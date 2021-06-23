Successfully reported this slideshow.
WORLD WAR II By: Samuel Chong
WHAT IS WWII? • Largest war in human history • Involved countries, colonies, and territories around the entire world • Ove...
HOW DID IT START? WWII started in 1939, September 1 with Hitler invading Poland. He wanted to gain more land and power, so...
CAUSE OF WW2 --- Hi. WAR WWI and the treaty of Versailles (treaty that ended WWI) Germany had to take a greater share of b...
Totalitarianism USSR Communist Dictatorship Germany & Italy Fascist Dictatorship Japan Military Dictatorship
CAUSE OF WW2 --- HI. Causes Attack Pearl Harbor Japan needed raw materials from other Asian countries. The United States d...
CAUSE OF WW2 --- HI. Effects After the attack, President Roosevelt asks Congress to declare war on Japan. Germany and Ital...
WWII LEADERS Allied Powers Axis Powers Great Britain – Winston Churchill Germany – Adolf Hitler Soviet Union – Joseph Stal...
Roosevelt •President Franklin Roosevelt led the US through most of WWII. •After WWII began in 1939, Roosevelt urged the US...
Stali n •Joseph Stalin led the Soviet Union during WWII. •Even though the Soviet Union was an Allied Power, Stalin was a d...
Churchill •Winston Churchill was the Prime Minister of Great Britain during WWII. •He was a writer and politician and serv...
QUOTES BY CHURCHILL "Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen....
Truman •When President Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945, Vice-President Harry S. Truman became the new president. •He made...
•Adolf Hitler was the dictator of Germany during WWII. •He joined the German army during WWI, and afterwards became the le...
Mussolini •Benito Mussolini was the dictator who led Italy during WWII. •He was trained as a schoolteacher and later joine...
Hirohito •Japan had a strong tradition of nationalism. •The Japanese believed that their emperor, Hirohito, was descended ...
MAJOR EVENTS --- D-Day
ATOMIC BOMBS -- THE BEGINNING OF THE END •The Allies thought about invading Japan, but were worried that too many soldiers...
CLOSIN G IN •In 1945, the Soviets advanced steadily from the east into Germany itself. •American, British, and French forc...
VE DAY •Germany surrendered to the Allies on May 7, 1945. •The next day, May 8, 1945, is called VE Day – Victory in Europe...
VJ DAY •The two sides signed formal surrender papers on the US battleship Missouri on September 2, 1945. •This day is offi...
UNBELIEVEABLE EVE NTS ---A BRAVE JAPANESE SOILDER •Fighting Japan was difficult because the Japanese were fierce warriors....
CRAZY EVENTS--- THE TOILET MALFUNCTIO N THAT COST GERMANY A U-BOAT On April 14, 1945, seawater and sewage has flooded into...
THANK U FOR LESTININ G
World War II

  2. 2. WHAT IS WWII? • Largest war in human history • Involved countries, colonies, and territories around the entire world • Over 70 million people died between the war • It lasted from 1939 until 1945
  3. 3. HOW DID IT START? WWII started in 1939, September 1 with Hitler invading Poland. He wanted to gain more land and power, so he started to take over Europe. Hitler also believed that there was a stronger race, and he wanted to kill the people he believed weren't part of that strong or “best” race, and this will be called a fascism (individual rights are not viewed as important as the needs of the nation). Britain and France tried to tell Hitler to stop, but Hitler refused, so Britain and France declared war on Hitler.
  4. 4. CAUSE OF WW2 --- Hi. WAR WWI and the treaty of Versailles (treaty that ended WWI) Germany had to take a greater share of blame and punishment for WWI. • Pay 33 Billion dollars in reparations to the winners of WWI. • Lost territory and all of their over seas colonies • Couldn’t have a military. • Had to accept full blame for the war Appeasement (Giving someone something to make them happy and leave you alone) • Hitler demanded land that wasn’t Germany’s and other just gave it to him. • Nations were trying to prevent war... it didn’t work. • Appeasement jus showed Hitler that he could do whatever he wanted Rise of Totalitarianism A system in which the state and its leader have nearly TOTAL control. • Individual rights are not as important as the needs of the country. • No right to vote • No freedom of speech • Government controlled economy • Often a police state
  5. 5. Totalitarianism USSR Communist Dictatorship Germany & Italy Fascist Dictatorship Japan Military Dictatorship
  6. 6. CAUSE OF WW2 --- HI. Causes Attack Pearl Harbor Japan needed raw materials from other Asian countries. The United States decided to stop trading with Japan which angered the Japanese leadership. The United States Navy in the Pacific was the only obstacle in their way. The Japanese leadership decided to attack the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
  7. 7. CAUSE OF WW2 --- HI. Effects After the attack, President Roosevelt asks Congress to declare war on Japan. Germany and Italy then declare war on the U.S. Over half of the Pacific fleet was destroyed. America suffered more than 3,500 dead and wounded. The U.S. starts to mobilize for war.
