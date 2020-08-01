Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA DE TRABAJO DEL 3 AL 13 DE AGOSTO 2020 AREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL ASIGNATURA BIOLOGÍA GRADO 7° CURSO 702 - 703 DOCENTE Sandra Carrillo Rosas DURANTE EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES NOS COMUNICAREMOS A TRAVÉS DEL CORREO: sandracarrillo547@gmail.com slcarrillo@educacionbogota.edu.co COMPETENCIA: Analiza la morfo fisiología y patología de los sistemas en los seres vivos DESEMPEÑO ACADEMICO ACTITUDINAL COGNITIVO PROCEDIMENTAL PERSONAL SOCIAL Conoce la Morfología, fisiología y patología del Sistema Circulatorio en los seres vivos. Identifica órganos involucrados en procesos circulatorios a partir de modelos didácticos. Expresa y aplica conceptos como herramienta prediciendo procesos biológicos y químicos. Establece relaciones con el entorno a partir de procesos biológicos y químicos que inciden en el entorno. EJE BIOLÓGICO 1. Circulación en animales. 2. Morfo-fisiología del Sistema Circulatorio en el Ser Humano. 3. Salud y patología del sistema Circulatorio. Para el desarrollo de las actividades les sugiero consultar libros, textos o cualquier video de internet que contenga el tema solicitado; todos ellos le ayudarán a ejercitar los conocimientos y a reforzar aquellos en los que presente dificultades. Recuerden que las actividades las deben realizar en el cuaderno y tomar fotografías para ser enviadas al correo adjunto si se solicitan. Se les recomienda en cada actividad el nombre de la estudiante, ortografía, orden y pulcritud en sus labores académicas. Recuerden la gran responsabilidad que tenemos de cuidarnos y cuidar al otro; no olviden además el cuidado de las mascotas. Y lo más importante “QUÉDATE EN CASA” LA APROPIACIÓN DE CONOCIMIENTOS Y/O APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO EN LOS SERES VIVOS TALLER No. 9 GRADO 7º Alumna: __________________________________________ Curso: ____ Fecha: ____________ Continuando con el proceso de aprendizaje del conocimiento paso a paso de estrategias virtuales en los temas de la planeación del segundo período en el EJE BIOLÓGICO sobre: LA MORFOFISIOLOGÍA Y PATOLOGÍA DEL SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO EN ANIMALES. TE INVITO A LEER …. E INDAGAR Lee atentamente la guía sobre Circulación en Animales, tome apuntes en el cuaderno de Biología; no es necesario enviarlos. Se deben tener ya que ellos afianzan el conocimiento. No olvidar consultar el vocabulario desconocido.
  2. 2. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” El proceso de circulación en los animales tiene relación con el sistema digestivo y respiratorio, pues es el sistema circulatorio quien se encarga de transportar los nutrientes y gases por todo el cuerpo, también lleva los desechos de los procesos metabólicos hasta su punto de eliminación. El sistema circulatorio está formado por tejido conectivo (la sangre y la linfa), el corazón y los vasos sanguíneos (venas, arterias y capilares). TE RECUERDO QUE NO TODOS LOS ANIMALES POSEEN SISTEMAS CIRCULATORIOS. LOS INVERTEBRADOS NO POSEEN SISTEMA ESPECIELIAZADO DE CIRULACIÓN. En los organismos más sencillos como la ESPONJA – HIDRA, el sistema circulatorio de transporte es la DIFUSIÓN. TRANSPORTE POR DIFUSIÓN: Los nutrientes se incorporan del agua por difusión y los desechos son expulsados de la misma manera al medio externo, como es el caso de las esponjas y los celenterados. LOS VERTEBRADOS SI POSEEN SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO ESPECIALIZADO. Función de los sistemas circulatorios: transportar nutrientes y gases (Oxígeno O2 y Dióxido de carbono CO2), respiratorios a todos los tejidos del cuerpo. Organización del sistema circulatorio animal: (Vertebrados) • Corazón • Vasos sanguíneos conductores (Arterias – Venas – Capilares) • Líquido circundante (Sangre - Linfa) TE INVITO A LEER …. Y CONCEPTUALIZAR
  3. 3. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” TIPOS DE SISTEMAS CIRCULATORIOS. El sistema circulatorio puede ser abierto o cerrado. El sistema circulatorio abierto no tiene vasos capilares (Arterias-Venas) y la sangre sale de los vasos sanguíneos y desemboca en el cuerpo directamente, allí se realiza el intercambio de gases y nutrientes. El sistema circulatorio cerrado tiene vasos capilares que conectan a las venas con las arterias por lo tanto la sangre siempre circula por los vasos sanguíneos. TIPOS DE CIRCULACIÓN. La circulación en los animales puede ser de dos clases simple y doble; completa e incompleta. Circulación simple: ocurre cuando la sangre forma un solo ciclo y en su recorrido pasa una sola vez por el corazón. Circulación doble: ocurre cuando recorre dos ciclos, uno pulmonar o menor y otro aórtico o mayor. La sangre pasa dos veces por el corazón. Circulación completa: cuando la sangre que va por las arterias no se mezcla con la sangre que viaja por las venas. Circulación incompleta: cuando la sangre que va por las arterias se mezcla con la sangre que viaja por las venas. Importante recordar las clases de aparatos circulatorios y las clases de circulación.
