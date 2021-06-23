Successfully reported this slideshow.
Snapshot of Germany

Something you might want to know about Germany.

Snapshot of Germany

  1. 1. SNAPSHOT OF GERMANY BY: SAMUEL.C
  2. 2. W H AT T Y P E G O V E R N M E N T ? • Germany is a democratic, federal parliamentary republic. • They have the Bundestag, which is the parliament of Germany. • They have Bundesrat, which is the representative body of the 16 regions, which is called Lander.
  3. 3. H O W D O E S T H E I R G O V E R N M E N T W O R K • Every 4 years, the Germans vote for their President in a parliamentary election. • There are 2 different ways: • They vote for their representative • Their vote for the political parties (CDU, CSU, SPD, FDP, ODP...) • And this gives Bundestag a total of 598 seats. • Every 5 years, each of the 16 state has their local elections. Those local elections sent their representatives to Bundesrat to act as the voice of the states. • The federal representatives and the states representatives work together to elect a President. • The President does have some real power, like to dissolve the Bundestag , or veto a law. But he/she rarely uses it. • The President uses his/her power mostly in a ceremonial position. The President can make official state visits, meet important people and maybe even has someone open the window in the middle of a blizzard. • The Chancellor is appointed by the President and voted on by the Bundestag • Federal Constitutional Court is seated in southwest Germany. • The Federal Constitutional Court is made up of 16 judges. Half of them are elected by the Bundestag, and the other half are elected by the Bundesrat. • The body of local elected representatives and these judges
  4. 4. G O V E R N M E N T L E V E L S There are 5 levels of government The 5 levels are: 1. The European Union (or EU) 2. The Federation or national government 3. The sixteen Länder (states) 4. The rural districts or counties (Landkreise) and the urban districts or independent towns 5. The towns and municipalities
  5. 5. E C O N O M Y • Currency: Euro (EUR, €) • Exports: $2.004 trillion($2,004,000,000,000)((2019 est.) • Main export partners: (2017 est.) United States 8.8% France 8.2% China 6.8% Netherlands 6.7% United Kingdom 6.6% Italy 5.1% • Imports: $1.804 trillion($1,804,000,000,000) • Main import partners: (2017 est.) Netherlands 13.8% China 7.0% France 6.6% Belgium 5.9% Itay 5.4% Poland 5.4% • Buget balance: €49.8 billion surplus (2019) +1.4% of GDP (2019) • Deficit balance: -5.46% (2021)
  6. 6. C U R R E N T I S S U E ( S ) • German Court Rules Against Climate Law: Postponing Action is Unconstitutional Freedom depends on climate policy – and action is needed now. Postponing climate action into the distant future would imply even harsher restrictions on the freedom to eventually bring down … • Young climate activists beat Germany's government in court. Could it happen here? Young climate activists in Canada have turned to the courts in their fight to goad governments into taking their near-term climate commitments seriously. If the German experience is any guide, they may be on to something. • German property giants announce 19bn euro merger Protesters carry a banner reading 'Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen" during a demonstration against expensive rents in Berlin, on May 23, 2021. • COVID Pandemic: Total cases: 3.66M Recovered: 3.41M Death: 87429 z
  7. 7. GERMANY CANADA • Be 65.8% more likely to be unemployed • Is about 28 times bigger than Germany • Live 2.3 years longer • Be 42.9% more likely to die during childbirth • Have 18.6% more children • Really good at soccer • See 84.6 times more coastline • Pay a 30.5% lower top tax rate • Known for being one of the friendliest countries in the world. • There are over 1,000 kinds of sausages in Germany • There are over 2100 castles in Germany • Have 400+ zoos, the most in the world • There are over 1,500 different beers in Germany. • University is free for everyone (even non- Germans) • Tallest mountain peak • Really good at hocky • Canada has 20% of the world’s fresh water. • Nine out of ten Canadians live in the US They are all a country...
