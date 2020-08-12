Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA DE TRABAJO DEL 24 AL 28 DE AGOSTO 2020 AREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL ASIGNATURA CIENCIAS NATURALES GRADO 8° CURSO 801 - 802 - 803 DOCENTE Sandra Carrillo Rosas DURANTE EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES NOS COMUNICAREMOS A TRAVÉS DEL CORREO: sandracarrillo547@gmail.com slcarrillo@educaciónbogotá.edu.co COMPETENCIA: Analiza la morfo fisiopatología del Sistema de Inervación (Sensorial – Nervioso – Locomotor) en los seres vivos. DESEMPEÑO ACADEMICO ACTITUDINAL COGNITIVO PROCEDIMENTAL PERSONAL SOCIAL Comprende y explica el funcionamiento de los elementos que conforman el sistema nervioso, sensorial y locomotor. Emplea tecnologías explicativas identificando procesos nerviosos en los seres vivos. Valora los aportes de la ciencia en el campo de la coordinación nerviosa y endocrina que contribuyen a mejorar la calidad de vida de los seres vivos. Integra procesos biológicos y químicos con el funcionamiento de los sistemas que conforman los seres vivos y su relación con el medio. EJE BIOLÓGICO 1. Sistema de Inervación en los seres vivos. 2. Sistema Sensorial en los seres vivos. LA APROPIACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y/O APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS TALLER SISTEMA DE INERVACIÓN EN LOS SERES VIVOS. No.11 GRADO 8º Alumna: _________________________________________________________________ Curso: _____ Fecha: ____________ RECEPTORES SENSORIALES. TE INVITO A LEER …. E INDAGAR Por ejemplo: Cuando observas una imagen el sentido de la vista recibe el estimulado los colores (SISTEMA SENSORIAL) y lo envía al cerebro (SISTEMA DE INERVACIÓN) para que allí se analice la sensación de la imagen que viste; para luego empezar a reaccionar con los párpados, el llanto o porque no la generación de hormonas si es una imagen de comida para causar el hambre. (SISTEMA LOCOMOTOR).
  2. 2. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” TE INVITO A LEER …. Y CONCEPTUALIZAR 1 La función de relación. ¿Cómo podemos responder ante los cambios de nuestro entorno? La función de relación permite a las personas, igual que al resto de seres vivos, percibir los cambios o estímulos que se producen tanto en el medio externo como interno, interpretar o procesar esas variaciones y elaborar respuestas coordinadas, adecuadas para sobrevivir. 1.1 Elementos que intervienen en la relación. Para que pueda llevarse a cabo esta función vital, se necesitan:  Receptores que perciben los estímulos (ÓRGANOS DE LOS SENTIDOS) y envían esa información que captan a los centros de coordinación, (SISTEMA NERVIOSO) para que sea procesada.  Centros de coordinación que reciben la información de los receptores (ÓRGANOS DE LOS SENTIDOS), la procesan, elaboran las órdenes y as mandan a los órganos efectores. Son el sistema nervioso y el endocrino.  Los efectores que son los órganos encargados de ejecutar la respuesta: músculos, huesos y glándulas (SISTEMA LOCOMOTOR). En cada momento de nuestra vida captamos el mundo que nos rodea por medio de los receptores sensoriales. La capacidad para sentir estímulos es vital para la supervenía, sin ella pasaríamos inadvertido el ambiente interno y externo del organismo. TE INVITO A RECORDAR…. Y APLICAR Teniendo en cuenta lo aprendido en las Guía FUNCIONES DE RELACIÓN (Estímulos-Neurona -Respuestas) y en la Guía SISTEMA DE INERVACIÓN (Sistema Nervioso-Periférico-Autónomo). Estudiaremos ahora el sistema que es el encargado de recibir la información (estímulos) que provienen del medio externo de los organismos. El Sistema Sensorial (Vista-Olfato-Gusto-Oído y Tacto).
