Estrategia virtual ciencias_naturales_circulacion_grupos_sanguineos_del_17_al_26_de_agosto__grado_7deg_sandra_carrillo

GRUPOS SANGUÍENOS Y FACTOR Rh

  1. 1. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA DE TRABAJO DEL 17 AL 26 DE AGOSTO 2020 AREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL ASIGNATURA BIOLOGÍA GRADO 7° CURSO 702 - 703 DOCENTE Sandra Carrillo Rosas DURANTE EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES NOS COMUNICAREMOS A TRAVÉS DEL CORREO: sandracarrillo547@gmail.com slcarrillo@educacionbogota.edu.co COMPETENCIA: Analiza la morfo fisiología y patología de los sistemas en los seres vivos DESEMPEÑO ACADEMICO ACTITUDINAL COGNITIVO PROCEDIMENTAL PERSONAL SOCIAL Conoce la Morfología, fisiología y patología del Sistema Circulatorio en los seres vivos. Identifica órganos involucrados en procesos circulatorios a partir de modelos didácticos. Expresa y aplica conceptos como herramienta prediciendo procesos biológicos y químicos. Establece relaciones con el entorno a partir de procesos biológicos y químicos que inciden en el entorno. EJE BIOLÓGICO 1. Morfo-fisiología del Sistema Circulatorio en el Ser Humano. 2. Salud y patología del sistema Circulatorio. 3. Grupos Sanguíneos y Factor Rh Para el desarrollo de las actividades les sugiero consultar libros, textos o cualquier video de internet que contenga el tema solicitado; todos ellos le ayudarán a ejercitar los conocimientos y a reforzar aquellos en los que presente dificultades. Recuerden que las actividades las deben realizar en el cuaderno y tomar fotografías para ser enviadas al correo adjunto si se solicitan. Se les recomienda en cada actividad el nombre de la estudiante, ortografía, orden y pulcritud en sus labores académicas. Recuerden la gran responsabilidad que tenemos de cuidarnos y cuidar al otro; no olviden además el cuidado de las mascotas. Y lo más importante “QUÉDATE EN CASA” LA APROPIACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y/O APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO EN LOS SERES VIVOS TALLER No. 10 GRADO 7º Alumna: __________________________________________ Curso: ____ Fecha: ____________ Continuando con el proceso de aprendizaje del conocimiento paso a paso de estrategias virtuales en los temas de la planeación del segundo período en el EJE BIOLÓGICO sobre: LA MORFOFISIOLOGÍA Y PATOLOGÍA DEL SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO EN HUMANOS. Qué son los grupos sanguíneos: Imaginemos la célula como un planeta de cuya superficie afloran múltiples estructuras de diversas formas. Algunas de ellas son proteínas, otras azúcares, otras glicoproteínas… El conjunto de todas ellas caracteriza a nuestras células y las hacen únicas. Uno de estos planetas son los glóbulos rojos, que viajan flotando por el torrente sanguíneo junto con otras moléculas y otros planetas. TE INVITO A LEER …. E INDAGAR Lee atentamente la guía sobre Circulación en el Ser Humano, tome apuntes en el cuaderno de Biología; no es necesario enviarlos. Se deben tener ya que ellos afianzan el conocimiento. No olvidar consultar el vocabulario desconocido.
  2. 2. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Podemos pertenecer a cuatro grupos planetarios distintos en función del antígeno que se exprese en la superficie de nuestros eritrocitos: A, B, AB, O. Dichos antígenos serán igual al de uno de nuestros progenitores o una mezcla de los dos, ya que el sistema ABO es hereditario. Aunque no lo desarrollaremos claramente hasta los 2 o 4 años de vida; luego se mantendrán constantes. ¿Qué son los GRUPOS SANGUÍNEOS? Los grupos sanguíneos son un sistema de clasificación de la sangre en función de unas moléculas presentes en la superficie de los glóbulos rojos. En la superficie de los glóbulos rojos existe unas sustancias llamadas “ANTÍGENOS DE SUPERFICIE” propias de cada persona. De acuerdo a los Antígenos que poseen los Glóbulos Rojos el científico … Y se determinó EL SISTEMA ABO… Con base en este sistema las personas se pueden clasificar en uno de los cuatro grupos sanguíneos siguientes:
  3. 3. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Además los GRUPOS SANGUÍNEOS se encuentran acompañados por un ANTÍGENO (D). Llamado FACTOR Rh. Rhesus macaque …
  4. 4. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Karl Landsteiner… se preguntaba por qué? Cuando una persona sufría un accidente y se le realizaba una transfusión, en algunas ocasiones el paciente moría. Así decidió investigar qué era lo que ocurría… Miremos de que se tratan las Transfusiones sanguíneas… Karl Landsteiner… realizó varios experimentos con sangre de personas con diferentes tipos de sangre y los resultados los plasmó en el siguiente cuadro.
