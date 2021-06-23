Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANCIENT ROME Samuel. C Div3
TIMELINE • 753 BC, April 21 - Roman Empire founded, Romulus became the first ruler of the new city beside the Tiber River,...
ENVIRONMENT • Located on the Mediterranean Sea and had warm summers and mild winters. This type of climate is referred to ...
CULTURE • Ancient Roman culture grew through the almost 1200 years of Rome's civilization. • The Romans conquered many peo...
MEN'S CLOTHING • Tunic - The most common type of clothing for men was the tunic. The tunic was like a long shirt. It varie...
WOMEN'S CLOTHING • Tunic - The most common form of clothing for women was the tunic. It was the primary garment worn by pe...
ARCHITECTUR E: PANTHEON If you come to Rome but skip the Pantheon. Then you were a stupid donkey when you came, and still ...
INTRODUCTION • Pantheon is the eighth wonders of the ancient world. it is one of the most imitated buildings in history. F...
THE DOME • This is the dome of the Pantheon seen from the inside. • The dome consists of five rows of square grids arrange...
DESIGN & BUILT The Pantheon’s basic design is simple and powerful. A portico with free-standing columns is attached to a d...
SIMPLE TIMELINE OF THE PANTHEON 27 BC Marcus Agrippa constructs the Pantheon. 80 AD The original version of the Pantheon i...
VIEWS
EMPEROR: HADRI AN
HADRIAN • Born: January 24, 76 AD • Died: July 10, 138 AD • Full name: Publius Aelius Traianus Hadrianus Augustus. • First...
FUN FACTS • Ancient Rome is underground. • Romans used to eat dormice and other weird foods like flamingo. • They used to ...
SOME BIBLIOGRAPHIES https://www.natgeokids.com/uk/discover/history/romans/10-facts-about-the-ancient-romans/ https://brewm...
Any questions or comments?
Ancient Rome

Fun facts about Ancient Rome