  8. 8. C U LT U R E • German culture and people are, to a large extent, all about reason and logic. Germany shares a lot of culture and tradition with neighboring countries, especially the Germanic-speaking Austria and Switzerland. • Residents are expected to respect order and structure. It’s important to be on time, not just for work but for social events too, and to follow rules that are in place for the greater good of everybody who lives there. • Traditional clothing in Germany includes the world-famous Lederhosen, an outfit once worn by rural men, traditionally those undertaking farm work or manual labor. A knee- length set of breeches complete with braces, worn over a short sleeve shirt, Lederhosen are traditionally associated with Bavarian and Tyrolean culture. • For women, traditional German clothes include the Dirndl, a dress made from a bodice, pinafore and full skirt. The shirt underneath is usually low cut and made with short puffy sleeves. Today these clothes are no longer seen on farm workers but on the staff and partygoers at beer festivals. • German culture has been shaped over thousands of years. It was originally a pagan country, and then an important seat of the Holy Roman Empire. It was also the birthplace of the Protestant reformation. • Some of the key characteristics of German culture that the nation is famously known for include the timeliness and order that is apparent in most parts of German society. From an onlooker’s viewpoint, good beer (andOktoberfest), delicious sausage, hiking, traditional ‘Oom-Pah’ folk music, and holiday-making make-up a key part of the country’s identity. • The world’s most renowned classical composers, as Bach and Beethoven, who have marked the transition of music between the classical and romantic to western classical music, are Germans, who were born and died in Germany. Other famous composers
  9. 9. E T H N I C D I V E R S I T Y Rank Ethnic Group Share of German Population 1 German 80.0% 2 Turk 3.7% 3 Pole 1.9% 4 Russian 1.5% 5 Italian 1.0% 6 African German 1.0% 7 Arab 0.6% 8 Romanian 0.5% 9 Greek 0.5% Others 9.3%
  10. 10. G E O G R A P H Y Germany is located in central Wester Europe, bordered by nine other countries (Belgium, Poland, France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxemburg...) with small coasts on the North and Baltic Seas, which they own about 50 small islands. And it's at the heart of Europe. Germany's central and southern regions have forested hills and mountains cut through by the Danube, Main, and Rhine river valleys. In the north, the landscape flattens out to a wide plain that stretches to the North Sea. Between these extremes, Germany is a country of incredible variety. Germany's largest wooded area, and its most famous, is in the southwest near the Swiss border. This is the Black Forest, a mountainous region full of pines and fir trees. This forest contains the source of the Danube, one of Europe's longest rivers.
  11. 11. I N T E R E S T I N G F A C T S : • To get ONE beer in Germany, you show your thumb. To show your first finger means that you want 2 beers: one with the thumb, and one with the finger. • If you see the autobahn highway system sign, that means there's no speed limit. • East Berlin are still using the yellowish tinted lightbulb, whereas the west are using the white tinted lightbulbs. • Stereotypes in Germany: Saxons: indecisive Berliners: Brag too much Swabians: Stingy Bavarians: Drunk Hessians: Talk too much Holstieners: Don't talk enough
  12. 12. F R E E D O M A N D R I G H T S • The German Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and freedom to receive information, among other enumerated communication rights, to every person. ... The communication rights may only be limited by general laws. • In Germany there’s no punishment for a prisoner who tries to escape from jail, because it is a basic human instinct to be free. • “Freedom is the basis of every community, of peace and of justice in the world”
  13. 13. M Y O P I N I O N I pretty like the way of how Germany governed themselves. And how they elected their President and the parties.
  14. 14. F L A G ( C O L O R S O F C O A T O F A R M S O F G E R M A N Y S I G N , U N I F O R M O F L U T Z O W F R E E C O R P S W H O F O U G H T N A P O L E O N ) GOLD (NOT YELLOW) RED BLACK
  15. 15. C O AT O F A R M S O F G E R M A N Y • The Coat of Arms of Germany displays a black eagle with a red beak, a red tongue and red feet on a golden field, which is blazoned: Or an eagle displayed sable beaked langued and membered gules. ... It is one of the oldest coats of arms in the world, and today the oldest national symbol used in Europe. • This is the Bundesadler (German for "Federal Eagle"), formerly known as Reichsadler (German for "Imperial Eagle"). • To the Germanic tribes the eagle was the bird of the god Odin, and by the Romans, too, it was revered as the symbol of the supreme god, of the emperor and of invincibility. • Even long ago, in the Orient and in Antiquity, amongst the Germanics and the Romans, the eagle was revered in particular as a symbol of the supreme deity, of vitality and of the sun. • IT HAS THE SAME COLOR AS THEIR FLAG
  16. 16. F O O D • Germeny is the world's largest rye and hop producer. • There are over 300 different kinds of bread in the countries. • German knows every way to cook a pig. • Have more than 1000 types of sausage.