  4. 4. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” CIRCULACIÓN EN INVERTEBRADOS. Dentro de los invertebrados, es posible encontrar animales que no tienen sistema circulatorio, animales que tienen sistema circulatorio abierto, y animales que tienen sistema circulatorio cerrado
  5. 5. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” LÍQUIDOS CIRCUNDANTES EN LOS INVERTEBRADOS. CIRCULACIÓN EN VERTEBRADOS. En organismos pluricelulares.  La mayoría presenta sistemas circulatorios especializados. (Corazón-Vasos Capilares-Sangre-Linfa). • El fluido extracelular: o Plasma: circula por conductos llamados vasos sanguíneos (Arterias – Venas – Capilares).  Líquido Intersticial: se encuentra alrededor de las células. La circulación es el proceso en el cual los nutrientes y el oxígeno absorbidos e incorporados al medio interno tienen que ser distribuidos a todas las células del organismo pluricelular que necesitan un continuo aporte de estos elementos para la obtención de energía. TE INVITO A LEER …. Y OBSERVAR LAS IMÁGENES EN LOS VERTEBRADOS SE ENCUENTRAN LOS SIGUIENTES TIPOS DE CIRCULACIÓN.
  6. 6. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida”
  7. 7. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” CIRCULACIÓN EN EL SER HUMANO En el cuerpo humano, como en el resto de los vertebrados, hay dos tejidos que se encuentran en estado líquido: la sangre y la linfa. Gracias a esta característica, pueden fluir y comunicar las células, tejidos y órganos de todo el cuerpo. Estos líquidos circulan a través de dos sistemas de transporte: el sistema cardiovascular (corazón, arterias, venas y capilares) y el sistema linfático. PARTES DEL CORAZÓN
  8. 8. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida”
  9. 9. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida”
  10. 10. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida”
  11. 11. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” EN LOS VERTEBRADOS SE PRESENTAN DOS SISTEMAS: EL CARDIOVASCULAR (SISTEMA VENOSO Y SISTEMA ARTERIAL) EL LINFÁTICO. OBSERVEMOS COMO FUNCIONA NUESTRO SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO.  Se da en dos momentos: Circulación Menor o Pulmonar y la Circulación Mayor o Aórtica. A pesar de que en nuestro sistema circulatorio existen muchas arterias y venas; en el siguiente esquema están las principales, léelas y ubícalas en tú cuerpo. Datos. Si se pudiera conectar, un corazón adulto llenaría con el líquido bombeado, un camión sisterna de 8.000 litros en un solo día.
  12. 12. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” OBSERVEMOS COMO FUNCIONA NUESTRO CORAZÓN. Luego de leer atentamente la guía sobre Circulación en Animales realiza las siguientes actividades en el cuaderno y envíalas. 1. Complete el siguiente mapa conceptual. 2. Consulta las siguientes enfermedades del sistema circulatorio, anotando las principales características de cada una de ellas. 2.1 Hipertensión o presión alta. 2.2 Arterioesclerosis. 2.3 Diabetes. 2.4 Enumera cinco cuidados que debemos tener con nuestro sistema circulatorio. 3. No olvidar desarrollar el cuestionario que se encuentra después de la guía en el Blogger tiene una Valoración de 1.0 a 5.0. Debes enviarlo como los que realizaste en la guía anterior. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN - Responsabilidad en la elaboración, presentación (pulcritud, ortografía) y entrega de: talleres, guías propuestas. - Consulta, análisis, síntesis de contenidos. - Aporte, utilización adecuada de TIC´s - Creatividad en la presentación de actividades virtuales, talleres, etc. FECHA DE ENTREGA: 12 DE AGOSTO Es de vital importancia ser puntual en la entrega de las actividades. RECOMENDACIÓN. DESARROLLAR EL CUESTIONARIO SOBRE SISTEMA CIRCULAORIO. Favor escribir en el espacio de ASUNTO en el email a enviar las actividades el NOMBRE COMPLETO DE LA ALUMNA Y EL CURSO AL QUE PERTENECE LA GUIA QUE SE ENVIA CON LA FECHA. TE INVITO A LEER …. Y APLICAR. ACTIVIDAD No. 1 CONTESTA LAS PREGUNTAS. (Tiene un valor de 50 puntos)

