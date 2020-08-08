Successfully reported this slideshow.
  COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED "Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida" GUIA DE TRABAJO DEL 3 AL 13 DE AGOSTO 2020 RETROALIMENTACIÓN AREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL ASIGNATURA BIOLOGÍA GRADO 7° CURSO 702 - 703 DOCENTE Sandra Carrillo Rosas DURANTE EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES NOS COMUNICAREMOS A TRAVÉS DEL CORREO: sandracarrillo547@gmail.com slcarrillo@educacionbogota.edu.co COMPETENCIA: Analiza la morfo fisiología y patología de los sistemas en los seres vivos DESEMPEÑO ACADEMICO ACTITUDINAL COGNITIVO PROCEDIMENTAL PERSONAL SOCIAL Conoce la Morfología, fisiología y patología del Sistema Circulatorio en los seres vivos. Identifica órganos involucrados en procesos circulatorios a partir de modelos didácticos. Expresa y aplica conceptos como herramienta prediciendo procesos biológicos y químicos. Establece relaciones con el entorno a partir de procesos biológicos y químicos que inciden en el entorno. EJE BIOLÓGICO 1. Morfo-fisiología del Sistema Circulatorio en el Ser Humano. 2. Salud y patología del sistema Circulatorio. 3. Grupos Sanguíneos y Factor Rh Para el desarrollo de las actividades les sugiero consultar libros, textos o cualquier video de internet que contenga el tema solicitado; todos ellos le ayudarán a ejercitar los conocimientos y a reforzar aquellos en los que presente dificultades. Recuerden que las actividades las deben realizar en el cuaderno y tomar fotografías para ser enviadas al correo adjunto si se solicitan. Se les recomienda en cada actividad el nombre de la estudiante, ortografía, orden y pulcritud en sus labores académicas. Recuerden la gran responsabilidad que tenemos de cuidarnos y cuidar al otro; no olviden además el cuidado de las mascotas. Y lo más importante "QUÉDATE EN CASA" LA APROPIACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y/O APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS RETROALIMENTACIÓN SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO EN LOS SERES VIVOS TALLER No. 9 GRADO 7º Alumna: __________________________________________ Curso: ____ Fecha: ____________ Continuando con el proceso de aprendizaje del conocimiento paso a paso de estrategias virtuales en los temas de la planeación del segundo período en el EJE BIOLÓGICO sobre: LA MORFOFISIOLOGÍA Y PATOLOGÍA DEL SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO EN HUMANOS. TE INVITO A LEER …. Y APLICAR. ACTIVIDAD No. 1 Completar el siguiente Mapa conceptual. TE INVITO A LEER Y CORREGIR LOS ERRORES COMETIDOS EN LA ACTIVIDAD DE LA GUÍA DEL 3 AL 13 DE AGOSTO ACTIVIDAD No. 1 CONTESTA LAS PREGUNTAS. (Tiene un valor de 50 puntos)
  1. Complete el siguiente mapa conceptual. 2. Consulta las siguientes enfermedades del sistema circulatorio, anotando las principales características de cada una de ellas. 2.1Hipertensión o presión alta. La presión arterial es una medición de la fuerza ejercida contra las paredes de las arterias a medida que el corazón bombea sangre a su cuerpo. Hipertensión es el término que se utiliza para describir la presión arterial alta. Si se deja sin tratamiento, la presión arterial puede llevar a muchas afecciones médicas. Estas incluyen enfermedades del corazón, accidente cerebrovascular, insuficiencia renal, problemas en los ojos y otros problemas de salud. Las lecturas de la presión arterial generalmente se dan como dos números. El número superior se denomina presión arterial sistólica. El número inferior se llama presión arterial diastólica. Por ejemplo, 120 sobre 80 (escrito como 120/80 mm Hg). Uno o ambos números pueden ser demasiado altos. (Nota: estas cantidades aplican a personas que no están tomando medicamentos para la presión arterial y para quienes no están enfermos). Una presión arterial normal es cuando la presión arterial es menor a 120/80 mm Hg la mayoría de las veces. Aurículas Pared Celular o por Válvulas Venas Capilares Glóbulos blancos Plaquetas
  Una presión arterial alta (hipertensión) es cuando uno o ambos números de la presión arterial son mayores de 130/80 mm Hg la mayoría de las veces. Si el valor del número superior de su presión arterial es entre 120 y 130 mm Hg y el valor del número inferior es menor a 80 mm Hg, se denomina presión arterial elevada. Si tiene problemas cardíacos o renales, o si tuvo un accidente cerebrovascular, es posible que el médico le recomiende que su presión arterial sea incluso más baja que la de las personas que no padecen estas afecciones. Causas Muchos factores pueden afectar la presión arterial, incluso: La cantidad de agua y de sal que usted tiene en el cuerpo El estado de los riñones, el sistema nervioso o los vasos sanguíneos Sus niveles hormonales Usted es más propenso a que le digan que su presión arterial esta demasiado alta a medida que envejece. Esto se debe a que los vasos sanguíneos se vuelven más rígidos con la edad. Cuando esto sucede, la presión arterial se eleva. La hipertensión arterial aumenta la probabilidad de sufrir un accidente cerebrovascular, un ataque cardíaco, insuficiencia cardíaca, enfermedad renal o muerte prematura. Usted tiene un riesgo más alto de sufrir hipertensión arterial si:  Es afroamericano  Es obeso  Con frecuencia está estresado o ansioso  Toma demasiado alcohol (más de 1 trago al día para las mujeres y más de 2 al día para los hombres)  Consume demasiada sal  Tiene un antecedente familiar de hipertensión arterial  Tiene diabetes  Fuma  La mayoría de las veces no se identifica ninguna causa de presión arterial alta. Esto se denomina hipertensión esencial.
