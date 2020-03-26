Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evolution des digitalen Lernens - Präsentation in der Tricat 3D Welt

Evolution des digitalen Lernens - Präsentation in der Tricat 3D Welt

Evolution des digitalen Lernens - Präsentation in der Tricat 3D Welt

  1. 1. PUBLIC Thomas Jenewein 5. Juni, 2019 Die Evolution des Corporate Learning
  2. 2. 2PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Agenda Julia Margaret Cameron creator QS:P170,Q230120 (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Charles_Darwin_by_Julia_Margaret_Cameron.jpg), „Charles Darwin by Julia Margaret Cameron“, als gemeinfrei gekennzeichnet, Details auf Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Template:PD-old • Wo kommen wir her im Lernen? • Wie ist die derzeitige Entwicklung? • Was sind aktuelle Beispiele? • Was können Sie tun?
  3. 3. 3PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Die Antike Schule & Uni Raphael creator QS:P170,Q5597 (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:La_scuola_di_Atene.jpg), „La scuola di Atene“, als gemeinfrei gekennzeichnet, Details auf Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Template:PD-1923 Das angeregte Gespräch, Nachdenken, Aufschreiben
  4. 4. 4PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Lernen im Mittelalter durch Meister Anonymous artist (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bäcker_1880.jpg), „Bäcker 1880“, als gemeinfrei gekennzeichnet, Details auf Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Template:PD-old KarrierePfad: • Lehrling, Geselle, Meister Anweisung Shadowing Mentoring
  5. 5. 5PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Modernes Lernen durch “Programmierten Unterricht” Silly rabbit (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Skinner_teaching_machine_08.jpg), „Skinner teaching machine 08“, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/legalcode Programmiertes Lernen via Skinner • Lernstoff zerlegt in Untereinheiten, • korrekte Wiedergabe belohnt
  6. 6. 6PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Lernen seit der Industrialisierung • Skalierung & Zugang, • Kontrolle • Lehrer/ Trainer macht den Unterschied • Praxis? • Anwendung? • Diskurs?
  7. 7. 7PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Die Evolution des Corporate Learning bis jetzt Time Learning Management System Enterprise LMS & Autoren Tool Enterprise Social Network, Performance Support, Apps Chatbots, Assistenten, AR/ VR/ MR Technologie eLearning, Trainingmanagement Blended Learning 70 – 20 - 10/ 5 MoM Statistik & Data Science; ??? Ansatz Netzwerk & Erfahrung Adaptiv, Personalisiert, Immersiv/ embedded Focus Formelle Instruktion, Wissenstransfer Kompetenzentwicklung
  8. 8. 8PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ  Lernen immer und überall  Selbstgesteuertes Lernen  “Social” – Lernen von und mit anderen  Handlungsorientiert Lernen – bei der Arbeit oder in Labs  Flexibilisierung von Ort & Zeit  Mehr Autonomie, Vertrauen & Handlungsfreiheit  Vernetzung & Schwarmintelligenz  Agiles Mindset - Methoden & Prozesse Neue Arbeit erfordert Neue Lernansätze  NEXTLEARNING
  9. 9. 9PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Neue Methodik: Design Thinking als Beispiel
  10. 10. 10PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Raum Schaffen & Umdesignen • Unterstützt Zusammenarbeit • Offenheit • Kreativität • Bequem vs. Ergebissorientiert
  11. 11. 11PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Anlässe für Vernetzung schaffen • Job-Rotation • Networking Lunch • Mentoring • Coaching • Communities • WOL
  12. 12. 12PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Formate • Interview • Animation • Talking Head / Gescriptet mit Folien • Rollenspiele Einsatzszenarien • Erklär-Video • Demonstration • Webinare live/ aufgenommen, • Nutzer generierte • Interaktive Videos Video: Formate & Einsatzszenarien
