.19 0.3060 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Pre Post Log 10 CFU/ Sponge Pr > F=.0056 a b
  27. 27. Conclusion  Flame Sanitizer can be an effective tool in a sanitation program  Provides options to reduce pathogen load in production facilities  Will not replace good sanitation and management  Challenge is to promote Flame Sanitizer as safe alternative to chemical treatments