  3. 3. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” AMPLIA TUS CONOCIMIENTOS. Los receptores sensoriales son estructuras especializadas que periten percibir estímulos específicos internos y externos. Recordemos que para que hay sensación o percepción de un estímulo se necesita la presencia de:  Un estímulo agente ambiental que provoque una respuesta por parte del sistema nervioso.  Un receptor u órgano de los sentidos (vista, olfato, gusto, oído o tacto) que capte el estímulo del medio externo y lo trasforme en impulso nervioso.  Un transmisor aferente que transporte el impulso por las vías nerviosas de los granos de los sentidos hasta la médula espinal o el encéfalo.  Un transformador o traductor que convierta el impulso nervioso en sensación en determinada región del encéfalo.  Un transmisor eferente que transporte la orden de respuesta hasta los órganos efectores, músculos, hueso o endocrino.  Una respuesta, actividad realizada por los músculos y las glándulas. Los receptores sensoriales pueden clasificarse, según el tipo de estímulo que reciban en: Fotorreceptores Son aquellos que perciben la energía lumínica que llega a la retina del ojo. Macanorreceptores Son aquellos que detectan la presión, la gravedad, el equilibrio, los socios. Quimiorreceptores Son aquellos que reconocen la presencia de sustancias químicas en la boca, aromas en la nariz y sustancias en los líquidos corporales. Termorreceptores Son aquellos que perciben los cambios de la temperatura (frío, calor). Noniceptores Son aquellos también llamados receptores del dolor, proveniente de lesiones físicas y químicas de los tejidos. Se denominan fotorreceptores a las estructuras u órganos que permiten la percepción de los estímulos de los cuerpos iluminados. En algunos organismos los fotorreceptores permiten la formación de imágenes, en tanto que en otros hay solamente percepción de la luz. Existen variaciones morfológicas en los fotorreceptores de los diversos animales, así:  Protozoarios (Euglena), Celenterados (Hidra), Plantelimintos (Tenia) y Equinodermos (Estrella de Mar) presentan Manchas Oculares y Pigmentos sensibles a la luz.  Moluscos (Caracol) presentan ojos ubicados sobre los tentáculos móviles, para formar imágenes. TE INVITO A REALIZAR LA SIGUIENTE ACTIVIDAD. ACTIVIDAD No. 1 Desarrolla la siguiente guía en el cuaderno, no olvidar realizar, imprimir los esquemas, son fundamentales en el aprendizaje de todo lo relacionado con la Biología, en este caso sobre el SISTEMA SENSORIAL, el SENTIDO DE LA VISTA.
  4. 4. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida”  Anélidos (Lombriz de Tierra) presentan células fotosensibles a la luz a lo largo del cuerpo, pero no forman imágenes.  Insectos poseen dos clases de ojos: los ocelos u ojos simples (Retina – Córnea) que forman imágenes, y los que compuestos (Formado por Omatidios), situados a los lados de la cara que forman imágenes.  Vertebrados poseen ojos que forman imágenes, ubicados en la cara del animal dentro de órbitas o cuencas óseas. 1. En los siguientes esquemas coloque las partes señaladas del Ojo Humano y del Aparato Lagrimal, complete las tablas. Órganos Anexos Aparato Lagrimal Glóbulo Ocular Órganos Anexos Membranas Oculares - - - - - - - Órganos Motores - - - - Medios Transparentes Órganos Protectores - - - - - - - Aparato Lagrimal - -
  5. 5. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” 2. Coloque en el siguiente esquema las partes señaladas (membranas y medios transparentes). 3. Relacione las partes del órgano de la vista con su correspondiente función: 1. Esclerótica 2. Coroides 3. Cuerpo ciliar 4. Cristalino 5. Iris 6. Retina 7. Córnea 8. Humor Acuoso 9. Humor Vítreo 10. Cejas y Párpados 11. Aparato Lagrimal 12. Bastones 13. Conos ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Encargado de producir y conducir las lágrimas. Pelos cortos que protegen el ojo contra los cuerpos extraños. Líquido transparente que se encuentra entre el cristalino y la retina. Líquido incoloro entre el cristalino u la córnea. Ubicada en la parte anterior de la esclerótica. Membrana interna, donde se ubican los conos y bastoncillos. Membrana circular que en su centro existe una abertura denominada Niña. Lente biconvexo que está en contacto con el iris. Constituido por un músculo pequeño con finos repliegues. Localizada debajo de la esclerótica. Membrana externa, que envuelve el globo ocular. Mediante ellos se perciben los colores. Contienen el pigmento Rodopsina que diferencia la intensidad de la Luz 4. Indique en los siguientes esquemas las partes señaladas.