  13. 13. 13PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Formate • Interview • Gespräch & Diskussion • Audio-Reuse zB von Webinaren/ Vorlesungen • Reflektion & Debatten • Vortrag (incl. Script) Einsatzszenarien • News-Updates • Kundenbindung • (De-) Briefing • Training Audio: Mobiler Wissenstransfer mit Podcasts https://open.sap.com/static/education-newscast/
  14. 14. 14PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Diskursive Formate: Bsp. Worldcafe https://www.trainer-lounge.net/download/template_world-cafe.pdf • Kleine Gruppen • 3 Runden (à ca. 10-20 Min) an kleinen Tischen • An jedem Tisch ein Thema/ Unterthema • Wichtigsten Ideen und Aussagen auf Tischdecke/ Template • Wechsel der Tn/ Gastgeber bleibt als Moderator Fragen 1. öffnend/sammelnd/analytisch um alle Ideen zusammenzutragen, 2. engführend / handlungsorientiert , z. B. „Was müssten wir heute beschließen, um xy zu erreichen?“ • In der letzten Diskussionsrunde „Top Handlungsempfehlungen“ • Gruppieren der Ergebnisse • Vorstellung im Plenum Alternativ: mehr Input zu Beginn – dann Diskussion (~Knowledge Cafe)
  15. 15. 15PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Beispiel Knowledge Cafe bei SAP Education Forum
  16. 16. 16PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Lernen on the Job – an sich nichts neues: Labs, Hackathons und mehr
  17. 17. 17PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Beispiel: Lerncommunities im SAP Learning Hub
  18. 18. 18PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Beispiel: Virtuelles Klassenzimmer der nächsten Generation
  19. 19. 19PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Beispiel: Lerninhalte bei Bedarf via LMS – per Suche/ Empfehlung
  20. 20. 20PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Beispiel: Lernen bei Bedarf im Arbeitsfluss – mit digitalen Assistenten & Performance Support (SAP Enable Now) Hilfe Guided Tour Tutorials
  21. 21. 21PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ VOPA+ als Element moderner Kultur & Innovationen Quelle: Digital Leadership (Petry, 2016) Vernetzung Offenheit Partizipation Agilität Vertrauen Meisten Werte sind jedoch • Innovation • Kundenorientierung • Qualität • Zuverlässigkeit • Nachhaltigkeit • Hohe Leistung • …
  22. 22. 22PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Ausblick in die Zukunft – woran arbeiten wir? AI & Machine Learning Conversational Systems Immersion & Eingebettetes Lernen • Übersetzung in Echtzeit • Personalisierte Empfehlungen in Succesfactors Learning & SAP Learning Hub • ChatBots: in SAP Lernräumen, Kursauswahl, Support, Onboarding • Lernen im Arbeitsfluss mit SAP Enable Now – digitaler Assistent • VR/ AR
  23. 23. 23PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ • Überdenken Sie die Ansätze von Lernen in Ihrer Organisation – wo ist formelles Lernen wirklich nötig? • Prüfen Sie, wo Technologie helfen kann • Neues tun (Innovation) • Bestehendes besser tun (Effizienz) • Informieren Sie sich über Erfahrungen von anderen • #NextLearning Blogparade Ein Aufruf!
  24. 24. 24PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Weitere Informationen & Links #NextLearning Blogparade Lernen bei Bedarf und im Kontext mit digitalen Assistenten: Performance Support anstatt Training Fachartikel: Der Einfluss von Machine Learning & Künstlicher Intelligenz auf Arbeiten & Lernen im Unternehmen Lernen im Digitalen Zeitalter Wie arbeiten und lernen wir in der Zukunft? Digitale Führung aus dem Handbuch Digital Leadership Agiles Lernen 10 Strategies for Successful Learning Communities Social Media in Learning and Talent Development Introduction to Design Thinking Introducing Agile Software Engineering in development
  25. 25. 25PUBLIC© 2019 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Vielen Dank für Ihre Zeit Thomas Jenewein SAP Deutschland SE & Co. KG Business Development Manager thomas.jenewein@sap.com Further Links SAP Education on Twitter SAP Education on Xing SAP Education on LinkedIn SAP Education Webinars