  8. 8. WWII LEADERS Allied Powers Axis Powers Great Britain – Winston Churchill Germany – Adolf Hitler Soviet Union – Joseph Stalin Italy – Benito Mussolini United States – Franklin Roosevelt & Harry Truman Japan – Emperor Hirohito
  9. 9. Roosevelt •President Franklin Roosevelt led the US through most of WWII. •After WWII began in 1939, Roosevelt urged the US to get ready for war. •He rebuilt America’s military and pushed for laws to help the Allies. •Roosevelt led the country in its fight against the Axis; however, he did not live to the see the end of the war.
  10. 10. Stali n •Joseph Stalin led the Soviet Union during WWII. •Even though the Soviet Union was an Allied Power, Stalin was a dictator like Hitler and Mussolini. •He had complete control of his country and often had his enemies killed. •In May 1945, the Soviets under Stalin were able to capture Berlin, Germany’s capital, and defeated the German forces.
  11. 11. Churchill •Winston Churchill was the Prime Minister of Great Britain during WWII. •He was a writer and politician and served in the British Army in Africa and India. •He was a symbol for the fighting spirit of the British and he led the country through its darkest hours of the war.
  12. 12. QUOTES BY CHURCHILL "Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen." "Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference." "A joke is a very serious thing." "History will be kind to me for I intend to write it." "The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes." "Kites rise highest against the wind, not with it." "If you are going through hell, keep going." “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” P.S. Churchill won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his speechmaking in 1953.
  13. 13. Truman •When President Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945, Vice-President Harry S. Truman became the new president. •He made the difficult decision for atomic bombs to be used against Japan. •He was the US president when WWII ended.
  14. 14. •Adolf Hitler was the dictator of Germany during WWII. •He joined the German army during WWI, and afterwards became the leader of a small political party called the National Socialist German Worker’s Party (Nazi Party). •In 1933, he became chancellor of Germany and slowly increased his power until he had total control over the country. •Hitler rebuilt Germany’s army and led the country in WWII. •At first his army was successful, but eventually they lost the war. •He is responsible for the deaths of over 6 million Jews during the Holocaust. •Hitler committed suicide in May 1945.
  15. 15. Mussolini •Benito Mussolini was the dictator who led Italy during WWII. •He was trained as a schoolteacher and later joined the Italian Army in WWI. •After WWI, Mussolini became the leader of the Italian Fascist Party and slowly took control of every aspect of Italy’s government. •Mussolini increased the size of Italy’s military forces. •He conquered Ethiopia & Albania in Africa. •In 1936, he signed a treaty with Hitler and joined WWII. •Italy surrendered to the Allies in 1943, but Mussolini escaped. •He was captured and killed by Italians in 1945.
  16. 16. Hirohito •Japan had a strong tradition of nationalism. •The Japanese believed that their emperor, Hirohito, was descended from a god. •The military had a lot of power in his government, allowing Japan to exercise aggression throughout Asia. •Emperor Hirohito planned to build a massive empire in East Asia.
  17. 17. MAJOR EVENTS --- D-Day
  18. 18. ATOMIC BOMBS -- THE BEGINNING OF THE END •The Allies thought about invading Japan, but were worried that too many soldiers would die. •President Harry Truman made a difficult decision to use nuclear weapons against Japan. •He warned the Japanese government to surrender, but they refused to give up. •On August 6, 1945, an American bomber plane dropped the first atomic bomb ever used in war on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. •A few days later, the US dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki. •Both cities were completely devastated, and the Japanese finally agreed to surrender.
  19. 19. CLOSIN G IN •In 1945, the Soviets advanced steadily from the east into Germany itself. •American, British, and French forces closed in on Germany from the west. •Finally, the American and Soviet armies met in Germany on April 25, 1945.
  20. 20. VE DAY •Germany surrendered to the Allies on May 7, 1945. •The next day, May 8, 1945, is called VE Day – Victory in Europe Day. •People were thrilled and celebrated all over Europe and the United States.
  21. 21. VJ DAY •The two sides signed formal surrender papers on the US battleship Missouri on September 2, 1945. •This day is officially known as VJ Day – Victory in Japan Day. •Americans celebrated once again.
  22. 22. UNBELIEVEABLE EVE NTS ---A BRAVE JAPANESE SOILDER •Fighting Japan was difficult because the Japanese were fierce warriors. •The Japanese soldiers never gave up and were willing to sacrifice themselves for their country. •Japanese kamikaze pilots crashed their planes into US ships on purpose, fully expecting to die.
  23. 23. CRAZY EVENTS--- THE TOILET MALFUNCTIO N THAT COST GERMANY A U-BOAT On April 14, 1945, seawater and sewage has flooded into a German sub and cause some problem. Karl-Adolf Schlitt has no choice but to give order to surface just off the coast of Scotland, where the U- boat was almost immediately spotted and attacked by the British Royal Air Force. Three crew members were killed and the sub was destroyed, all because of a malfunctioning toilet.
  24. 24. THANK U FOR LESTININ G

×