  6. 6. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” 5. Realice los esquemas de los Bastones y los Conos, e identifique en cada uno de ellos la función. 6. Investigue las estructuras visuales que presentan los siguientes organismos y en cada uno de ellos señale el órgano de la vista y luego escriba en la l Euglena. _________________________________________________________________________ Planaria. _________________________________________________________________________ Saltamontes. _________________________________________________________________________ Mosca. _________________________________________________________________________ Pez. __________________________________________________________________________ Aves. __________________________________________________________________________ Mamíferos. __________________________________________________________________________
  7. 7. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” 7. Defina las siguientes enfermedades que atacan nuestros ojos, y explique los cuidados que debemos tener con este sentido.  Acromatopsia. _____________________________________________________________________  Daltonismo. _______________________________________________________________________  Cataratas. _________________________________________________________________________  Conjuntivitis. ______________________________________________________________________  Orzuelos. _________________________________________________________________________  Glaucoma. ________________________________________________________________________  Miopía. ___________________________________________________________________________  Hipermetropía. _____________________________________________________________________  Estrabismo. _______________________________________________________________________  Uveítis. ___________________________________________________________________________  Blefaritis. _________________________________________________________________________  Presbicia. _________________________________________________________________________  Ceguera. __________________________________________________________________________  Retinopatía. _______________________________________________________________________  Ambliopía. ________________________________________________________________________ 8. Mediante esquemas explique la Trayectoria de la Visión Normal, y de algunos trastornos de la visión. 9. Mediante un esquema explique la formación de la imagen en la retina y los medios transparentes. 10. Explique la diferencia entre:  Optómetra: ________________________________________________________________________  Oftalmólogo ________________________________________________________________________ 11. Indique algunos adelantos que se han dado en los últimos años en cuanto al mejoramiento de enfermedades visuales; y la higiene que debemos tener con la Vista. 12. Consulte en Internet Ilusiones ópticas, escoja la que más te llame la atención y pégala en el cuaderno, realice ejercicios al respecto. TE INVITO A CONSULTAR Y APRENDER. ACTIVIDAD No. 2 EN EL SIGUIENTE MENSAJE TE INVITO A FOMENTAR EN TI EL AMOR POR LA CIENCIA.
  8. 8. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” IMPORTANCIA DE LA MUJER EN LA CIENCIA. Algunas de ellas han logrado destacarse pese a los obstáculos y han servido de inspiración y base a las ciencias actuales y para el futuro. Te invito a que reconozcamos el papel que ha desempeñado la mujer en La Ciencia. Realizando en un 1/8 de cartulina tu mejor CREACIÓN con la consulta del nombre completo, fecha de nacimiento y los aportes de POR LO MENOS UNA de las siguientes Mujeres de Ciencia. Te daré una lista de ellas, pero se pueden consultar otras mujeres que te interesen por el aporte a la ciencia. Con tú colaboración realizaremos una gran presentación virtual “DEL ROL DE LA MUJER EN LA CIENCIA” Esta es una lista de algunas de ellas, escoge la(s) que más te interesen, y realiza tú creación. No olvides tomar una foto extraordinaria de tu creación y envíala. Victoria Kaspi 2019 Astrofísica Viviane Slon 2018 Evolución Bushra Raj 2018 Árbol Genealógico Jeannette Gehrig 2019 Malnutrición en la niñez Donna Strickland 2018 Láser Medicina premio nobel Frances Arnold 2018 Selección natural farmacia. Raquel Chan La semilla resistente Marcia Barbosa El agua María Teresa Ruiz La enana café Diana Bolaños Los gusanos Eugenia del Pino Las ranas Susana López El rotavirus Idelisa Bonelly El mar Diana Trujillo Ingeniera Aeroespacial de la NASA
  9. 9. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN - Responsabilidad en la elaboración, presentación (pulcritud, ortografía) y entrega de: talleres, guías propuestas. - Consulta, análisis, síntesis de contenidos. - Aporte, utilización adecuada de TIC´s - Creatividad en la presentación de actividades virtuales, talleres, etc. FECHA DE ENTREGA: 28 DE AGOSTO Es de vital importancia ser puntual en la entrega de las actividades. RECOMENDACIÓN. DESARROLLAR EL CUESTIONARIO SOBRE SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO. Favor escribir en el espacio de ASUNTO en el email a enviar las actividades el NOMBRE COMPLETO DE LA ALUMNA, EL CURSO, TEMA Y FECHA DE LA GUIA QUE SE ENVIA.

