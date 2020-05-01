Successfully reported this slideshow.
PUBLIC <Your Name>, SAP April 2020 Intelligent enterprises are connected enterprises SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite ...
2PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ The aftermath of digitalization is skyrocketing e...
3PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Integration is critical to successful business tr...
4PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Adaptability, efficiency and innovation are ever ...
5PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Business data and integration hub boosts intellig...
6PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite Foundation f...
7PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite connects and...
8PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ CONNECT and customize experiences SAP Cloud Platf...
9PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ ACCELERATE innovation by starting with integratio...
10PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Enhancing the customer experience through digita...
11PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Delivering connected digital experiences and rev...
12PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Connecting with customers and leading in sustain...
13PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite Connect. Ac...
14PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite connects th...
15PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP has the broadest product portfolio to help c...
16PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Jump start your integration journey with SAP CIO...
SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite

Learn about the SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite. Intelligent Enterprises are Connected Enterprises

SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite

  1. 1. PUBLIC <Your Name>, SAP April 2020 Intelligent enterprises are connected enterprises SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite is the foundation of agility and successful innovation
  2. 2. 2PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ The aftermath of digitalization is skyrocketing expectations Superior Connected Experience For customers, partners, and employees Extreme Innovation Agility Across the enterprises and ecosystems Ultimate Empowerment For greater efficiency and flexibility
  3. 3. 3PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Integration is critical to successful business transformation at scale “The initiative works only if technology solutions are woven into the fabric of the organization and processes, integrating with the way the company functions.” 1 Source: 1 McKinsey & Company: Accelerating the impact from a tech-enabled transformation, 2019 McKinsey & Company
  4. 4. 4PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Adaptability, efficiency and innovation are ever more important in today’s environment Constant Change Omnichannel Contextual Experience Harmonized Business Processes Distributed Landscapes Continuous Innovations Ecosystem Synergy Real-Time Situation Awareness
  5. 5. 5PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Business data and integration hub boosts intelligent Endress+Hauser Digitalization is key at Endress+Hauser and the Business Data and Integration Hub is an essential pillar to drive Endress+Hauser into the age of data. It is a game changer for us, enabling new offerings for our customers and new data insights for ourselves. For us, it’s data driven intelligence!” Jürgen Schrempp, Director Applications 5x Increased project speed and less costs compared to former projects. 100% Innovation, easily providing business data and integrations at your fingertips. 50M€ Digital net sales through B2B cloud integrations. Learn more
  6. 6. 6PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite Foundation for adaptability, efficiency and innovation success ACCELERATE innovation by starting with integration EMPOWER Practitioners beyond central IT CONNECT and customize experiences End-to-end business processes Omnichannel contextual experience Ecosystem synergy Real-time situation awareness Continuous innovation Distributed heterogenous landscapes
  7. 7. 7PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite connects and customizes experiences Delivering connected enterprises with comprehensive pre-built integration packs End-to-end business processes Omnichannel contextual experience Ecosystem synergy Real-time situation awareness Continuous innovation Distributed heterogenous landscapes ACCELERATE innovation by starting with integration EMPOWER integration beyond central IT CONNECT and customize experiences • Harmonize end-to-end processes • Tailor interactions for customers, employees, and partners • Integrate across diverse application landscapes and ecosystems Optimize and contextualize experiences across enterprises and ecosystems at business speed
  8. 8. 8PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ CONNECT and customize experiences SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite accelerates innovation with integration Delivering what you need to accelerate innovation End-to-end business processes Omnichannel contextual experience Ecosystem synergy Real-time situation awareness Continuous innovation Distributed heterogenous landscapes EMPOWER integration beyond central IT ACCELERATE innovation by starting with integration Innovate faster by leveraging connected processes and data • Discover and leverage pre-built integration packs and business events • Reuse existing business processes and data to compose applications faster • Assemble, publish, and monetize reusable APIs and integrations
  9. 9. 9PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ ACCELERATE innovation by starting with integration CONNECT and customize experiences SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite empowers practitioners Removing barriers to agility End-to-end business processes Omnichannel contextual experience Ecosystem synergy Real-time situation awareness Continuous innovation Distributed heterogenous landscapes EMPOWER Practitioners beyond central IT • Enable self-service while managing governance • Use AI-based advisors to optimize integration • Migrate on-premise assets to the cloud Achieve greater efficiency and flexibility by democratizing integration
  10. 10. 10PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Enhancing the customer experience through digital innovation “By creating a new easy-going Sales Force Automation toolset tailored to the specifics of the on-trade channel, sales employees have enabled to make their work more effective. This was made possible by providing a single integrated system linked to all the markets, teams, and IT Solutions.” IMPROVED productivity due to better UX and speed IMPROVED order creation and customer data access under a multi-cloud environment HIGHLY POSITIVE impact on IT department due to new skills and opportunities acquired Sergio Morales, Manager, Global IT Service Management Integration Learn more
  11. 11. 11PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Delivering connected digital experiences and revenue growth “Our new API Strategy transforms Centrica to a truly API first company allowing us to provide a better digital experience to our customers and partners.” MILLIONS of Centrica customers use mobile application and website 5-7M Centrica API calls/day through digital channels <200 MSEC SAP solution query response time vs 1.8 secs in old system Darren Miles, Global Vice President Enterprise Systems Learn more
  12. 12. 12PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Connecting with customers and leading in sustainability “Since we have a long-standing commitment to SAP software, and we know that all the moves we make to SAP S/4HANA will be made within SAP Cloud Platform, it was a perfect choice given the simplicity of the platform and how it handles system and business process integration.” 360° VIEW of data – increasing efficiency across operations 200 purchase requests made per minute using SAP software FASTER order fulfillment for 3.5 million e-commerce customers Hamilton Bokaleff, Technology Manager of the SAP Enterprise Architecture, Natura Learn more
  13. 13. 13PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite Connect. Accelerate. Empower. SAP Apps SAP C/4HANA SAP SuccessFactors C/4 SAP Concur SAP Fieldglass SAP Ariba SAP S/4HANA Cloud S/4 More… API Business Hub 1400+ pre-built integration packs | 900+ APIs | Events| Connectors to 160+ third-party cloud apps | E-governance Cloud Integration End-to-end process integration Data Intelligence Data integration, orchestration, and AI Open Connectors Accelerate connectivity to non-SAP applications API Management Expose your data as APIs, manage the end-to-end lifecycle Integration Advisor AI-based integration and metadata management Enterprise Messaging Sense and respond to business events Blockchain Integration Connect blockchain networks Non-SAP Apps 13PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ More…
  14. 14. 14PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite connects the Intelligent Enterprise A key technology within SAP’s Business Technology Platform
  15. 15. 15PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP has the broadest product portfolio to help customers become Intelligent Enterprises
  16. 16. 16PUBLIC© 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Jump start your integration journey with SAP CIO Guide: Process and Data Integration in Hybrid Landscapes Read now > SAP API Business Hub provides a single access point to packaged integrations, APIs, events, and more. Explore now > SAP Community connects thousands of users, developers, consultants, and SAP mentors and students to share ideas, learn, and innovate. Visit the Community >