  2.2Arterioesclerosis. La aterosclerosis es una enfermedad en la que se deposita placa dentro de las arterias. Las arterias son vasos sanguíneos que llevan sangre rica en oxígeno al corazón y a otras partes del cuerpo. La placa está compuesta por grasas, colesterol, calcio y otras sustancias que se encuentran en la sangre. Con el tiempo, la placa se endurece y estrecha las arterias, con lo cual se limita el flujo de sangre rica en oxígeno a los órganos y a otras partes del cuerpo. La aterosclerosis puede causar problemas graves, como ataque cardíaco, accidentes cerebrovasculares (derrames o ataques cerebrales) e incluso la muerte. 2.3Diabetes. La diabetes es una enfermedad en la que los niveles de glucosa (azúcar) de la sangre están muy altos. La glucosa proviene de los alimentos que consume. La insulina es una hormona que ayuda a que la glucosa entre a las células para suministrarles energía. En la diabetes tipo 1, el cuerpo no produce insulina. En la diabetes tipo 2, la más común, el cuerpo no produce o no usa la insulina de manera adecuada. Sin suficiente insulina, la glucosa permanece en la sangre. Con el tiempo, el exceso de glucosa en la sangre puede causar problemas serios. Puede dañar los ojos, los riñones y los nervios. La diabetes también puede causar enfermedades cardíacas, derrames cerebrales y la necesidad de amputar un miembro. Las mujeres embarazadas también pueden desarrollar diabetes, llamada diabetes gestacional. Un análisis de sangre puede mostrar si tiene diabetes. Un tipo de prueba, la A1c, también puede comprobar cómo está manejando su diabetes. El ejercicio, el control de peso y respetar el plan de comidas puede ayudar a controlar la diabetes. También debe controlar el nivel de glucosa en sangre y, si tiene receta médica, tomar medicamentos.
  3. Enumera cinco cuidados que debemos tener con nuestro sistema circulatorio.  Seguir una dieta alimentaria pobre en grasas saturadas y ricas en frutas y verduras.  Procurar no sobrepasar el peso adecuado a la constitución física de cada uno.  No fumar y no ingerir bebidas alcohólicas.  Evitar el nerviosismo excesivo, las emosiones fuertes.  Evitar el uso de sustancias psicoactivas o estiulantes.  No usar jeringas no descartables.  Realizar ejercicio. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN - Responsabilidad en la elaboración, presentación (pulcritud, ortografía) y entrega de: talleres, guías propuestas. - Consulta, análisis, síntesis de contenidos. - Aporte, utilización adecuada de TIC´s - Creatividad en la presentación de actividades virtuales, talleres, etc. FECHA DE ENTREGA: 12 DE AGOSTO Es de vital importancia ser puntual en la entrega de las actividades. RECOMENDACIÓN. DESARROLLAR EL CUESTIONARIO SOBRE SISTEMA CIRCULAORIO. Favor escribir en el espacio de ASUNTO en el email a enviar las actividades el NOMBRE COMPLETO DE LA ALUMNA Y EL CURSO AL QUE PERTENECE LA GUIA QUE SE ENVIA CON LA FECHA.