  5. 5. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Sé que es complicado entender el cuadro, pero lo importante es que debes TENER CLARO CUÁL ES TÚ GRUPO SANGUÍNEO Y FACTOR Rh. Al realizar los experimentos se llegó a la siguiente conclusión:
  6. 6. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Luego de leer atentamente la guía sobre Circulación y Grupos Sanguíneos realiza las siguientes actividades en el cuaderno y envíalas. NOMBRE DE LA PERSONA INDAGADA GRUPO SANGUÍNEO FACTOR Rh ALUMNA MADRE PADRE HERMANA HERMANO TE INVITO A RECORDAR…. Y APLICAR. ACTIVIDAD No. 1 COMPLETA EL SIGUIENTE CUADRO. Preguntalé a las personas que viven contigo, qué Grupo Sanguíneo tienen y cuál es su Factor Rh. Si son varias personas adicionar más filas a la tabla. (Tiene un valor de 10 puntos). TE INVITO A CONSULTAR Y APRENDER. ACTIVIDAD No. 2 CONSULTA LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA DONACIÓN DE SANGRE. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS BANCOS DE SANGRE DISPUESTOS EN BOGOTÁ? ¿QUÉ REQUISITOS SE DEBEN TENER PARA DONAR SANGRE? (Tiene un valor de 10 puntos). TE INVITO A CONSULTAR Y APRENDER. ¿ACTIVIDAD No. 3 CONSULTA QUÉ SON LAS VACUNAS? (Tiene un valor de 10 puntos). ¿QUÉ TIPOS DE VACUNAS, Y FORMAS DE APLICACIÓN EXISTEN? ¿CUÁL ES LA IMPORTANCIA DE LAS VACUNAS? ¿LAS VACUNAS PUEDEN CAUSAR SÍNTOMAS? ¿QUÉ PUEDE PASAR SI NO NOS VACUNAMOS? ¿EXISTEN CONTRAINDICACIONES PARA VACUNARNOS? TE INVITO A CONSULTAR Y APRENDER. ACTIVIDAD No. 4 PREGUNTALES A TÚS PADRES LAS VACUNAS QUE TE HAN APLICADO Y ESCRIBELAS EN UNA TABLA. (Tiene un valor de 10 puntos).
  7. 7. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN - Responsabilidad en la elaboración, presentación (pulcritud, ortografía) y entrega de: talleres, guías propuestas. - Consulta, análisis, síntesis de contenidos. - Aporte, utilización adecuada de TIC´s - Creatividad en la presentación de actividades virtuales, talleres, etc. FECHA DE ENTREGA: 25 DE AGOSTO Es de vital importancia ser puntual en la entrega de las actividades. RECOMENDACIÓN. IMPORTANCIA DE LA MUJER EN LA CIENCIA. Algunas de ellas han logrado destacarse pese a los obstáculos y han servido de inspiración y base a las ciencias actuales y para el futuro. Te invito a que reconozcamos el papel que ha desempeñado la mujer en La Ciencia. Realizando en un 1/8 de cartulina tu mejor CREACIÓN con la consulta del nombre completo, fecha de nacimiento y los aportes de POR LO MENOS UNA de las siguientes Mujeres de Ciencia. Te daré una lista de ellas, pero se pueden consultar otras mujeres que te interesen por el aporte a la ciencia. Con tú colaboración realizaremos una gran presentación virtual “DEL ROL DE LA MUJER EN LA CIENCIA” Esta es una lista de algunas de ellas, escoje la(s) que más te interese, y realiza tú creación. No olvides tomar una foto extraordinaria de tu creación. Victoria Kaspi 2019 Astrofísica Viviane Slon 2018 Evolución Bushra Raj 2018 Árbol Genealógico Jeannette Gehrig 2019 Malnutrición en la niñez Donna Strickland 2018 Láser Medicina premio nobel Frances Arnold 2018 Selección natural farmacia. Raquel Chan La semilla resistente Marcia Barbosa El agua María Teresa Ruiz La enana café Diana Bolaños Los gusanos Eugenia del Pino Las ranas Susana López El rotavirus Idelisa Bonelly El mar Diana Trujillo Ingeniera Aeroespacial de la NASA TE INVITO A CONSULTAR Y APRENDER. ACTIVIDAD No. 5 EN EL SIGUIENTE MENSAJE TE INVITO A FOMENTAR EN TI EL AMOR POR LA CIENCIA. (Tiene un valor de 10 puntos).
  8. 8. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” DESARROLLAR EL CUESTIONARIO SOBRE SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO. Favor escribir en el espacio de ASUNTO en el email a enviar las actividades el NOMBRE COMPLETO DE LA ALUMNA, EL CURSO, TEMA Y FECHA DE LA GUIA QUE SE ENVIA.

