Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calida...
COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calida...
COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calida...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nivelacion final 801-802-803_2020

22 views

Published on

HUERTA CASERA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nivelacion final 801-802-803_2020

  1. 1. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA NIVELACION 2020 AREA: CIENCIAS NATURALES Y EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL ASIGNATURA BIOLOGÍA DOCENTE: SANDRA LEONOR CARRILLO ROSAS GRADO OCTAVO CURSO 801 – 802 - 803 COMPETENCIAS POR DESARROLLAR − Aplica procesos que caracterizan a las ciencias y al método de la investigación científica. − Apropia temáticas sobre la morfología, fisiología y patología de los sistemas en los seres vivos. − Indaga problemáticas medio ambientales y propone alternativas de solución. DESEMPEÑOS POR DESARROLLAR − Elabora informes en los que aplica los pasos del método científico. − Practica normas del cuidado y preservación del medio ambiente tomando conciencia frente a problemáticas medio ambientales. − Fomenta hábitos de alimentación saludable a través de la construcción de una huerta casera, con la colaboración del grupo familiar. ACTIVIDADES POR REALIZAR Tenga en cuenta las siguientes indicaciones: 1. Ingrese al blog https://turinconbiologico8.blogspot.com/ 2. Observe detenidamente el video explicativo sobre cómo realizar una Huerta Casera Familiar, ejecutado por la docente María Edilma Guzmán. que le ayudarán a desarrollar la temática propuesta en la Guía sobre HUERTA CASERA FAMILIAR. 3. Recuerde que la guía propuesta “HUERTA CASERA FAMILIAR” se asignó desde el 25 de octubre de 2020; por ser un proyecto a largo plazo; y se consideró como última guía, así como GUÍA DE NIVELACIÓN 2020. EVIDENCIAS POR PRESENTAR (FECHA) Tenga en cuenta las siguientes recomendaciones. 1. Debe llenar todos los espacios del siguiente Informe de Laboratorio sobre lo realizado en la Huerta Casera Familiar. 2. Puede consultar fuentes de internet, textos y otros; pero generando su propio juicio, frente a cada una de las preguntas del informe. 3. Para desarrollar el cuestionario puede ingresar al blog y revisar la presentación CULTIVANDO APRENDIZAJES, en la que se indica los pasos que se deben tener en cuenta para realizar un Informe de Laboratorio. 4. Al enviar la evidencia del informe, en el ASUNTO del correo, colocar NIVELACIÓN 2020 BIOLOGIA – NOMBRE DE LA ESTUDIANTE – CURSO. 5. Debe desarrollar y enviar el informe en el formato Word, Power Point, o cualquier otro; recuerde la ortografía, la redacción del mismo. 6. Importante a tener en cuenta. No enviar fotos el internet, sino de su propio cultivo.
  2. 2. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA NIVELACION 2020 ÁREA DE CIENCIAS NATURALES Y EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL “HACÍA LA FORMACIÓN CON CONCIENCIA ECOLÓGICA” PRAE HUERTA CASERA FAMILIAR - NIVELACIÓN 2020 PORTADA. TÍTULO DEL INFORME. ___________________________________________________ NOMBRE DE LA ESTUDIANTE. ______________________________________________ CURSO. _______________________________________________________________ DOCENTE. _____________________________________________________________ COLEGIO. ______________________________________________________________ FECHA. ________________________________________________________________ TÍTULO DEL INFORME. ______________________________________________________________________ OBJETIVO GENERAL. 1. ___________________________________________________________________ OBJEETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS. 1. ___________________________________________________________________ 2. ___________________________________________________________________ HIPÓTESIS. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ MARCO TEÓRICO. Consulte. 1. Significado la Huerta Casera. 2. Beneficios de la huerta casera. 3. Plantas propicias para sembrar. 4. Consulte la taxonomía de las siguientes plantas, y las utilizadas en la siembra. Ejemplo, taxonomía de la cebolla. Puede consultar en Wikipedia. ✓ Cilantro. ✓ Zanahoria. ✓ Perejil. ✓ Cebolla. ✓ Remolacha. 5. Consulte los beneficios de las semillas sembradas en la huerta casera familiar. METODOLOGÍA. En forma resumida explicar los pasos que realizó para realizar la siembra de las semillas tanto en medio terrestre y acuático. Si son varios pasos realizados los puede escribir.
  3. 3. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA NIVELACION 2020 PASO 1. _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ PASO 2. _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ PASO 3. _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ MATERIALES. _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ RESULTADOS. Además de colocar en este espacio las fotos con las personas que colaboraron en la creación de la huerta casera familiar, incluida la estudiante, se deben anotar las observaciones de la siembra, crecimiento, etc.; en una Bitácora. Ejemplo, ✓ No se deben colocar copias del internet. ✓ La bitácora cada estudiante la debe crear, no es copiar la anterior del ejemplo. ANÁLISIS DE RESULTADOS. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ CONCLUSIONES. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ BIBLIOGRAFÍA. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ SUSTENTACIÓN (SI SE REQUIERE) 1. Fecha de entrega entre el 4 y el 11 de noviembre del 2020.

×